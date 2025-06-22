This Quiet Seattle Neighborhood Offers Diverse Architecture, Scenic Green Spaces, And Easy Urban Access
Seattle is a beloved destination for many reasons, from its beautiful outdoor spaces to its vibrant cultural scene. It's also one of the most crowded destinations in America, especially during the holidays, though that doesn't mean you can't find a spot for a quiet getaway while visiting. If you're looking for a relaxing escape within one of the West Coast's biggest cities, Olympic Hills is the perfect spot. This scenic neighborhood in the north of the city is sprinkled with green spaces and interesting architecture, and it's well connected to the rest of Seattle, where you can find gems like Pike Place Market, Seattle's vibrant market with hundreds of unique shops.
Olympic Hills is about 24 miles away from Seattle–Tacoma International Airport. With some traffic, the trip would take an estimated 40 to 50 minutes by car. Public transportation is also available through Sound Transit, requiring one bus transfer from the airport and then a 10-minute walk to reach the neighborhood.
Olympic Hills is beloved for its parks and architecture
Olympic Hills is calm and residential, and there's no activity more relaxing here than spending time in nature. Among this neighborhood's most-loved green spaces is Jackson Park, which is home to a golf course that dates back to 1930 and an urban trail that winds around the course. Albert Davis Park is another highlight, where you'll find a quiet plaza that's perfect for reading or people watching. Additionally, Thornton Creek winds through the golf course and the neighborhood. Here, you can head to the Thornton Creek Natural Area to find quiet walking paths and opportunities to see wildlife and native plants.
You're also only a couple of miles away from Lake City Beach Park, formerly known as Cedar Beach Park. This scenic spot is a gem for bikers and folks looking to relax by the water. If you're up for some beach-hopping, Matthews Beach is the city's largest freshwater swimming beach and is just 2 miles away from Olympic Hills. Apart from enjoying the nature in the area, you'll also want to walk around and experience the neighborhood's charm while here. Olympic Hills boasts diverse architecture, from barn-style homes to sleek contemporary spaces.
Convenient access to the rest of Seattle
After a day of golf at Olympic Hills' Jackson Park, stop for a drink at one of the city's best watering holes, Caroline Tavern. This dive bar is a local favorite and has remained a fixture in the area for the past 60 years. Flo-Anna's Diner is another staple in the neighborhood that's been open for 30 years, serving up a combination of classic American diner dishes and Greek cuisine.
Olympic Hills is the perfect jumping-off point for experiencing the rest of what Seattle has to offer. It's just a 30-minute bus and Link light rail ride into Downtown, where you can visit unforgettable sites like the Seattle Art Museum and one of the most diverse Chinatowns in all of America. Public transportation will also allow you to quickly reach other neighborhoods, like Ballard, which blends Scandinavian charm with some of Seattle's best bites. Although you won't find any hotels within Olympic Hills, Hotel Nexus Seattle or Residence Inn Seattle Northgate Station are great options that are about 3 miles away. Both hotels offer perks such as complimentary breakfast, a fitness center, and pet-friendly rooms. At the Residence Inn, you can also enjoy an indoor pool.