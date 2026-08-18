Between Tulsa And Dallas Is A Once-Thriving Mining City That Now Has Tasty Eats, A Ranch, And A Unique Museum
Mining is largely associated with the American West and the 19th century, though this industry was present in other parts of the country during the same period. One such part of the nation was Oklahoma's Coal County, where you'll find the city of Coalgate. Established in 1889, Coalgate is located between Tulsa and Dallas. As you might have guessed from its name, the town was once rich with its namesake fossil fuel. In the community's heyday, eight mines drove the local coal economy, helping Coalgate transform into a populated and vibrant hub complete with a lively downtown. However, the 1920s marked the beginning of the end of this industry, with any lingering mines shuttering in 1958.
Despite this, Coalgate remains. Part of the Choctaw Nation and home to a population of 1,894, the city is situated along U.S. Route 75 and State Highway 31. The area entices visitors with tasty eats but also offers attractions like a wild horse ranch.
Coalgate hasn't forgotten about its past, either. The town honors its history at the Coal County Historical & Mining Museum (also known as the Coal Miners Museum). This unassuming structure on South Broadway features relics like oil lamps, coffins, medical instruments, and memorabilia from World War I and II. Uniquely, many of these artifacts were originally collected by local students for a history class assignment. Curious to see all of this for yourself? Prospective visitors are encouraged to call before stopping by to confirm the hours of this volunteer-led spot.
Discover some of Coalgate, Oklahoma's best restaurants
If you're passing through the city or looking for somewhere to eat after visiting the Coal County Historical & Mining Museum, consider skipping out on the fast-food chains. While Coalgate (just a two-hour drive away from both Oklahoma City and Tulsa, a wildly underrated Southern music city) only spans 1.8 square miles, it hosts a few excellent local eateries.
For breakfast and lunch, there's Brand'in Iron Cafe, described by a reviewer on Google as a "cute little downtown diner" with "nice & cozy, country charm." Here, you can dine on burgers and all-day breakfast, including hot cakes, biscuits, and omelets. While reviewers say the food is delicious and affordable, others say the service could improve. Brand'in Iron Cafe is also closed on Mondays. Prefer to keep your first meal of the day light and sweet? Head to Coalgate Daylight Donuts, open Wednesday to Monday. This spot has frosted delights and breakfast sandwiches. Previous customers say the earlier you get to Coalgate Daylight Donuts, the better and fresher the offerings are. Reviewers also recommend grabbing coffee here.
Meanwhile, Coalgate's Gonzalez Mexican Restaurant boasts a vibrant hacienda-style aesthetic and is open daily. The menu features Tex-Mex dishes, and past visitors compliment the beef enchiladas, chicken fajitas, and carne asada. "Decided to stop here on our way through Oklahoma. So glad we did. The food was great! Service was friendly and quick!" one reviewer wrote.
Explore a wild horse ranch and more in Coalgate, Oklahoma
Great restaurants and a cool museum aren't all Coalgate has to offer. Nestled along Highway 31 is Mowdy Ranch Mustangs, a wild horse sanctuary. This family-run business offers guided UTV tours that traverse the site's verdant acres, allowing visitors to view these majestic creatures. "The mustangs are beautiful," a Google reviewer wrote, adding: "The tour provided in depth history of the ranch as well as the origins of the mustangs." Photographic tours, ideal for avid shutterbugs, are available as well. Reservations for these excursions are required and can be made by contacting Mowdy Ranch Mustangs. Note that the property also offers a rustic-style lodge and RV sites for overnight guests.
The 45th Infantry Division Memorial Park is another notable site in Coalgate. This green space has a charming pond and displays a vintage military tank. The attraction is located off U.S. Route 75, making it a convenient place for road trippers to stretch their legs and use the bathroom. Plus, it's near the HiWay Inn Express of Coalgate, one of the city's few lodging options. However, if you're traveling on U.S. Route 75, you might also be interested in Choctaw Casino and Resort, a tropical getaway north of Dallas. It's located under an hour away from Coalgate.
Curious to explore more of the Sooner State? Consider visiting one of the communities that didn't survive its coal mines closing the way Coalgate did. One of these spots is Picher ("America's most toxic ghost town"), on the border of Kansas and Oklahoma.