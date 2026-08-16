The Best International Airline For Travelers To Fly In 2026 Isn't Qatar Airways Or Emirates

Qatar Airways and Emirates are two Middle Eastern-based carriers that provide an elite inflight journey. Both even offer suites, deluxe cubicle-like spaces where travelers can rest and recharge 30,000 feet in the sky. It's hardly surprising that in 2026, Travel+Leisure's World's Best Awards named Qatar Airways and Emirates, respectively, as the second and third best international airlines. But who took first place? The publication presented this distinction to EVA Air, recognizable for its fleet's signature white, green, and orange color scheme.

EVA Air, established in Taiwan in 1989, features a 66-destination network. However, the carrier is known for its long-haul flights from the U.S. to destinations across Asia, including Bali, Bangkok, Hong Kong, and of course, Taipei, as EVA Air is based at Taoyuan International Airport (TPE). EVA Air claimed the title as best international airline based on Travel+Leisure's World's Best Awards survey, an annual assessment voted on by the publication's readers. Note that out of a 100-point scale, EVA Air earned a score of 91.63. Qatar Airways, on the other hand, received a score of 91.36, and Emirates, 91.33.

Beyond this recognition, EVA Air boasts numerous glowing reviews from previous passengers on Tripadvisor. "The service was outstanding, and the crew constantly checked to make sure everyone was comfortable and had everything they needed," wrote one individual. Others say that the bathrooms were periodically cleared during their flight, while another user explained that they were able to make their connection due to help from staff.