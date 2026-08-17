Liverpool's Scenic Park Is A Charming And Free Destination With An Artificial Lake For Fishing And Boating

A little southeast of Liverpool's vibrant city center, leafy Sefton Park is a 235-acre public park where winding paths, mature trees, and an artificial lake create a restorative escape, recreation hub, and much-loved green for Liverpool locals and visitors alike. Opened in 1872, the park is now a Grade I-listed historic park, recognized for introducing French landscape design to England through its designer, Édouard André.

Sefton Park has no admission fee, and it's open 24 hours a day. The lake is the highlight, stretching through the park with a lush, level shoreline that makes for an easy walk. Fishing is permitted with an angling permit, but boating on the lake is arguably a better way to enjoy it for most — particularly in the spring when the weather is mild and the gardens are blooming with daffodils.

Beyond the water, the park is filled with details that reward languid strolls, from a Victorian bandstand — said to have inspired the Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" — and ornamental fountains to waterfalls, artificial caves, and the wonderful Palm House — the park's stunning Victorian centerpiece.