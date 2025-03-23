This Underrated Washington Island Full Of Parks, Beaches, And Seafood Promises An Idyllic Getaway

The Pacific Northwest of the United States is, without a doubt, one of the most scenic destinations in the world. Among the many jewels within the "PNWonderland" is Puget Sound, part of the greater Salish Sea. Ringed with epic mountain ranges like the Cascades and shores dominated by famous cities like Seattle, the stunningly blue, island-dotted waters make it a wonderland, indeed. From the tiny Anderson Island to the picturesque San Juans and the wild Vancouver Island, there are hundreds of beautiful little islands to visit in the Salish Sea.

One of these, Whidbey Island, is just as scenic as the rest while being easier to reach. To reach Whidbey, drive just over an hour north of Seattle, crossing the iconic Deception Pass Bridge. You can also take a ferry from the Mukilteo suburb to Clinton on the southern tip of Whidbey Island. As it's so close, Whidbey is an ideal day trip from Seattle. It's also worth a longer visit, especially if you like lavender farms, scenic state parks, laid-back beaches, and amazing seafood.

Whidbey Island overlooks the blue waters of Puget Sound, teeming with wildlife, making it one of the best destinations on the Washington coast to see orcas in action. The resident orcas have been a symbol of the Salish Sea for hundreds of years and are sacred to the local Lummi people. Keep your eyes out for orcas, seabirds, seals, gray whales, and otters from the shore or a boating and kayaking tour.