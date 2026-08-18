Across The Bay From Seattle Is A Scenic Island State Park With A Beach, Camping, And City Views
At the southern tip of an island in the Puget Sound, you'll find a shoreline park where you can watch boats and whales over the bay. Possession Point State Park is well suited for travelers looking for a shore to walk or camp out at, without straying too far from the city. Both the Edmonds and Mukilteo waterfronts north of Seattle are visible across the bay, in fact. The park has a pebbly beach sandwiched between a towering, forested bluff and the lapping estuary waters. You could come spend the day here, taking on its hike up the bluff, or camp overnight.
Whidbey Island, the underrated Washington island full of parks and beaches, narrows toward Possession Sound, and it's here that Possession Point State Park lies. The simplest way to reach the park is to simply drive there, with the ferry from Mukilteo bridging your trip over the water. It's about a 45-minute drive from Seattle to the Mukilteo Ferry Terminal. You can load your car onto the ferry's car deck, then drive 15 minutes from the terminal once landed on Whidbey Island.
As you arrive at Possession Point State Park, you'll come upon steep, forested bluffs, and just beyond that, marsh and beach hemmed by the Sound. The setting is part of the larger mosaic of Whidbey Island habitats, prominently made up of Douglas fir forests. The park could make for a good stop if you're looking to escape to somewhere quiet, since previous visitors have often noted its seclusion. "A little hidden park. Great hiking trails and access to the beach," one Google Maps reviewer described.
Head down to the beach at Possession Point State Park
A highlight of Possession Point State Park is its beach, if not for the solitude, then for the wildlife and the views over the water. Visitors reach it on foot rather than by driving directly to the shoreline; reviewers have noted it's a short but steep walk from the parking lot. At the bottom, the terrain changes from forest to a rocky beach scattered with driftwood and shells. You can also walk farther along the beach, with the bluff's slopes bordering its length and city views of the mainland on the other side. The beach could make for a good wildlife-viewing destination. One Washington Trails Association visitor deemed it fruitful for birdwatching, citing kingfishers, blackbirds, and hummingbirds. Others have spotted sea lions and orcas cruising through Possession Sound from the park, making it a potentially rewarding island destination for whale watchers.
The camping setup at Possession Point State Park is decidedly primitive — campers get a chemical toilet, per the Washington Water Trails Association, but not much else. There's no potable water nor fire rings. There are three designated campsites, available first come, first served, and you pay a nightly fee at the adjacent pay station. The sites are right by the water on a grassy plot, so the shoreline will essentially be your backyard. You could spend a day fishing or kayaking, with Possession Point being a site along the Cascadia Marine Trail, a nationally recognized water trail for kayakers and canoers. If you're an avid paddler, you could trace the trail farther north to Camano Island, the unsung San Juan alternative filled with scenic beaches.