Over An Hour From Des Moines Is A Charming Midwest City With Lake Fun, A Walkable Downtown, And Vibrant Parks
The majority of the land in Iowa might be used for agriculture, but, of course, the Hawkeye State is so much more than corn and pork. Iowa is full of historic, smaller communities like Webster City. With the Boone River weaving through it, Webster City has many quiet green spaces tucked throughout town, like Riverside Park, which offers canoe access and quiet trails. Its compact downtown is lined with old brick buildings and a wealth of community action, from beloved local restaurants to the farmers' market, events, and more. Just outside of town, Briggs Woods County Park's lake gives Webster City water vibes and swimming opportunities in the heart of Iowa.
Just over an hour north of Des Moines, Webster City sits right off U.S. Route 20, which stretches all the way across Iowa from east to west. Established in the mid-19th century, the town was originally called Newcastle before taking the name Webster City in 1854. Today, it's a community of almost 8,000, with its history on display in the architecture of downtown buildings that host a quality restaurant scene, locally-owned shops, and much more.
Webster City also has over a dozen parks and recreation areas, offering all types of activities, from picnics and pickleball to kayaking and quiet walks. The standout nature getaway, however, is Briggs Woods County Park nestled next to a quiet lake 10 minutes outside of town. It all makes Webster City a solid choice if you're looking for a destination with water and forested trails in the heart of an agricultural state. There are plenty of hotels, camping at the county park, and a historic small-town atmosphere.
Outdoor adventure in Webster City, Iowa
A solid starting point for parks in Webster City is East Twin Park, a nice little green space in the heart of the city. Located mere blocks from restaurants, ice cream, or coffee, East Twin Park is a convenient way to add time outdoors to your city visit, to sit beneath the trees, play some pickleball, or let the kids enjoy the splash pad. South of downtown, Brewer Park offers a bit more space, with a restored wild meadow, a disc golf course, and a 2-mile looped trail for strolls along Brewer Creek. You can take your bike on the trail or rent one in the park via Webster City's bike share program.
A key feature in Webster City's outdoor recreation is the Boone River Trail. It starts north of downtown in Nokomis Park, which is another year-round gem with a playground area, sand volleyball courts, and an ice skating rink. From there, the trail is a paved 6-mile jaunt that follows the river, goes under railroad bridges, passes through forests, and offers a scenic route across the city.
The end of the Boone River Trail is in the aforementioned Briggs Woods County Park. Briggs Woods has quiet trails along the water, as well as paths through the forest to a pair of waterfalls. The park surrounds a 59-acre lake and features a swimming beach, kayaks for rent, and plenty of fishing opportunities. It's a great Iowa lake escape during the warmer months, and the 82 campsites of varying amenities mean Briggs Woods Park could serve as your home base when visiting Webster City — just be sure to avoid these camping mistakes that beginners often make.
Exploring Webster City's downtown
The walkable downtown makes it easy to park the car and get a feel for Webster City on foot. The central blocks are full of tree-lined streets and historic buildings, featuring local shops, unique eateries, and more. That's also where the town hosts Market Nights every Thursday evening from June to August. It's a community event with artisanal craft vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, and family-friendly fun. After that, pop into the historic Webster Theatre down the block for the 7 p.m. showing (held every day except Monday).
On an ordinary day, start with a latte (and maybe a pancake breakfast sandwich) from Mornin' Glory Coffee and then wander up and down Second Street. That's where you'll find many local stores, like Jb's Antiques & Variety Place. It's a fun spot to peruse the eclectic selection of jewelry, home goods, records, and more that cover the shelves and tables. For a more curated assortment of clothing and decor, the Country Twist Boutique is right down the block. It isn't quite Iowa's Antique City, but there is plenty of shopping to be done in Webster City.
That main drag and the nearby blocks also have a litany of solid restaurants, like the Lunchbox Market. It's a no-frills deli-style place with hearty sandwiches, pasta salads, and large slices of pie and other desserts in the display case. Leon's Pizza is another local that's highly rated on Google Maps, and there are a few Mexican establishments on Second Street as well, like the restaurant and small store, La Perla Jarocha. And that's all within a 10-minute walk in downtown Webster City. For another Iowa community with a downtown worth checking out, head to Ames, an underrated college city with an award-winning Main Street.