Nebraska's Under-The-Radar Park Has Destination-Worthy Fishing, Peaceful Trails, And Scenic Camping

There's taking a quick mountain retreat away from the city for a change of scenery, and then there's leaving everything behind to adventure through the middle-of-nowhere wilderness. Nebraska offers up that kind of remote wilderness in spades. In fact, the Niobrara National Scenic River — in the northeastern wedge of the Cornhusker State — is often considered one of the quietest places on Earth, where backpackers can hike and splash without ever seeing another human being. And not far south of the Niobrara River is Keller Park State Recreation Area, a slice of hilly woodland where you'll find creekside adventures amidst the Nebraska prairies.

Clinging to the edges of the lonely Highway 183, stepping into Keller Park feels like entering a world where time has slowed down. A previous visitor called it "one of Nebraska's best-kept secrets" in a Google review. Known for its well-stocked waterways, anglers will be particularly thrilled to head out fishing amidst Keller Park's quiet landscape. Cast a line for rainbow trout in Bone Creek, or cross the bridge to reach three tranquil ponds tucked within the grassy meadows and stocked with catfish and largemouth bass. Two larger lakes are situated closer to the highway, offering excellent opportunities to canoe and kayak through the landscape while fishing the depths.

Hikers can also venture into the quiet wilderness, where dusty trails unfold across the windswept plains and meander along the creekside. As evening falls, sleep beneath the stars at Keller Park's picturesque campgrounds, where fire pits will keep you toasty through the night and the sunrise glow over the bluffs will be an unforgettable way to start the day.