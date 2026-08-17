Between Green Bay And Minneapolis Is A Charming Midwest City With A Lake To Fish, Shops, And A Quaint Downtown
The Midwest, known for its corn fields, dairy farms, and expansive Great Lakes, is also home to several booming cities. There's Chicago, which is chock-full of museums and award-winning restaurants, Minneapolis, a "Twin City" home to one of America's best park systems, and Green Bay, which you might associate with its passionate football fans... As you plan your next road trip through the Great Lakes Region, consider planning a pit stop in Stanley, Wisconsin, which has quite a few attractions of its own.
The small town, still home to less than 4,000 people, experienced its first real boom in the 1890s thanks to the Northwestern Lumber Company. The sawmill was one of the area's largest employers until it closed in the 1920s, and rail lines across the countryside transported ton upon ton of heavy logs, as well as people. Today, the site where the lumber company once stood is known as Chapman Park. Modern-day residents can fish, relax at the picnic tables, and even attend the annual rodeo.
All in all, Stanley is experiencing what the Chippewa County website describes as a "Rural Renaissance." Although there's no longer a lumber mill, Ace Ethanol now serves as a major job site. Visitors can explore the shops and restaurants downtown, pitch a tent near the lake, and enjoy a skyline where grain silos, rather than skyscrapers, are the tallest structure for miles around. Perhaps best of all, Stanley is nestled halfway between Green Bay and Minneapolis, making it a convenient stop as you venture along Wisconsin Highway 29 on a Midwest road trip.
Fishing in Chapman Lake
Chapman Lake, which spans approximately 36 acres, is regularly stocked with bass, bluegills, and jumbo yellow perch thanks to the Department of Natural Resources and Stanley Sportsman's Club. Make sure to check up on things like minimum length and limit before heading out to fish. There are restrictions on certain species — walleye, for instance — and no limits on others, like bullheads.
Dedicated fishermen can spend the night near the water at Chapman Lake Campgrounds, a 29-site campground with space for RVs and campers, as well as tents. The grounds charge a nightly fee of $35 and a weekly fee of $175. "We've been coming here for 20+ years[,] always enjoyed it," writes one Chapman Lake regular on Google, adding, "It is very peaceful, love being close to the lake. Great fishing areas. We have brought our children here and our grandchildren."
Chapman Lake — and the 81-acre park that surrounds it — isn't just known for its campground and lake stocked with fish, however. It also hosts a rodeo every June, where you can watch classic events like bull riding and steer wrestling. You'll find vendors, live music, and a parade that passes through Stanley's quaint downtown to mark the beginning of festivities. If the rodeo's not in town during your visit, however, make sure to stop by the nearby Elk and Deer Parks, named after the herds that wander the grounds.
Small-town businesses along Broadway
Although Chapman is certainly small when compared to nearby cities like Minneapolis and Green Bay, visitors will still find plenty to explore. Along North Broadway Street downtown, for instance, there's a quaint selection of shops and restaurants housed in old brick buildings. Start your day off at Tessy's Popcorn Delights, home to colorful aisles of penny candy and flavored popcorn, before heading across the street to Hazuga's True Value Hardware. This stop is about as classically small-town as it gets. "Hometown heroes for all your household or farm items. They have a little bit of everything," reads one customer review on Google. In other words, if you're hoping to stock up on all the clever packing hacks you'll need for your next long road trip, like camping gear and coolers, this store has you covered.
If you're looking to further immerse yourself in the old days, make sure to stop by Cody's Classic Cars, also on Broadway. The business sells restored vehicles, some of which date back all the way to the 1960s. In fact, it's common for people to travel from out of state to buy classic cars here; if you're looking for an especially fitting vehicle to take on America's ultimate historic road trip through the country's most iconic sites, consider swinging by Cody's...
Finally, to complete your experience in Stanley before hitting the road again, enjoy a movie in the Stanley Theater, which first opened its doors in the 1930s. "Such a cute old-fashioned theater," reads one review on Google. Like many places in Stanley, this place will make you feel like you're "stepping back in time."