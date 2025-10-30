This Vibrant Midwestern 'Twin City' Is Home To One Of America's Best Park Systems
Minneapolis may be known for its vibrant arts scene and dazzling, award-winning ethnic cuisine, but there's another good reason to spend time in Minnesota's most populous city — its green space. Home to one of America's top-rated urban park systems, it has a stunning 180 parks and came in third behind Washington, D.C., and Irvine, California, in the Trust for Public Land ParkScore list.
This annual ranking takes into account much more than the quantity of parks in America's 100 most populous cities. By examining factors such as equity, acreage, amenities, access, and investment, the non-profit determines which cities give its residents the best experience in its parks. While Minneapolis might be a surprising entry on the list for some, it should come as no shock to people who are familiar with the city. After all, this is the "Land of a 10,000 Lakes."
Minneapolis, which is also the most bikeable city in the United States, has so many parks that 99% of the population can walk to one in 10 minutes or less. And once there, they can partake in a host of activities, with the city ranking one of the highest when it comes to amenities on offer. An abundance of basketball courts, splash pads, playgrounds, sports fields, and dog parks keeps visitors young and old busy while immersed in nature.
Minneapolis' best urban parks
Minneapolis' park system includes over 50 miles of biking and walking paths and 22 lakes. Twelve gardens and seven golf courses round out the parks and provide a wide variety of opportunities for anyone in the city looking to spend time in nature. If you want to stay downtown, check out Loring Park, the city's "Central Park." Located on the area's southern edge, it's always bustling with activity. Get active playing shuffleboard, tennis, and basketball, or enjoy a lunchtime concert during the summer. There's even a fishing pier. In the winter, the park is home to an ice rink and hosts an annual Winterfest.
For downtown trails and sweeping of the city, try Nicollet Island, where you'll also find a grand historic inn and Victorian homes. Nestled into the Mississippi River, Nicollet Island provides an escape from urban life with plenty of trails for hiking and cycling. If you're looking for something more expansive, consider the popular Minnehaha Falls Park. The 193-acre park overlooking the river has a 53-foot waterfall. It makes a great day out for the family thanks to multiple picnic areas, a botanical garden, bike rentals, and a disc golf course.
Speaking of golf, Minneapolis' biggest park includes an 18-hole course. With over 740 acres, there is no shortage of fun to be had at Theodore Wirth Park. Cycling trails for all levels, a plethora of winter sports, and an expansive wildflower garden and bird sanctuary make it the year-round choice for outdoor fun. So whether you're flying into Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), which is just 15 minutes from downtown Minneapolis, or road-tripping across Minnesota's breathtaking scenic, safe roads, pop into the city to spend some surprising time in nature.