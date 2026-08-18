The Best Beach Town In New Jersey That Isn't Atlantic City

Atlantic City is one of the most recognizable destinations along New Jersey's 130 miles of coastline. Its boardwalk is not only the oldest in the United States, but also the state's most visited location, lined with casinos, restaurants, and shops. It's not for nothing that the city is often called the "Las Vegas of the East Coast." However, this popularity can also come with crowds and chaos. This is why you might be looking for something more relaxed, more affordable, and family-friendly. That is exactly where Keansburg stands out as one of the best beach towns in the Garden State.

Located in Monmouth County, on the southern shore of Raritan Bay, this small city of fewer than 10,000 inhabitants offers a more traditional, nostalgic version of the NJ summer experience. Residents on Reddit and in Facebook groups generally paint Keansburg as a friendly, welcoming, and safe community. The borough is home to the Bayshore's most extensive stretch of publicly accessible waterfront, with more than two miles of beaches that are easily accessible from downtown and free to enter. From places like Bayshore Waterfront Park and Ideal Beach, you can even spot the iconic Manhattan skyline in the distance, with Staten Island just a few dozen miles across the bay.

This proximity also means that getting to Keansburg is relatively easy, especially if you are staying in the Big Apple metropolitan area. The town is located about 45 miles from Manhattan, and the fastest route is through Union City before merging onto I-95. NJ Transit buses and trains also connect Keansburg with nearby communities. However, having a car is generally the more convenient option if you want to explore the northern Jersey Shore and surrounding Bayshore towns.