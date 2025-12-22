Nebraska's Under-The-Radar Park Has Destination-Worthy Fishing, Peaceful Trails, And Scenic Camping
There's taking a quick mountain retreat away from the city for a change of scenery, and then there's leaving everything behind to adventure through the middle-of-nowhere wilderness. Nebraska offers up that kind of remote wilderness in spades. In fact, the Niobrara National Scenic River — in the northeastern wedge of the Cornhusker State — is often considered one of the quietest places on Earth, where backpackers can hike and splash without ever seeing another human being. And not far south of the Niobrara River is Keller Park State Recreation Area, a slice of hilly woodland where you'll find creekside adventures amidst the Nebraska prairies.
Clinging to the edges of the lonely Highway 183, stepping into Keller Park feels like entering a world where time has slowed down. A previous visitor called it "one of Nebraska's best-kept secrets" in a Google review. Known for its well-stocked waterways, anglers will be particularly thrilled to head out fishing amidst Keller Park's quiet landscape. Cast a line for rainbow trout in Bone Creek, or cross the bridge to reach three tranquil ponds tucked within the grassy meadows and stocked with catfish and largemouth bass. Two larger lakes are situated closer to the highway, offering excellent opportunities to canoe and kayak through the landscape while fishing the depths.
Hikers can also venture into the quiet wilderness, where dusty trails unfold across the windswept plains and meander along the creekside. As evening falls, sleep beneath the stars at Keller Park's picturesque campgrounds, where fire pits will keep you toasty through the night and the sunrise glow over the bluffs will be an unforgettable way to start the day.
Enjoy the outdoors in Keller Park State Recreation Area
Travelers from out of state should fly into Lincoln Airport in Nebraska's capital city, then prepare for a roughly four-hour drive to reach Keller Park. Meanwhile, locals in South Dakota can reach the park in just over two hours by car from Pierre, the state capital. Make sure to pack all the equipment you'll need for your adventure, since there aren't any rental sites near the park.
The babbling creek beckons paddlers, while the lakes await anglers. Winding trails framed by wizened trees lead hikers on an adventure through the Nebraska prairies. Take a leisurely stroll, stopping at the picnic tables along the way to enjoy an al fresco meal, or bring mountain bikes to cycle across the meadows. Follow the trails over Bone Creek, cresting grassy hills until you reach scenic overlooks of the wilderness where flocks of cranes fill the sky and timid deer peek through the trees. Cool off in the creek after the day's adventures, and you might even come across prehistoric fossils buried in the silt.
In such a remote slice of wilderness, camping overnight is all part of the experience. Tents can be set up at the rustic campsites near the park entrance, while motorhomes can be pulled into the electric hookups closer to the creek. Fire up the campsite grills to cook dinner, and enjoy your meal amidst the hushed serenity of the prairies. Once you've packed up the next day, more adventures in the Nebraska wilderness can be found just a short drive away in Long Pine, a hidden recreation haven for fishing and hiking. Alternatively, drive up to Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge before continuing on to Valentine, an underrated paradise of hikes, rivers, and canyons.