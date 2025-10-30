This Vibrant Midwestern 'Twin City' Is Home To One Of America's Best Park Systems

Minneapolis may be known for its vibrant arts scene and dazzling, award-winning ethnic cuisine, but there's another good reason to spend time in Minnesota's most populous city — its green space. Home to one of America's top-rated urban park systems, it has a stunning 180 parks and came in third behind Washington, D.C., and Irvine, California, in the Trust for Public Land ParkScore list.

This annual ranking takes into account much more than the quantity of parks in America's 100 most populous cities. By examining factors such as equity, acreage, amenities, access, and investment, the non-profit determines which cities give its residents the best experience in its parks. While Minneapolis might be a surprising entry on the list for some, it should come as no shock to people who are familiar with the city. After all, this is the "Land of a 10,000 Lakes."

Minneapolis, which is also the most bikeable city in the United States, has so many parks that 99% of the population can walk to one in 10 minutes or less. And once there, they can partake in a host of activities, with the city ranking one of the highest when it comes to amenities on offer. An abundance of basketball courts, splash pads, playgrounds, sports fields, and dog parks keeps visitors young and old busy while immersed in nature.