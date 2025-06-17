Oklahoma's Casino Resort With Acres Of Fun Pools Is A Tropical Getaway North Of Dallas
When looking at Southern states for your next vacation, Oklahoma may not immediately come to mind. Instead, you might assume that a state like Texas, Louisiana, or Georgia might be a better option. However, if you want world-class accommodations, tropical vibes, and on-site gambling, there's no better place to get all three than at the Choctaw Casino and Resort in Durant, Oklahoma.
Located about 70 miles west of Oklahoma's under-the-radar lake state park and 75 miles from the world's second-largest Paris in Texas, Choctaw is a unique destination unto itself. Although the casino chain has multiple locations throughout the state, the one in Durant is grander and more luxurious than most. As a four-star hotel, it's more beautiful and accommodating than many other options within the region.
So, if you're looking for a fun and exciting getaway that doesn't draw large crowds, where you don't have to fight for parking or pay overpriced fees for everything, now is the time to pay attention to the Choctaw Casino and Resort in Durant.
What to expect when staying at Choctaw Casino and Resort
Choctaw Casino and Resort has everything you need for a world-class vacation. If you're traveling during the hottest part of the year, Choctaw has acres of pools for you to enjoy, which are split into two main sections. The first is the new, adults-only Oasis, complete with lounge areas, big-screen TVs, private cabanas, and more. The second is Aqua, which features both adults-only and family-friendly sections, including a small water park with slides and splash pads.
For non-gambling fun, there's The District. This entertainment haven includes an arcade, a bowling alley, and a movie theater. Best of all, it's incredibly affordable. At the time of writing, movies are just $6.50 to $9 (depending on the day), and a round of bowling is just $4.75 per person. With prices like that, you can stay and play all day without breaking the bank.
Having fun at the arcade or lounging by the pool will undoubtedly work up an appetite. Thankfully, Choctaw has a wide selection of restaurants catering to everyone's preferences. If you want fine dining, visit the 1832 Steakhouse. If you want to watch sports while you eat, check out The League sports bar. You can also nosh on some of Guy Fieri's favorites or chow down as much as you want at the Butterfields Buffet. Within The District, you can get tacos, hot chicken, barbecue, and Italian favorites. Overall, there's enough variety that you can dine somewhere new each day of your vacation.
Planning a tropical getaway to Choctaw
In addition to gambling, entertainment, and pools, Choctaw is home to a fabulous Art Walk. This collection houses over 6,000 pieces from a diverse selection of artists, including those native to the Choctaw Nation. Plus, the art rotates seasonally, so there's always something new to entrance your eyes.
When staying at Choctaw Casino and Resort, you have three options for booking a room: the Sky Tower, the Grand Tower (with nicer rooms and accommodations), and the Spa Tower, which offers the most luxurious stay in town. At the time of this writing, room rates range from $160 to around $500 per night, depending on where you stay and the day of the week. However, if you're visiting in an RV, the casino has its own RV park, complete with all the hookups and amenities you could need. Choctaw also offers discounts for active and retired military, first responders, AARP members, and AAA members.
If you're coming from a nearby state, you may be able to fly into the Durant Regional Airport, which is next to the resort. Otherwise, the best option is to fly into Dallas Fort Worth International, a popular Southern airport that's been ranked as one of the worst in the U.S. From there, it's about a 90-minute drive north to the Choctaw Casino.