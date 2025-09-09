New York's Most Glorious Mountain Destination For Fall Foliage Has Scenic Drives, Hikes, And Rock Climbing
The state of New York is home to autumn views that cannot be beat, but how is someone supposed to decide where the best leaf-peeping location is? New York City residents are in luck, as only 90 miles north (a roughly two-hour drive), there is a beautiful spot sitting prominently in the Hudson Valley with arguably the best fall views in the state. The Shawangunk Ridge comprises the Shawangunk Mountains with several colorful forests, enchanting byway loops, and plentiful white quartz ledges for rock climbing. While the Hudson River has a captivating spread of fall foliage hues from the water, the Shawangunk makes for a perfect fall supplement. The best time to visit is from late October to very early November when the leaves are at their peak colors.
People first began flocking to the Shawangunk Ridge in the 1900s to appreciate the natural landscape. The 1960s were when the local residents began to prioritize environmental conservation, thus resulting in a handful of preserves and state parks. Along with scenic mountain views as far as the eye can see, the area also has a lot of Dutch influence. The Dutch houses made from limestone in the 1700s are prevalent in the region and add charm to the surrounding towns and villages. While the ridge is accessible to New York residents, it is also accessible to out-of-state visitors due to its proximity to the Newark Liberty International Airport. It takes about two hours of driving from the major airport to reach the ridge.
Take in the Shawangunk Ridge views from the winding byway roads
To experience as much of the fall scenery as possible in one afternoon, take the Shawangunk Mountains Scenic Byway. This 88-mile road loops around the outskirts of the Shawangunk Mountains and passes through several of the surrounding small towns. There are four major sections of the byway that travelers can explore with unique attractions.
The Northern Loop meanders through the Wallkill Valley, ranging from New Paltz to the east to Kerhonkson in the west. The road passes through Rosendale, where drivers can encounter the town's 940-foot-long Rosendale Trestle Bridge and Wallkill Valley Rail Trail. From Kerhonkson, drivers can continue straight to finish the full loop or cut through the center on Routes 44 and 55. Rock climbers may want to take this route to find the Mohonk Preserve Trapps Visitor Center, where they can learn how to experience the thrill of the Wallkill Valley.
Past Kerhonkson, drivers enter the Rondout Valley on the Southern Route. This route goes around the southwest side of the Shawangunk Mountains, so there are gorgeous opportunities for leaf-viewing on this stretch. The road passes the charming Cragsmoor and Walker Valley hamlets and quaint patches of farmland near the towns of Shawangunk and Pine Bush. On this stretch, drivers should stop by Sam's Point Area, the highest location in the Shawangunk Mountains in the Minnewaska State Park Preserve, to admire Lake Maratanza and the surrounding cliffs. The final leg is the Wallkill Valley Route that connects the Rondout Valley back to the Wallkill Valley at New Paltz. This region has farms and orchards known for producing delicious apples and has picturesque views to the west of the mountains.
Hike the state parks and preserves or climb the quartz cliffs
While you can certainly experience the region's fall foliage from the car as you drive through the area, more adventurous and outdoorsy types may want to dedicate some time to visiting at least one of the many parks, preserves, and forests scattered throughout the region. One of them is the Minnewaska State Park Preserve with waterfalls, dense forests, and captivating cliff views. Minnewaska offers its guests over 50 miles of hiking trails and 35 miles of carriage trails. The must-see trail for fall colors is called Gertrude's Nose. The 7.5-mile trail is moderately difficult and leads to a quirky rock formation after which the trail was named. Along the way, visitors will encounter a glacial lake named Lake Minnewaska and pass vertical quartz cliffs famous for their rock-climbing adventures.
The Shawangunk Ridge State Forest is another option, and just a five-minute drive from Minnewaska. The trail loops turn beautiful colors in the fall, taking visitors along steep cliff walls and between massive boulders. The highest points have views across three states and perfectly frame the Catskills Mountains.
For adventure extremists looking to do some signature rock climbing, options include Minnewaska and the Mohonk Preserve — a lesser-known New York mountain paradise. The most famous cliffs in the area are the Trapps and the Near Trapps, reaching over 250 feet. The Trapps are located within the Mohonk Preserve, and rock climbers should take care to research the area's rock-climbing guidelines and follow designated rappel routes when in parks. For instance, using trees as anchors in the Mohonk Preserve is strictly prohibited. Also, all rock climbers have to purchase a $20 day pass at the Visitor Center on Route 44/55 to be allowed to climb.