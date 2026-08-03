Not Florida, Not Vermont — This Surprising State Has The Cleanest Air On The East Coast In 2026

When you picture New York, you might imagine yellow taxis zooming up bustling avenues and skyscrapers for miles — not a symbol of pristine air. Yet, a 2026 report from price comparison website Compare the Market found that New York State has the cleanest air on the East Coast. The report, called the Global Air Quality and Respiratory Health Ranking, puts New York ahead of states like Florida and Vermont, showing that the East Coast's cleanest air isn't confined to New England forests and tropical beaches. Although the state is synonymous with Manhattan for many travelers, the report is a reminder that a large portion of New York is covered by mountains, farmland, forests, and lakes. For anyone planning an outdoor escape on the East Coast, New York's clean air is just another reason to put picturesque destinations like the Adirondack Mountains or the Hudson Valley at the top of your list.

The report takes four key metrics into account for its final scoring: fine air pollution, industrial toxins, asthma prevalence, and respiratory deaths. The data is obtained from the National Institutes of Health, Statista, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and various studies. In addition to air quality, the ranking analyzes the respiratory health of residents in each state. New York landed in fourth place, with an overall score of 75.50 out of 100. The state with the cleanest air is Hawaii, followed by South Dakota, Nebraska, and New Jersey in fifth place.