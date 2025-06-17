Oklahoma's Casino Resort With Acres Of Fun Pools Is A Tropical Getaway North Of Dallas

When looking at Southern states for your next vacation, Oklahoma may not immediately come to mind. Instead, you might assume that a state like Texas, Louisiana, or Georgia might be a better option. However, if you want world-class accommodations, tropical vibes, and on-site gambling, there's no better place to get all three than at the Choctaw Casino and Resort in Durant, Oklahoma.

Located about 70 miles west of Oklahoma's under-the-radar lake state park and 75 miles from the world's second-largest Paris in Texas, Choctaw is a unique destination unto itself. Although the casino chain has multiple locations throughout the state, the one in Durant is grander and more luxurious than most. As a four-star hotel, it's more beautiful and accommodating than many other options within the region.

So, if you're looking for a fun and exciting getaway that doesn't draw large crowds, where you don't have to fight for parking or pay overpriced fees for everything, now is the time to pay attention to the Choctaw Casino and Resort in Durant.