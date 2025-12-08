One Airline Has Been Crowned The Cleanest In The World For 2025
Break out the hand sanitizer before boarding: It's no secret that air travel is a nightmare for germophobes. Apart from grimy high-touch surfaces on airplanes, like lavatories and tray tables, flight attendants warn that the latches to overhead bins are dirtier than people realize. Studies even show that E. Coli has been found in airplane water tanks — the reason why you should never order ice in your drink on a plane. But when it comes to improving cleanliness standards, some airlines are fighting the good fight, like EVA Air, which was named the cleanest in the world for 2025.
The distinction — awarded to Taiwan's second-largest airline, which transported more than 13 million passengers in 2024 — was announced last month at Skytrax's World Airline Awards. The annual customer satisfaction survey, most recently taking into account data from September 2024 through May 2025, is the largest passenger satisfaction survey in the world. "The awards are based on ratings of the standard and quality of cleanliness in the aircraft cabin for airlines," according to Skytrax. "Cleanliness and presentation of seat areas, tables, carpets, cabin panels, and washrooms all contribute towards the final results."
EVA Air takes first place for cleanliness
So what makes the Taiwanese Airline EVA Air stand out from the pack? As is standard across the industry, EVA Air cleans its cabins before each departure. Reading over the airline's Management & Governance statement, it seems the glowing customer reviews may have to do with thoroughness and attention to detail during the process.
"Cabin cleanliness recognized as a major service," explains EVA Air's official website. "EVA Air thoroughly cleans all cabin areas before departure. This includes seats, tray tables, TV screens, aisles, restrooms, and compartments above and in front of seats." In addition, the airline states that flight attendants inspect and clean the cabin throughout the flight, and cleanliness conditions are overseen by supervisory management teams.
Coming in behind EVA Air at the awards for the World's Cleanest Airline 2025, ANA All Nippon Airways, Japan's largest airline, took second place. Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific, an airline known for first-class luxury and comfortable economy seats, came in third. Another extravagant airline with unmatched amenities (like private business class suites), Qatar Airways, came in fourth, and Singapore Airlines rounded out the list in fifth place.