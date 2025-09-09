This Fall Foliage Map Shows Exactly When To See Peak Color Across The US
September has arrived, which can only mean one thing — we're about to enter foliage season. Soon, bright orange, red, and yellow leaves will begin to emerge, much to the delight of ardent leaf peepers. If you are already looking to plan a trip around the best U.S. destination to see fall foliage, organizing the timing just got a bit easier thanks to the Smoky Mountains interactive fall foliage prediction map.
The Smoky Mountains annual map, which has been around for over a decade, is one of our favorite fall foliage resources, precisely because it's so easy to use. Just move the slider on the bottom to see how the leaves will change color across the United States every week from now until mid-November. There's something so satisfying about seeing the country slowly move from green to deep red as we move further along in the fall season.
While the map is just a prediction and, so, can't be relied on entirely, the website has developed an algorithm that uses historical and forecast data to come as close as possible to the truth. Of course, weather can be fickle, but given the map's track record, it's a great way to know when you should plan that scenic road trip in Vermont or book a stay at a charming town in New York's Hudson Valley.
The best places and times to view 2025 fall foliage
What's on deck for this year's fall foliage? It should come as no surprise that the northern reaches of New England are one of the first areas to transform. Near-peak conditions will already start to appear the week of September 23, according to the map, making this the perfect place for early leaf peeping. On the other side of the country, northwest Montana and central Idaho also start their foliage early, making a good excuse to visit two states known for their exceptional landscapes.
Late September and early October seem to be this year's sweet spot for fall foliage in the northern reaches of the country, with many areas close to the Canadian border already past peak the week of October 7. Where can you go if you don't have time to enjoy the colorful leaves until later in the fall? Large parts of the Pacific Northwest will be near or at peak in mid-October, giving the perfect excuse to book a trip to the "Crown of the Pacific Northwest," Mount Rainier.
So if you're someone who loves to sip on a pumpkin spice latte, lace up your hiking boots, and immerse yourself in nature's fiery fall colors, the Smoky Mountain interactive foliage map is the perfect tool to guide your adventures. Since the map isn't labeled, which is one of its weaknesses, we suggest zooming in on your browser to see what counties are outlined and cross-checking with a labeled map of the area you're interested in. And, as the weather is fickle, it's always a good idea to verify the predictions closer to the date with local forecasts. With these tips in mind, you're sure to enjoy a successful fall foliage season.