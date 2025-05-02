This Spacious, Underrated Airline Serves Din Tai Fung's Iconic Soup Dumplings On Select Flights

Biting into a world-famous soup dumpling at 30,000 feet in the air isn't something most travelers would expect on the otherwise least exciting part of a trip — the plane ride. Some airlines have been implementing ways to elevate the flight experience, whether it's United offering in-flight TVs and free Wi-Fi or Nok Air's cheerful colors and tasty snacks. But EVA Air, one of the largest airlines based out of Taiwan, stands out for serving cuisine from one of Taiwan's most recognized restaurants, Din Tai Fung, since 2002. The airline has plenty more to boast beyond its dishes, too. In fact, it's one of only 10 airlines worldwide to hold a five-star rating from Skytrax, with particularly high scores for its spacious seats, service, and amenity items.

At Din Tai Fung locations throughout the world, it's not uncommon for customers to wait hours in line just to try the delectable Taiwanese menu. The restaurant is most famed for its xiao long bao, or soup dumplings, which have been called "the world's greatest dumplings" by ABS-CBN and earned the restaurant several Michelin stars. If you're traveling with EVA Air in business class, though, you won't need to wait in line to savor one of these mouthwatering dumplings. The internationally underrated airline also offers a few other staples from the Din Tai Fung menu, including beef soup and noodles with spicy shrimp and pork wontons.

These premier meals aren't available on every flight with EVA Air. For North American travelers, you'll only see them on flights that originate from Taipei and go to major hubs such as Seattle, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Vancouver. They're also on a few round-trip flights that connect between Taiwan and Japan.