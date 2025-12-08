One Airline Has Been Crowned The Cleanest In The World For 2025

Break out the hand sanitizer before boarding: It's no secret that air travel is a nightmare for germophobes. Apart from grimy high-touch surfaces on airplanes, like lavatories and tray tables, flight attendants warn that the latches to overhead bins are dirtier than people realize. Studies even show that E. Coli has been found in airplane water tanks — the reason why you should never order ice in your drink on a plane. But when it comes to improving cleanliness standards, some airlines are fighting the good fight, like EVA Air, which was named the cleanest in the world for 2025.

The distinction — awarded to Taiwan's second-largest airline, which transported more than 13 million passengers in 2024 — was announced last month at Skytrax's World Airline Awards. The annual customer satisfaction survey, most recently taking into account data from September 2024 through May 2025, is the largest passenger satisfaction survey in the world. "The awards are based on ratings of the standard and quality of cleanliness in the aircraft cabin for airlines," according to Skytrax. "Cleanliness and presentation of seat areas, tables, carpets, cabin panels, and washrooms all contribute towards the final results."