Washington's Unsung Island Is A San Juan Alternative Filled With Scenic Beaches And A Thriving Art Scene

The state of Washington is a well-documented doozy for lovers of the great outdoors, rolling all the way from desert plains through jagged mountain ranges and down to the roaring Pacific Ocean. It's home to the scenic San Juan Islands with pristine views that rival Norway , and offers stacks of hikes around gorgeous alpine lakes and up soaring peaks. Speaking of the pretty San Juans, there's one nearby island that's often overlooked by the crowds, offering a quiet escape to a land of lavender fields, rocky coastline, and sweeping forests. Interested? Cue Camano Island.

Camano is a dog-leg-shaped length of land that sits plumb between Skagit Bay and Puget Sound, east of Whidbey Island in Island County. It is not technically one of the San Juan Islands, which are part of the separate San Juan County. Camano Island sprawls about 40 square miles and benefits from a direct bridge link to mainland Washington. That means getting there shouldn't be a huge undertaking — you're looking at just under 1.5 hours from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport by car, and as little as one hour from downtown Seattle itself, also by car.

Unlike the three big-name destinations in the San Juan archipelago — Lopez, San Juan Island itself, and the glimmering lakes and incredible adventures of Orcas Island — Camano is a bit more under the radar. It's a place where the pace of life slows nicely, where day hikes along driftwood-strewn beaches take center stage, and where unique public art displays and independent galleries beckon when you're done on the trails.