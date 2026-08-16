The Best International Airline For Travelers To Fly In 2026 Isn't Qatar Airways Or Emirates
Qatar Airways and Emirates are two Middle Eastern-based carriers that provide an elite inflight journey. Both even offer suites, deluxe cubicle-like spaces where travelers can rest and recharge 30,000 feet in the sky. It's hardly surprising that in 2026, Travel+Leisure's World's Best Awards named Qatar Airways and Emirates, respectively, as the second and third best international airlines. But who took first place? The publication presented this distinction to EVA Air, recognizable for its fleet's signature white, green, and orange color scheme.
EVA Air, established in Taiwan in 1989, features a 66-destination network. However, the carrier is known for its long-haul flights from the U.S. to destinations across Asia, including Bali, Bangkok, Hong Kong, and of course, Taipei, as EVA Air is based at Taoyuan International Airport (TPE). EVA Air claimed the title as best international airline based on Travel+Leisure's World's Best Awards survey, an annual assessment voted on by the publication's readers. Note that out of a 100-point scale, EVA Air earned a score of 91.63. Qatar Airways, on the other hand, received a score of 91.36, and Emirates, 91.33.
Beyond this recognition, EVA Air boasts numerous glowing reviews from previous passengers on Tripadvisor. "The service was outstanding, and the crew constantly checked to make sure everyone was comfortable and had everything they needed," wrote one individual. Others say that the bathrooms were periodically cleared during their flight, while another user explained that they were able to make their connection due to help from staff.
The EVA Air experience
Echoing Tripadvisor reviews, Travel+Leisure's World's Best Awards points out EVA Air's service and its cleanliness. In fact, it was crowned the cleanest airline in the world for 2025. Additionally, the publication mentions EVA Air's business class, which offers a memorable and tasty experience for fliers. Business Class passengers can expect spacious cabin seats that can recline for a good night's rest. Plus, travelers are given an amenity kit from designer brand Maison Kitsuné, complete with a pair of pajamas. Then there's the food. EVA Air serves Din Tai Fung's iconic soup dumplings, though as demonstrated by social media users, the carrier has a variety of other dining options consisting of multiple courses.
On TikTok, creator @lifewithellenor revealed the various dishes they enjoyed during a 12-hour flight to Taipei, such as chicken with sticky rice, goose liver, and a cheese and fruit platter. As of this writing, a Business Class flight on EVA Air can exceed $5,000. However, it should be noted that EVA Air invented the Premium Economy Class in 1992. Passengers who opt for this option can unwind in seats with a 42-inch pitch and dine on comparable culinary offerings. Better still, the airfare is typically a few thousand dollars less than Business Class.
Although EVA Air is the best international airline for travelers, as well as a SKYTRAX 5-Star Airline, it is, of course, not immune to criticism. The carrier has a low 2.4 rating on Trustpilot, with one person writing of their "Dreadful booking experience" on EVA Air's website. Similar complaints were made by other reviewers on the platform. Likewise, several Trustpilot users warn that EVA Air lost their luggage. That said, if you're a frequent flier eyeing to book your next getaway, be sure to read about the airline that outshines Delta and Southwest for the best domestic airline in 2026.