This Luxury Cruise Line Is Hands-Down The Best For Foodies In 2026
Choosing a cruise can be tricky. Do you prioritize the ports where you'll be visiting? The onboard amenities or the size of cabins? The food? For the latter, one luxury cruise line came out on top in a major 2026 ranking. Explora Journeys took the No. 1 spot on Food & Wine's list of the Top 10 Cruises for Food and Drink as part of its 2026 Global Tastemakers Awards. Explora Journeys has multiple high-end restaurants serving flavors from around the world, and one of the best parts is that nearly all of it is included with the cabin cost, including in-room dining and most drinks.
A little background: Explora I launched in 2023, followed by Explora II in 2024 and Explora III in July 2026, with plans for three more ships to finish out the fleet. The cruise line is part of MSC Group, which also owns MSC Cruises — known for massive ships like MSC World Europa. With Explora Journeys, however, the focus is on providing a high-end experience akin to being on a private yacht.
Franck Garanger is a Maître Cuisinier de France, or Master Chef of France, and the Head of Culinary for Explora Journeys. He spoke with Falstaff about the Explora Journeys restaurants and confirmed there was a focus on high-quality food. "First, it is about the taste; second, sustainability and then the price," he explained. There's also an emphasis on incorporating local ingredients and cuisine when possible. "If the ship is in South America, our chefs will use fresh products from there," he said, "and if we are in the Caribbean, we will adapt the menu with local produce." Garanger also noted that the restaurants have vegetarian and plant-based options.
Six signature restaurants on Explora Journeys
Emporium Marketplace is the most casual dining option on Explora Journeys ships, and it offers the widest range of dishes in one place, with a setup similar to a buffet. You can expect everything from oysters and sushi to pizza and burgers. Putting the marketplace together was challenging given the amount of space to work with. "That was my biggest headache," Franck Garanger told Panache Cruises. He had 200 feet of space and made use of it with stations serving all kinds of food. One highlight for him is that guests can see the chefs at work at each station. "What I really like in this concept is we did not build any galley ... All the cooks are there," he added.
For more formal dining, Marble & Co. Grill is a steakhouse with a dimly lit, moody vibe serving prime cuts of meat, including a 30-day-aged Jersiaise prime rib. Fil Rouge is the French-inspired restaurant on board, where you can start your day with a signature dish of caviar on a poached egg. It's also open for dinner and has a dessert cart with elegant French pastries. At the Med Yacht Club, you can enjoy flavors from around the Mediterranean, like grilled octopus, Spanish tuna salad, and Rhodes-style lamb shank. It's all served in a dining room decorated with nautical elements. For pan-Asian cuisine, there's Sakura. The menu at this restaurant — where cherry blossoms hang from the ceiling — features crispy duck leg confit, black cod, and share plates like dim sum.
Anthology serves an Italian-inspired seven-course tasting menu created by Garanger. This is the signature restaurant, which comes at an additional charge. As of this writing, the tasting menu is 165 euros (roughly $192), with an optional 70-euro (about $82) wine pairing. It also requires a reservation, as do Marble & Co. Grill and Sakura.
New restaurants, in-room dining, and cooking classes on Explora Journeys
Explora III and IV are adding new dining options, including The Chef's Table, a private dining experience with a customizable menu. All guests can enjoy the new Shore Club on 11 at The Conservatory, which offers quick treats such as gelato, crepes, and salads. Along with its restaurants, Explora Journeys has numerous bars and lounges on board where you can get coffee, beer, wine, and cocktails. If you can't be bothered to get dressed and leave your room for food, you can lounge in your bathrobe and have in-suite dining delivered at any time of day.
If you get inspired by the dishes, try your hand at making something with a session in the Chef's Kitchen. The cooking classes come with ocean views, and the private kitchen seats 12 guests. These classes cost extra. Beyond its food, Explora Journeys features spacious suites, and even the smallest rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows and a private terrace. There are no interior cabins. Choosing a cruise cabin with a window can also help some travelers who are prone to seasickness. The ships are also designed for relatively small passenger counts. Explora I, II, and III, for example, have a maximum of 922 passengers and 640 staff. The ratio means you can expect personalized and attentive service. While you could spend all day eating, there's also a spa, multiple pools and hot tubs, and daily entertainment.
While all Explora Journeys cruises have good food, quality service, and luxe design, Explora III will also be the first of the cruise line's ships to sail Alaska, starting in the summer of 2027. So if you're deciding on the ultimate Alaskan cruise that's right for you and you're a foodie, keep that one in mind.