New York's Most Glorious Mountain Destination For Fall Foliage Has Scenic Drives, Hikes, And Rock Climbing

The state of New York is home to autumn views that cannot be beat, but how is someone supposed to decide where the best leaf-peeping location is? New York City residents are in luck, as only 90 miles north (a roughly two-hour drive), there is a beautiful spot sitting prominently in the Hudson Valley with arguably the best fall views in the state. The Shawangunk Ridge comprises the Shawangunk Mountains with several colorful forests, enchanting byway loops, and plentiful white quartz ledges for rock climbing. While the Hudson River has a captivating spread of fall foliage hues from the water, the Shawangunk makes for a perfect fall supplement. The best time to visit is from late October to very early November when the leaves are at their peak colors.

People first began flocking to the Shawangunk Ridge in the 1900s to appreciate the natural landscape. The 1960s were when the local residents began to prioritize environmental conservation, thus resulting in a handful of preserves and state parks. Along with scenic mountain views as far as the eye can see, the area also has a lot of Dutch influence. The Dutch houses made from limestone in the 1700s are prevalent in the region and add charm to the surrounding towns and villages. While the ridge is accessible to New York residents, it is also accessible to out-of-state visitors due to its proximity to the Newark Liberty International Airport. It takes about two hours of driving from the major airport to reach the ridge.