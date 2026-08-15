England's Once-Thriving Coastal Getaway Is Getting A 300 Million Pound Update
Though few people would proclaim Britain to be a paragon of pleasant weather, Brits, nevertheless, have long loved the seaside. They invented seaside resorts in the 18th century, which, according to The Observer, gave rise to things like bingo, deck chairs, beach huts, and hard rock candy (which pretty much anyone who grew up in the British Isles will remember cracking their teeth on as a child). But it's also true that many of these resorts fell into decline as air travel and package holidays boomed in the 1970s. One section of coastline known as Torbay — encompassing the towns of Torquay, Paignton, and Brixham — is a classic example of British seaside malaise. But with the announcement of a new 300 million pound investment in the area, Torbay might be about to reprise the glory days of old.
As one of the warmest and sunniest corners of England, Torbay is sometimes referred to as the "English Riviera." It's tucked into a bay on the South Devon Coast, about 90 miles across the English Channel from the Normandy region of France. Holidaymaking Brits have come here since the Victorian era — the monarch, Queen Victoria, even visited herself — to bask in the summer heat and watch ships bobbing in the channel. Even into the 1970s, as watchers of "Fawlty Towers" will recall, Torbay was a popular destination for the rich and decidedly genteel. But with its crumbling buildings, faded high streets, and battered harbors, it's clearly in need of a facelift.
Each town is set for a slew of renovations. Plans to restore Torquay's pavilion and shopping streets are underway. Paignton will be getting a new sea wall as well as public terraces and cafes. And Brixham, known for its beaches and famous fish market, will be undergoing significant redevelopment around the harbor.
What is being redeveloped in Torbay?
That Torbay Today described the multi-million-pound redevelopment in England's Riviera as a "once-in-a-generation transformation" shows the magnitude of the overall project. The Debenhams building in Torquay, housing a department store chain that's been around for more than two centuries, is one of the most comprehensive refurbishments. The new mixed-use space will include a 150-room boutique hotel and a rooftop bar-restaurant surveying the harbor. The aging Union Square shopping center will also be demolished and replaced with a smart new complex, though it's expected to be mostly residential. Plus, the Pavilion, an iconic Torquay landmark and Grade II listed building, is being restored, but the decision on what to do with the former theater and concert venue is not yet confirmed.
A major part of the redevelopment in Paignton is focusing on a new sea wall, designed to bolster the town's defense against rising sea levels. Additionally, new public walkways, cafes, and seating areas are being introduced and are expected to be in operation by 2027. Other projects in Paignton include the Grade II*-listed Paignton Picture House, which will be restored and reopened as a multi-use auditorium, and visual and practical enhancements to Station Square in the town center.
Brixham's fishing port is about as charming as they come, with colorful, matchbox buildings built onto the hillsides overlooking the harbor, small ships scattered across the bay, and seabirds ducking and diving in the sky. The redevelopment will focus on enhancing this part of the town, including an expansion to Brixham's legendary fish market. The Shoalstone Sea Pool, one of the few tidal-fed swimming pools left in the country, is also being repaired and restored.
Planning your trip to Torbay
Some locals are skeptical about the economics of the Torbay redevelopment plan, but if it comes to fruition, the future looks bright for England's Riviera. Bear in mind, though, that some construction projects will be continuing through to 2028 and beyond. If you plan on visiting, though, Torbay is quite accessible from major cities in the south of England.
The three towns are scattered along a U-shaped bay, so it's best to start at one end, either Torquay or Brixham, from which you can easily visit the rest. Torquay is about two hours by car or public transport from Bristol, a vibrant, artsy city named one of the best places in the world to travel in 2026. Alternatively, it's three hours from London by train or four hours by car. The towns along the Torbay coast are connected by public transport, or you can drive between them in less than an hour.
Aside from the ongoing restoration projects, sites to see include Paignton Beach and Preston Sands, two broad sandy beaches running along the Paignton coast; the scenic Ansteys Cove between Torquay and Babbacombe; and Torquay's 19th-century Princess Pier. Seafood lovers should also book a tour of Brixham's fish market, while a boat trip is worth doing when the weather's nice — you might even spot seals and porpoises in the Channel. If you want to extend your trip, consider driving just over an hour along the coast to Lyme Regis. The beautiful stretch of coastline here belongs on any fossil hunter's bucket list due to the preponderance of Jurassic fossils chiseled out of its limestone cliffs.