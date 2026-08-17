Sandwiched Between Denver And Omaha Is A Midwest City With A Winery, Nearby Lake, And Museums

When most hear Lexington, very few will think of Nebraska, but there's a charming town with that name in the Cornhusker State. Lexington is located in the Platte River Valley at the heart of the state, surrounded by the lush agricultural land Nebraska is famous for, and a local winery just outside of town takes advantage of that, growing a number of varietals to try in their tasting room. The beautiful 2,000-acre Johnson Lake nearby also makes Lexington a worthy destination, with camping, swimming, kayaking, and biking along the lakeshore. The historic downtown streets, meanwhile, have restaurants making quality cuisine from around the world, a farmers market for local products, antique shops to find something unique, a museum to dive deeper into the history, and so much more.

Lexington is a little over 3 hours from Omaha or 4.5 hours from Denver, and conveniently sits just off of I-80, as it runs across Nebraska from east to west. It's a town of over 10,000 residents and is well worth considering as a Midwest destination, particularly in the warmer months. At a minimum, stop for a hearty meal, a glass of local wine, and a quick swim in Johnson Lake when cruising through Nebraska.

But there's plenty to see and explore for a weekend or more. Book a hotel room or pitch a tent near the lake for a few days of paddling along the shore, walking paths through the vineyard, and evenings under rural, star-filled skies with minimal light pollution. It might not be the most famous Lexington, but the town has quality local products and Midwest hospitality.