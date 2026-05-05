11 Camping Mistakes New Adventurers Often Make

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From backpacking to RVing, styles of camping are diverse. Perhaps you're heading out to a state park with a new camper trailer or you're studying how to most efficiently pack for a car camping jaunt. Maybe you prefer hoofing it to backcountry sites or you're renting an RV to explore a series of national parks on the ultimate historic road trip across America. There are so many ways to take on the activity that it can feel a little overwhelming at first. Don't worry, because everyone was a beginner at one point, and even those of us who have been camping for decades still make mistakes — and learn from them.

When it comes to camping, there are minor blunders, such as forgetting to pack, and then there are mistakes, like not bringing enough water or storing your food in a way that puts you and your co-travelers in danger. Fortunately, the most egregious errors are easily avoidable with a bit of advance research, a solid plan, and a well-paced approach. Of course you're excited to get out there, but don't rush. Make sure you're carefully reviewing everything you need to know about where you're going, how to use your equipment, and what to do in case of an emergency.

As an avid camper for many years, I've gone on a range of backpacking trips, getaways with my trailer, and weeks-long car camping adventures. In addition to expert resources like those published on OutsideOnline.com, Backpacker.com, LifeLivedinTents.com, REI.com, BTFriends.org, NPS.gov, and BLM.gov, we've compiled the list below based on a wealth of others' experience, too, including discussions on forums like Quora and Reddit. Below, learn 11 different mistakes that new adventurers often make, with ideas for how to avoid them and make the most of your trip.