Between Athens And The Tennessee Border Is Georgia's Scenic Mountain Trail With Ethereal Views

In the heart of North Georgia, you'll find a forested peak with a sheer granite face 3,166 feet in the air. Located halfway between Athens and the Tennessee border within the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, Mount Yonah may not be the tallest mountain in Georgia (that would be another North Georgia icon,Brasstown Bald, at 4,784 feet), but it does have some of the most spectacular views in the Peach State. The scenic and strenuous 2.2-mileMount Yonah Trail takes you to the top of this mountain, named for the Cherokee word for "bear." That's not just a figurative name either, since black bears are occasionally spotted on this mountain — especially at night.

Alongside many birds of prey, deer, and snakes, visitors will find an ethereal panoramic view that stretches across the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, Georgia's fairytale mountain town of Helen, and the edge of the Blue Ridge Mountains. You can even see Brasstown Bald from this location that surrounds you entirely with the beauty of the Appalachians, which are covered with wildflowers in the spring and a blaze of orange, red, and yellow foliage in the fall.

Shaped by volcanic activity 375 million years ago, Mount Yonah is most known for its granite cliffs and boulders, which make it both a popular hiking and rock-climbing spot. The trail to the top takes you through a lush hardwood forest filled with oak, poplar, and mountain laurel trees, as well as through a boulder field filled with huge rocks. A clearing halfway up offers a place to rest and even camp, while the summit's grassy meadow, rocky outcrops, and boulders are perfect places to contemplate, meditate, and hydrate.