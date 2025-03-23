This Underrated Washington Island Full Of Parks, Beaches, And Seafood Promises An Idyllic Getaway
The Pacific Northwest of the United States is, without a doubt, one of the most scenic destinations in the world. Among the many jewels within the "PNWonderland" is Puget Sound, part of the greater Salish Sea. Ringed with epic mountain ranges like the Cascades and shores dominated by famous cities like Seattle, the stunningly blue, island-dotted waters make it a wonderland, indeed. From the tiny Anderson Island to the picturesque San Juans and the wild Vancouver Island, there are hundreds of beautiful little islands to visit in the Salish Sea.
One of these, Whidbey Island, is just as scenic as the rest while being easier to reach. To reach Whidbey, drive just over an hour north of Seattle, crossing the iconic Deception Pass Bridge. You can also take a ferry from the Mukilteo suburb to Clinton on the southern tip of Whidbey Island. As it's so close, Whidbey is an ideal day trip from Seattle. It's also worth a longer visit, especially if you like lavender farms, scenic state parks, laid-back beaches, and amazing seafood.
Whidbey Island overlooks the blue waters of Puget Sound, teeming with wildlife, making it one of the best destinations on the Washington coast to see orcas in action. The resident orcas have been a symbol of the Salish Sea for hundreds of years and are sacred to the local Lummi people. Keep your eyes out for orcas, seabirds, seals, gray whales, and otters from the shore or a boating and kayaking tour.
Beaches, nature, and beauty on Whidbey Island
One of the highlights of Whidbey Island is the many beaches. Some of the best can be found at Deception Pass, Washington's most-visited state park on the northern end of the island. You'll find pebbly beaches along a dramatic strait and incredible vistas over islands from the park's iconic bridge. After taking in the views at Deception Pass, drive the Whidbey Scenic Isle Way, which connects to the greater Cascade Loop, home to some of the Northwest's prettiest mountains, lakes, and island views.
The scenic byway connects Deception Pass to the southern town of Clinton, with access to incredible stops like Double Bluff Beach. Considered one of Washington's best beaches, Double Bluff Beach is dog-friendly with sandy shores, incredible views, and amenities. Seawall Park in Langley has beach access and attracts gray whales in the spring — there's even a brass whale bell to ring if you see one! For the prettiest island sunsets, head to Robinson Beach in Freeland and watch the sun set behind the Olympic Mountains. Many beaches also have tidepool sections where you can spot tiny crabs and sea stars at low tide.
Other must-see sights along the scenic byway include the historic farmlands at Ebey's Landing National Historic Reserve, windy grass bluffs at Fort Ebey State Park, and beaches hidden between seaside cliffs at Possession Point. Further inland, you'll find four scenic lakes and perhaps spot a deer or two.
Seafood, seaside villages, and farms on Whidbey Island
Whidbey Island is home to several small towns with local, fresh produce and offerings. One of these is Coupeville, Washington's second-oldest town and an under-the-radar serene island paradise with fresh seafood. Coupeville is also where the ferry departs for Port Townsend across the Puget Sound. Another must-visit town is Langley, a haven for local artists of all kinds known as the "Village by the Sea." Langley hosts weekly art walks and farmer's markets, along with a bevy of seasonal events, like a summer Shakespeare festival. Clinton is known for its breweries and country markets.
Of course, wherever you go in Whidbey, seafood is the star of the show. Its specialty is mussels from nearby Penn Cove, which you'll find all over the island. For both classic and creative takes, try Gordon's Fusion in Coupeville. If you'd prefer oysters, Saltwater Fish House and Oyster Bar in Langley is your spot (they're also known for their crab cakes). In Oak Harbor, Seabolt's Smokehouse is a 30-year-old institution with the island's best clam chowder.
Whidbey Island is also known for its rural feel, with many farms owned by the same family for generations. Many focus on organic and sustainable farming, which is evident in their exemplary products, from sheep cheese to salt scrubs to fresh vegetables. Wineries and lavender farms dot the landscape of the island, providing ideal breaks from the road to sample the local products and soak up the island's scenery and serenity.