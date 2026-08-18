Between Tulsa And Dallas Is A Once-Thriving Mining City That Now Has Tasty Eats, A Ranch, And A Unique Museum

Mining is largely associated with the American West and the 19th century, though this industry was present in other parts of the country during the same period. One such part of the nation was Oklahoma's Coal County, where you'll find the city of Coalgate. Established in 1889, Coalgate is located between Tulsa and Dallas. As you might have guessed from its name, the town was once rich with its namesake fossil fuel. In the community's heyday, eight mines drove the local coal economy, helping Coalgate transform into a populated and vibrant hub complete with a lively downtown. However, the 1920s marked the beginning of the end of this industry, with any lingering mines shuttering in 1958.

Despite this, Coalgate remains. Part of the Choctaw Nation and home to a population of 1,894, the city is situated along U.S. Route 75 and State Highway 31. The area entices visitors with tasty eats but also offers attractions like a wild horse ranch.

Coalgate hasn't forgotten about its past, either. The town honors its history at the Coal County Historical & Mining Museum (also known as the Coal Miners Museum). This unassuming structure on South Broadway features relics like oil lamps, coffins, medical instruments, and memorabilia from World War I and II. Uniquely, many of these artifacts were originally collected by local students for a history class assignment. Curious to see all of this for yourself? Prospective visitors are encouraged to call before stopping by to confirm the hours of this volunteer-led spot.