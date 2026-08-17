The Safest Town In The US For 2026 Is A Quiet New York Gem With Easy Access To Endless Outdoor Fun

There are a lot of reasons a city might land on your radar. It might have great beaches, a popping food scene, or the best live music lineup. But it also helps to know that a city is relatively safe, and for 2026, the top city for that can be found in New York. According to SafeWise, which has been ranking U.S. cities for safety for the last 12 years, Shawangunk has taken the top spot this year. This town, located in southeastern New York, is a gem waiting to be discovered if you're looking for a launching point for an outdoor adventure.

SafeWise ranked cities based on FBI crime data from the year 2024, and with a violent crime rate of zero, Shawangunk came out looking pretty darn good. Even the property crime rate was rated pretty low (0.4 compared to the national average of 22.89), which only sweetens the pot. That is great news for a town in a state that's topping other lists, such as the states with the cleanest air in 2026.

Shawangunk is small and quiet, with fewer than 14,000 people, but it's big on outdoor recreation with plenty of ways to enjoy that fresh air. It sits at the foothills of the Shawangunk Mountains, or "The Gunks" if you are a local, and is home to numerous parks and trails, along with all the adventures you'd expect from mountainous terrain.