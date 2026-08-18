The Best Beach Town In New Jersey That Isn't Atlantic City
Atlantic City is one of the most recognizable destinations along New Jersey's 130 miles of coastline. Its boardwalk is not only the oldest in the United States, but also the state's most visited location, lined with casinos, restaurants, and shops. It's not for nothing that the city is often called the "Las Vegas of the East Coast." However, this popularity can also come with crowds and chaos. This is why you might be looking for something more relaxed, more affordable, and family-friendly. That is exactly where Keansburg stands out as one of the best beach towns in the Garden State.
Located in Monmouth County, on the southern shore of Raritan Bay, this small city of fewer than 10,000 inhabitants offers a more traditional, nostalgic version of the NJ summer experience. Residents on Reddit and in Facebook groups generally paint Keansburg as a friendly, welcoming, and safe community. The borough is home to the Bayshore's most extensive stretch of publicly accessible waterfront, with more than two miles of beaches that are easily accessible from downtown and free to enter. From places like Bayshore Waterfront Park and Ideal Beach, you can even spot the iconic Manhattan skyline in the distance, with Staten Island just a few dozen miles across the bay.
This proximity also means that getting to Keansburg is relatively easy, especially if you are staying in the Big Apple metropolitan area. The town is located about 45 miles from Manhattan, and the fastest route is through Union City before merging onto I-95. NJ Transit buses and trains also connect Keansburg with nearby communities. However, having a car is generally the more convenient option if you want to explore the northern Jersey Shore and surrounding Bayshore towns.
Keansburg's top attractions, from amusement rides to water activities
Despite being a relatively small Bayshore community, Keansburg is far from a sleepy town with nothing to do. One of its most popular attractions is the historic Keansburg Amusement Park, whose roots date back to the beginning of the 20th century, when William Gehlhaus began developing a new waterfront resort not far from Point Comfort. As the area evolved into an amusement park, it continued to add attractions, including the Mystery Ride, which opened in 1931 and remained one of the world's oldest operating dark rides until Hurricane Sandy damaged it in 2012.
Today, the park counts 40-plus attractions, between thrilling roller coasters, classic rides, go-karts tracks, and arcade games. Visitors on Google Reviews frequently highlight the park's nostalgic appeal, although some mention that certain facilities and attractions show their age (some of them even date back to the park's first few decades). Inside the same complex is also the Runaway Rapids Waterpark: opened 30 years ago, it features almost 20 slides, as well as pools, and children's areas, perfect for cooling off. The beaches directly in front of the amusement park, including Belvedero Beach, are also free of charge (keep in mind that swimming is not supervised).Parking is available on-site for a small all-day fee.
Kayaking and paddleboarding provide a fun and accessible way to explore the coastline. You can rent both through nearby operators such as Oceanport Paddle Club, located 30 minutes away by car. If you want to try your hand at surfing, you might want to check out Avalon, a stunning island escape of sandy shores lined with luxury located about a two-hour drive down the coast. Raritan Bay is also known for seasonal fishing, with Keansburg Fishing Pier being a prime spot for anglers.
Exploring Keansburg's culinary scene
New Jersey has long been known as the 'Diner Capital Of The World," and Keansburg's culinary scene certainly lives up to the title. Jillaney's Luncheonette is a highly-rated traditional breakfast-and-lunch spot located on Main Street, about a 10-minute walk from Keansburg beach. The menu offers an extensive selection of omelets, with combinations featuring different vegetables, cheeses, and cured meats, all served with toasted bread and home fries. You'll also find comforting breakfast classics such as pancakes, French toast, and egg sandwiches. Several reviews praise how friendly the staff is. Sunny Side Diner in Belford, about a 10-minute drive from Keansburg Beach, is another popular option, with its menu centered around North American breakfast staples and international dishes (there are over 300 items to choose from!). The self-proclaimed "best diner around Keansburg" is open every day from breakfast through dinner, and also offers delivery and pickup.
In addition to these casual eateries, the town is home to some notable waterfront restaurants, much like these other quirky New Jersey towns that are stealing the spotlight with their culinary delights. Located directly on the boardwalk, Half Moon is the place to go for sampling comforting coastal dishes, from lightly fried calamari to tuna nachos with corn tortilla chips, served with pineapple salsa and spicy mayo. The restaurant's deck also gives you a front-row seat to the iconic New York City skyline across the bay.
Eating a scrumptious slice of pizza after a day at the beach is always a great idea, and places like Julio's Pizza Co. allow you to do so without spending a fortune (lunch specials can even cost less than $10). If you want to surprise your significant other with a romantic picnic on the sand, Jersey Shore Picnic Co. specializes in luxury pop-up gatherings, with special packages for bachelorette parties and marriage proposals.