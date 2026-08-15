Maine's Picturesque Getaway Is A New England Gem With Nature Parks, Mountain Views, And Local Eats

It's no secret that Maine is chock-full of things to see and do: from exploring the rock-strewn Atlantic coastline and lighthouses to watching fall foliage and eating lobster rolls. But if you're looking to get off the beaten track on your next trip to the aptly nicknamed Vacationland state, search no further than the scenic hamlet of Gorham.

For travelers eager to explore stunning nature, take in mountain views, and dine on tasty local delicacies, Gorham is well worth a visit. This historic Cumberland County town was first established all the way back in 1764, and today is a college town housing the University of Southern Maine. From its collegiate culture to its historic district, Gorham is a dynamic place with a strong sense of local community and no shortage of activities and eats to explore.

Best of all, while Gorham is full of small-town charm, it's easily accessible: it's under 20 minutes by car from Portland. It's also less than two hours from Boston, Massachusetts, making it a great option for city-dwellers seeking a weekend mini-break full of fresh air. If you're flying in, you'll want to arrive at Portland International Jetport (PWM), about 15 minutes away by car. There's also public transportation between Gorham and Portland thanks to the Greater Portland METRO's Husky Line buses. Once you've arrived, you have choices when it comes to accommodation. Book a room at the PineCrest Inn, a guesthouse located in a historic building that dates back to the 18th century, or opt for a home rental on Airbnb. So plan your visit, taking note of the best time of year to visit Maine based on your interests, and hit the road to Gorham.