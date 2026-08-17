This Luxury Cruise Line Is Hands-Down The Best For Foodies In 2026

Choosing a cruise can be tricky. Do you prioritize the ports where you'll be visiting? The onboard amenities or the size of cabins? The food? For the latter, one luxury cruise line came out on top in a major 2026 ranking. Explora Journeys took the No. 1 spot on Food & Wine's list of the Top 10 Cruises for Food and Drink as part of its 2026 Global Tastemakers Awards. Explora Journeys has multiple high-end restaurants serving flavors from around the world, and one of the best parts is that nearly all of it is included with the cabin cost, including in-room dining and most drinks.

A little background: Explora I launched in 2023, followed by Explora II in 2024 and Explora III in July 2026, with plans for three more ships to finish out the fleet. The cruise line is part of MSC Group, which also owns MSC Cruises — known for massive ships like MSC World Europa. With Explora Journeys, however, the focus is on providing a high-end experience akin to being on a private yacht.

Franck Garanger is a Maître Cuisinier de France, or Master Chef of France, and the Head of Culinary for Explora Journeys. He spoke with Falstaff about the Explora Journeys restaurants and confirmed there was a focus on high-quality food. "First, it is about the taste; second, sustainability and then the price," he explained. There's also an emphasis on incorporating local ingredients and cuisine when possible. "If the ship is in South America, our chefs will use fresh products from there," he said, "and if we are in the Caribbean, we will adapt the menu with local produce." Garanger also noted that the restaurants have vegetarian and plant-based options.