Seattle's Former Airfield Is Now Its Second-Largest Park With A Swimming Beach And Pretty Trails

Seattle's many parks each have their own unique personality and charm, but not many can claim that they were once an airfield. Warren G. Magnuson Park, however, can do exactly that. At 350 acres, Magnuson Park is the second largest in the city — second only to 560-acre Discovery Park — and it once served a very different purpose. It sits on a piece of land known as Sand Point, which is the former site of the Sand Point Naval Air Base. The air base's biggest claim to fame is that it was the starting point for the world's first around-the-world flight. Today, the park is home to miles of walking trails, large expanses of lush greenery, relaxing swimming beaches, and plenty of ways for locals and visitors alike to enjoy the fresh air of the Pacific Northwest.

The park is located on the Sand Point Peninsula and is named for a former Senator from the state of Washington, Warren G. "Maggie" Magnuson. Although it was originally named Sand Point Park, Senator Magnuson played a big role in obtaining the funds for the city to turn this defunct airfield into a beautiful community space, and it was renamed in his honor in 1977. Since then, it has become a local hotspot for leisure and entertainment with an off-leash dog park, an event space that hosts markets throughout the year, and a free climbing wall.

Magnuson Park is located 20 minutes northeast of downtown Seattle. You can get there easily by car, and multiple free parking lots give you easy access to different parts of the park. From here, you can grab a bite and a brew at the cafe and brewery or spend the day exploring the boat launch, swim beach, dog park, and several sports fields.