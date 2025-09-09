This Fall Foliage Map Shows Exactly When To See Peak Color Across The US

September has arrived, which can only mean one thing — we're about to enter foliage season. Soon, bright orange, red, and yellow leaves will begin to emerge, much to the delight of ardent leaf peepers. If you are already looking to plan a trip around the best U.S. destination to see fall foliage, organizing the timing just got a bit easier thanks to the Smoky Mountains interactive fall foliage prediction map.

The Smoky Mountains annual map, which has been around for over a decade, is one of our favorite fall foliage resources, precisely because it's so easy to use. Just move the slider on the bottom to see how the leaves will change color across the United States every week from now until mid-November. There's something so satisfying about seeing the country slowly move from green to deep red as we move further along in the fall season.

While the map is just a prediction and, so, can't be relied on entirely, the website has developed an algorithm that uses historical and forecast data to come as close as possible to the truth. Of course, weather can be fickle, but given the map's track record, it's a great way to know when you should plan that scenic road trip in Vermont or book a stay at a charming town in New York's Hudson Valley.