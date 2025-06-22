This Quiet Seattle Neighborhood Offers Diverse Architecture, Scenic Green Spaces, And Easy Urban Access

Seattle is a beloved destination for many reasons, from its beautiful outdoor spaces to its vibrant cultural scene. It's also one of the most crowded destinations in America, especially during the holidays, though that doesn't mean you can't find a spot for a quiet getaway while visiting. If you're looking for a relaxing escape within one of the West Coast's biggest cities, Olympic Hills is the perfect spot. This scenic neighborhood in the north of the city is sprinkled with green spaces and interesting architecture, and it's well connected to the rest of Seattle, where you can find gems like Pike Place Market, Seattle's vibrant market with hundreds of unique shops.

Olympic Hills is about 24 miles away from Seattle–Tacoma International Airport. With some traffic, the trip would take an estimated 40 to 50 minutes by car. Public transportation is also available through Sound Transit, requiring one bus transfer from the airport and then a 10-minute walk to reach the neighborhood.