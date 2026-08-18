Seattle's Former Airfield Is Now Its Second-Largest Park With A Swimming Beach And Pretty Trails
Seattle's many parks each have their own unique personality and charm, but not many can claim that they were once an airfield. Warren G. Magnuson Park, however, can do exactly that. At 350 acres, Magnuson Park is the second largest in the city — second only to 560-acre Discovery Park — and it once served a very different purpose. It sits on a piece of land known as Sand Point, which is the former site of the Sand Point Naval Air Base. The air base's biggest claim to fame is that it was the starting point for the world's first around-the-world flight. Today, the park is home to miles of walking trails, large expanses of lush greenery, relaxing swimming beaches, and plenty of ways for locals and visitors alike to enjoy the fresh air of the Pacific Northwest.
The park is located on the Sand Point Peninsula and is named for a former Senator from the state of Washington, Warren G. "Maggie" Magnuson. Although it was originally named Sand Point Park, Senator Magnuson played a big role in obtaining the funds for the city to turn this defunct airfield into a beautiful community space, and it was renamed in his honor in 1977. Since then, it has become a local hotspot for leisure and entertainment with an off-leash dog park, an event space that hosts markets throughout the year, and a free climbing wall.
Magnuson Park is located 20 minutes northeast of downtown Seattle. You can get there easily by car, and multiple free parking lots give you easy access to different parts of the park. From here, you can grab a bite and a brew at the cafe and brewery or spend the day exploring the boat launch, swim beach, dog park, and several sports fields.
Beaches offer relaxing recreation at Magnuson Park
The location of Magnuson Park makes it ideal for outdoor recreation, and its position along the shore of Lake Washington makes it an inviting spot for swimming on a warm summer day. Most of Seattle's major parks are open year-round, but the beach closes during the colder months (as do pools and swim beaches at other parks across the city), so you'll have to visit between June 27th and August 23rd to swim at Magnuson Park. While other swimming beaches throughout Seattle have amenities like diving boards, Magnuson Park does not — instead, expect classic lake swimming at this popular spot with views of Mount Rainier, a major West Coast volcano, in the distance.
Seattle's parks are very community-oriented, and you'll see this at Magnuson Park, where kids ages six to 16 can take free swimming lessons at the beach. And if you enjoy visiting the park with your dog, Magnuson Park has you covered. Not only is there a dog park with separate areas for different-sized furry companions located near the sports fields, but there is also a beach where your pet can swim off-leash in the water.
Do note that the park and its swimming beach can get crowded when the weather is good, though it may be worth braving for the excellent views of Lake Washington. On quieter days, guests can enjoy a sunny day on the grassy area near the swimming beach or take a stroll along the waterfront at sunset. Magnuson Park also has plenty of convenient amenities, from bathrooms to shady areas and an on-duty lifeguard during the summer.
Magnuson's scenic trails wind through the landscape and history
There are plenty of ways to pass the time at Magnuson Park, especially for guests who enjoy scenic walks and hikes. There are more than 4 miles of trails here, like the Frog Pond-Wetlands Path, the Beach Walk, the Cross Park Trail, and the Wetlands Trail. Together, these routes wind through a variety of terrain, including grassy fields and patches of both deciduous and evergreen trees. One hiker described the paths as "lovely paved and unpaved trails [that are] very serene," adding that their favorite part is "the views from Kite Hill of the lake and Mt Rainier on a clear day."
Much like Olympic Sculpture Park in downtown Seattle, Magnuson Park makes it easy to appreciate a wealth of artwork amid greenery as you wander the trails. The unique art adds even more visual interest to an already pretty walk. At the park's N.E. 74th Street entrance, you'll find the World Flight Monument, which commemorates the first around-the-world flight. Inside the park, you'll spot sculptures by acclaimed artist Alonzo Victor Lewis, who was once known as "Washington's Sculpture Laureate."
For visitors interested in architecture, a city park may not sound like the obvious place to go for a walking tour, but Magnuson Park is actually home to more than 20 historic buildings dating to the 1930s and '40s that showcase the Art Deco styles during that era. These historic structures add another distinctive backdrop to picturesque hikes here. There are even old barracks still standing that were designed in the Colonial Revival style, just north of the main entrance. If you want to keep exploring scenic spots around Seattle, head to Olympic Hills, a quiet neighborhood with diverse architecture, green spaces, and easy urban access.