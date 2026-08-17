Canada's Lesser-Known Park Is A Secluded Island Escape With Mountain Views, Forest Hiking, And Quiet Camping

If you're spending time in Canada and really want to get away from it all, Woss Lake Provincial Park is a good bet. Even by British Columbia standards, Woss Lake is pretty far out there. From Vancouver, you have to cross the Salish Sea to Vancouver Island, most likely by ferry. Then you have to drive 245 miles along the coast, a journey that could easily take 5 hours (minus stops). Highway 19 is a journey of woods and mountains, seascapes and vast expanses of undeveloped land. When you reach the town of Woss, it's just a couple of miles farther to the northern tip of the lake, where you'll find a rustic camping area. In other words, you don't end up in this park by accident; you really have to earn it.

Once you arrive in this lesser-known park, you may feel like you're the first person ever to come here. Woss Lake is undeveloped, meaning there are no structures or established facilities; there's a handy access road, but beyond that, you should treat the park like a full-on wilderness. You can't walk into a visitor center and pick up a map and brochure. Instead, you'll find a secluded island escape with steeply sloped shores blanketed in evergreens. This is a perfect stop on Vancouver's easy soft-roading adventure loop for tourist-free forests and beaches.