Sandwiched Between Denver And Omaha Is A Midwest City With A Winery, Nearby Lake, And Museums
When most hear Lexington, very few will think of Nebraska, but there's a charming town with that name in the Cornhusker State. Lexington is located in the Platte River Valley at the heart of the state, surrounded by the lush agricultural land Nebraska is famous for, and a local winery just outside of town takes advantage of that, growing a number of varietals to try in their tasting room. The beautiful 2,000-acre Johnson Lake nearby also makes Lexington a worthy destination, with camping, swimming, kayaking, and biking along the lakeshore. The historic downtown streets, meanwhile, have restaurants making quality cuisine from around the world, a farmers market for local products, antique shops to find something unique, a museum to dive deeper into the history, and so much more.
Lexington is a little over 3 hours from Omaha or 4.5 hours from Denver, and conveniently sits just off of I-80, as it runs across Nebraska from east to west. It's a town of over 10,000 residents and is well worth considering as a Midwest destination, particularly in the warmer months. At a minimum, stop for a hearty meal, a glass of local wine, and a quick swim in Johnson Lake when cruising through Nebraska.
But there's plenty to see and explore for a weekend or more. Book a hotel room or pitch a tent near the lake for a few days of paddling along the shore, walking paths through the vineyard, and evenings under rural, star-filled skies with minimal light pollution. It might not be the most famous Lexington, but the town has quality local products and Midwest hospitality.
Museums, restaurants, and more in downtown Lexington, Nebraska
A good place to start and get a feel for Lexington and the wider area is at the Dawson County Historical Museum. Since it opened in 1970, the museum has been collecting and saving artifacts related to the history of the community and Nebraska at large, like the McCabe Aeroplane from 1915 with its elliptical bi-wings that arch and cross on either side of the fuselage. Entrance is free, making the museum an affordable and great resource for going deeper into the state's history, as is a visit to Bellevue, the 'Birthplace of Nebraska' and its oldest town.
Downtown Lexington has a number of other charming cultural stops. The Majestic Theatre dates back to 1915, was remodeled 100 years later, and is now operating as a non-profit owned by the local school system. It's a living piece of history and a great spot to catch a new release. Bargain John's Antiques is another intriguing downtown locale, featuring a wide selection of goods, from the historic and timeless to the offbeat and eccentric.
Tuesday afternoons and Saturday mornings, the town hosts the Lexington Area Farmer's Market, where you can pick up fresh produce, handmade items, and baked goods. There are also a variety of great restaurants downtown. China Hy Express holds the top spot on TripAdvisor, and another highly-ranked spot is El Rinconcito, serving Ecuadorian cuisine like pupusas, while Kirk's Nebraskaland Restaurant is 3 miles south of town, just off of I-80, and offers a classically American salad bar, prime rib, and breakfast all day long.
A local winery, Johnson Lake, and outdoor fun in the Platte River Valley
A few minutes north of Lexington is Mac's Creek Winery & Brewery. This family-owned spot has been making wine in the Platte River Valley for 25 years and expanded into brewing beer in 2019. With an emphasis on sustainability and quality, Mac's Creek grows numerous grape varieties and offers tastings of the wine, beer, and hard cider paired with food, as well as an appetizer menu in their tasting room. There's also a half-mile trail through the grounds and little creekside cottages.
Another spot you won't want to miss in the area and that could serve as your vacation landing zone is Johnson Lake and its state recreation area (pictured above). A quick 15 minutes south of Lexington, Johnson Lake has similarities with another pretty lake area just over an hour from Omaha. It's a large 2,000-acre lake rimmed with nature, beaches, waterfront restaurants, and a 10-mile hiking and biking path with a dozen rest areas. The Johnson Lake State Recreation Area is the ideal spot to enjoy this central Nebraska body of water. There you can book one of the modern campsites and enjoy a weekend full of days at the public swimming beach, picnics under the trees, and evenings around the campfire.
Kayaks or bikes are also available to rent from scan-and-go stations, which are conveniently located near the lake, allowing visitors without outdoor gear to cruise the lakeshore path or paddle onto the water. For more Nebraska outdoor goodness, Keller Park State Recreation Area is 2.5 hours north and is an under-the-radar park with destination-worthy fishing, peaceful trails, and scenic camping.