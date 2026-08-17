Between Green Bay And Minneapolis Is A Charming Midwest City With A Lake To Fish, Shops, And A Quaint Downtown

The Midwest, known for its corn fields, dairy farms, and expansive Great Lakes, is also home to several booming cities. There's Chicago, which is chock-full of museums and award-winning restaurants, Minneapolis, a "Twin City" home to one of America's best park systems, and Green Bay, which you might associate with its passionate football fans... As you plan your next road trip through the Great Lakes Region, consider planning a pit stop in Stanley, Wisconsin, which has quite a few attractions of its own.

The small town, still home to less than 4,000 people, experienced its first real boom in the 1890s thanks to the Northwestern Lumber Company. The sawmill was one of the area's largest employers until it closed in the 1920s, and rail lines across the countryside transported ton upon ton of heavy logs, as well as people. Today, the site where the lumber company once stood is known as Chapman Park. Modern-day residents can fish, relax at the picnic tables, and even attend the annual rodeo.

All in all, Stanley is experiencing what the Chippewa County website describes as a "Rural Renaissance." Although there's no longer a lumber mill, Ace Ethanol now serves as a major job site. Visitors can explore the shops and restaurants downtown, pitch a tent near the lake, and enjoy a skyline where grain silos, rather than skyscrapers, are the tallest structure for miles around. Perhaps best of all, Stanley is nestled halfway between Green Bay and Minneapolis, making it a convenient stop as you venture along Wisconsin Highway 29 on a Midwest road trip.