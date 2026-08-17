Between Athens And The Tennessee Border Is Georgia's Scenic Mountain Trail With Ethereal Views
In the heart of North Georgia, you'll find a forested peak with a sheer granite face 3,166 feet in the air. Located halfway between Athens and the Tennessee border within the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, Mount Yonah may not be the tallest mountain in Georgia (that would be another North Georgia icon,Brasstown Bald, at 4,784 feet), but it does have some of the most spectacular views in the Peach State. The scenic and strenuous 2.2-mileMount Yonah Trail takes you to the top of this mountain, named for the Cherokee word for "bear." That's not just a figurative name either, since black bears are occasionally spotted on this mountain — especially at night.
Alongside many birds of prey, deer, and snakes, visitors will find an ethereal panoramic view that stretches across the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, Georgia's fairytale mountain town of Helen, and the edge of the Blue Ridge Mountains. You can even see Brasstown Bald from this location that surrounds you entirely with the beauty of the Appalachians, which are covered with wildflowers in the spring and a blaze of orange, red, and yellow foliage in the fall.
Shaped by volcanic activity 375 million years ago, Mount Yonah is most known for its granite cliffs and boulders, which make it both a popular hiking and rock-climbing spot. The trail to the top takes you through a lush hardwood forest filled with oak, poplar, and mountain laurel trees, as well as through a boulder field filled with huge rocks. A clearing halfway up offers a place to rest and even camp, while the summit's grassy meadow, rocky outcrops, and boulders are perfect places to contemplate, meditate, and hydrate.
Hiking and camping Mount Yonah
The Mount Yonah Trail is a moderate to strenuous 4.4-mile out-and-back trek. Its 2.2-mile ascent covers about 1,500 feet in elevation gain. In other words, it's steep, so hiking poles are recommended since it becomes much less gradual after the first half mile. Be prepared for some light scrambling over boulders as well. Lime green blazes mark the main trail, which is a mix of a hiking path and roadbed. One of the safety tips to know before a hike is to check weather conditions; although the Mount Yonah trail is a year-round hike, it can become more dangerous in wetter weather. Granite is notoriously slippery and there are no barriers at the summit, so keep a safe distance from the edge of the cliffs, particularly if they're wet or if it's windy.
Mount Yonah faces west, so it's an ideal place to watch one of Georgia's famous sunsets. Bring adequate lighting (like headlamps) if you plan to hike back in the dark, or consider camping at one of the primitive sites scattered along the trail. There's a campsite just over the half-mile mark next to a large cracked boulder and the main campground is 1.2 miles up in a clearing, where you'll find toilets too. All camping spaces are first-come, first-served, and spots fill up quickly on warm weekends, so get there early. With its high elevation and minimal light pollution, Mount Yonah is an ideal spot for stargazing, which is all the more reason to consider camping here.
What to know about hiking Mount Yonah
The experience of hiking Mount Yonah changes with the seasons. Wildflowers are in full bloom in the spring, while summer can bring thunderstorms. Fall is the most popular time for this hike with its incredible display of colors across the Blue Ridge Mountains. You can use this fall foliage map to see when the colors will be at their peak in north Georgia. Regardless of what time of year you visit, if you want to avoid the crowds, your best bet is to go on a weekday. Otherwise, early morning and later in the afternoon are also likely to be less crowded.
The Mount Yonah trailhead is at the end of a 2.5-mile gravel road that is accessible with most cars, but may require four-wheel drive or a vehicle with higher clearance in wet conditions. Be sure to put Mount Yonah Trailhead into your GPS and not Yonah Mountain, as that leads to private, gated property. Both the site and parking areas are free to visit, but note that parking fills up quickly, especially on weekends and warm days. The Mount Yonah Trailhead is an hour and 20 minutes from Athens and the small Athens-Ben Epps Airport (AHN) and about the same distance from Copperhill, Tennessee, the closest town across the border. The closest major hub is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), just under two hours away.