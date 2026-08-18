Over An Hour From Des Moines Is A Charming Midwest City With Lake Fun, A Walkable Downtown, And Vibrant Parks

The majority of the land in Iowa might be used for agriculture, but, of course, the Hawkeye State is so much more than corn and pork. Iowa is full of historic, smaller communities like Webster City. With the Boone River weaving through it, Webster City has many quiet green spaces tucked throughout town, like Riverside Park, which offers canoe access and quiet trails. Its compact downtown is lined with old brick buildings and a wealth of community action, from beloved local restaurants to the farmers' market, events, and more. Just outside of town, Briggs Woods County Park's lake gives Webster City water vibes and swimming opportunities in the heart of Iowa.

Just over an hour north of Des Moines, Webster City sits right off U.S. Route 20, which stretches all the way across Iowa from east to west. Established in the mid-19th century, the town was originally called Newcastle before taking the name Webster City in 1854. Today, it's a community of almost 8,000, with its history on display in the architecture of downtown buildings that host a quality restaurant scene, locally-owned shops, and much more.

Webster City also has over a dozen parks and recreation areas, offering all types of activities, from picnics and pickleball to kayaking and quiet walks. The standout nature getaway, however, is Briggs Woods County Park nestled next to a quiet lake 10 minutes outside of town. It all makes Webster City a solid choice if you're looking for a destination with water and forested trails in the heart of an agricultural state. There are plenty of hotels, camping at the county park, and a historic small-town atmosphere.