Maine's Picturesque Getaway Is A New England Gem With Nature Parks, Mountain Views, And Local Eats
It's no secret that Maine is chock-full of things to see and do: from exploring the rock-strewn Atlantic coastline and lighthouses to watching fall foliage and eating lobster rolls. But if you're looking to get off the beaten track on your next trip to the aptly nicknamed Vacationland state, search no further than the scenic hamlet of Gorham.
For travelers eager to explore stunning nature, take in mountain views, and dine on tasty local delicacies, Gorham is well worth a visit. This historic Cumberland County town was first established all the way back in 1764, and today is a college town housing the University of Southern Maine. From its collegiate culture to its historic district, Gorham is a dynamic place with a strong sense of local community and no shortage of activities and eats to explore.
Best of all, while Gorham is full of small-town charm, it's easily accessible: it's under 20 minutes by car from Portland. It's also less than two hours from Boston, Massachusetts, making it a great option for city-dwellers seeking a weekend mini-break full of fresh air. If you're flying in, you'll want to arrive at Portland International Jetport (PWM), about 15 minutes away by car. There's also public transportation between Gorham and Portland thanks to the Greater Portland METRO's Husky Line buses. Once you've arrived, you have choices when it comes to accommodation. Book a room at the PineCrest Inn, a guesthouse located in a historic building that dates back to the 18th century, or opt for a home rental on Airbnb. So plan your visit, taking note of the best time of year to visit Maine based on your interests, and hit the road to Gorham.
Grab a bite in Gorham
Much like Union's serene country views and delicious food, Gorham hosts excellent natural scenery and a satisfying culinary scene. Visitors shouldn't skip out on ordering breakfast or lunch at the popular Blue Pig Diner, which serves up quintessential diner dishes like eggs, hashes, biscuits and gravy alongside innovative specials such as lobster rangoon. Diners particularly recommend the Irish eggs benedict, and speak highly of the friendly service and rustic decor.
Later in the day, snag a table at family-owned and operated MK Kitchen for a laid-back yet sophisticated New American-style meal. Order locally-caught seafood or fish, like the almond-crusted local haddock, or take a break from seafood with a cozy and delectable plate of hand-rolled gnocchi or slow-braised beef short rib. This is no second-tier provincial dining option: as one Tripadvisor reviewer puts it, MK Kitchen's "food and service [are] on par or even better than some of the best restaurants in Portland." Know before you go: the acoustics in the dining room here can get loud, so if you prefer a quieter restaurant experience, this may not be the spot for you.
For local eats with a side of local brews, make your way to Sebago Brewing Company Brewery and Tasting Room. Local craft brewery Sebago Brewing Company was founded by three friends in 1998 and has become a local institution in the years since, with several brewpub locations now serving up their beers on tap. In Gorham, though, visitors can go straight to the source: This location is home to the actual brewery itself. Choose from a laundry list of tasty brews, including a Maine blueberry ale, alongside the brewery's elevated pub cuisine—like mouthwatering wood-fired pizzas baked in-house using dough from local Botto's Bakery in nearby Westbrook.
Explore the great outdoors and epic views
Gorham is a prime New England destination for visitors who love getting out in nature for a walk or hike, or simply enjoying stunning mountain views. Lace up your shoes and head to the Gambo Preserve and Shaw Park, where you'll find three interlinked trails to tread: the Gunpowder Mill Trail, Canal Towpath Trail, and Presumpscot River Trail. For a quick and straightforward jaunt, embark on the Gunpowder Mill Trail. As the name suggests, this short quarter-mile route takes you through the site of the town's historic mill, with informational markers dotted along the way so you can learn about the relics you're seeing as you walk.
You'll emerge at the Canal Towpath Trail, which traverses the path of the old Cumberland and Oxford Canal. Shaw Park's recreational facilities and amenities include a boat launch, a picnic area, and canoe rentals.
If you're looking for remarkable views of the surrounding mountains, there's also the Mountain Division Trail. This easy-rated trail clocks in at just under 8 miles in total, and connects back to the Presumpscot River Trail. This part-gravel, part-asphalt route is, as one AllTrails reviewer writes, a "very easy trail with some nice views of the fall colors and mountains in the back." And if it's foliage you're keen to see in your mountain vistas, be sure to consult this map, which shows exactly when to see peak color across the U.S.