England's Once-Thriving Coastal Getaway Is Getting A 300 Million Pound Update

Though few people would proclaim Britain to be a paragon of pleasant weather, Brits, nevertheless, have long loved the seaside. They invented seaside resorts in the 18th century, which, according to The Observer, gave rise to things like bingo, deck chairs, beach huts, and hard rock candy (which pretty much anyone who grew up in the British Isles will remember cracking their teeth on as a child). But it's also true that many of these resorts fell into decline as air travel and package holidays boomed in the 1970s. One section of coastline known as Torbay — encompassing the towns of Torquay, Paignton, and Brixham — is a classic example of British seaside malaise. But with the announcement of a new 300 million pound investment in the area, Torbay might be about to reprise the glory days of old.

As one of the warmest and sunniest corners of England, Torbay is sometimes referred to as the "English Riviera." It's tucked into a bay on the South Devon Coast, about 90 miles across the English Channel from the Normandy region of France. Holidaymaking Brits have come here since the Victorian era — the monarch, Queen Victoria, even visited herself — to bask in the summer heat and watch ships bobbing in the channel. Even into the 1970s, as watchers of "Fawlty Towers" will recall, Torbay was a popular destination for the rich and decidedly genteel. But with its crumbling buildings, faded high streets, and battered harbors, it's clearly in need of a facelift.

Each town is set for a slew of renovations. Plans to restore Torquay's pavilion and shopping streets are underway. Paignton will be getting a new sea wall as well as public terraces and cafes. And Brixham, known for its beaches and famous fish market, will be undergoing significant redevelopment around the harbor.