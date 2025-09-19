These Quirky New Jersey Towns Are Stealing The Spotlight In 2025 With Culinary Delights And Sustainable Living
Whether it's Newark Airport or raucous reality TV to thank for New Jersey's less-than-favorable reputation, as any local will tell you, the Garden State has so much more to offer than most people realize. From quaint historic downtowns to thriving food scenes, and communities invested in green living, Jersey has some truly charming towns that deserve way more attention. And in 2025, a handful of quirky spots are finally stealing the spotlight — for all the right reasons.
From riverside second-hand shopping hubs to vibrant nature-filled towns with farm-to-table cuisine, we've rounded up some of the best New Jersey towns showcasing just how much variety this state has to offer. Whether you're craving fresh local flavors, scenic trails, or a dose of small-town charm, these towns are all perfect for a day trip, a weekend getaway, or even as a base for exploring more of the region. Relying on my own experience as a Jersey local — alongside the help of Reddit threads, Yelp, and TripAdvisor reviews, as well as local publications, and travel blogs — I compiled this guide of towns that are currently putting New Jersey on the map, each one with its own collection of specific recommendations.
Lambertville
Any New Jerseyan will tell you that Lambertville is one of the Garden State's top must-visit towns. Lined with historic buildings, Victorian and colonial revival-style architecture, and funky thrift stores and galleries, it's also known as the "antiques capital of New Jersey" and considered an eco-friendly shopping haven. Among your practically endless options, the Golden Nugget Antique Flea Market is a local gem that's been around since the '60s, and is a must for all sorts of antiques and collectibles. Similarly, the Antiques Center at the People's Store is another favorite. Selling everything from jewelry to art and books, it's housed inside an 1839 building.
When you've tired of shopping and need some fresh air, you also have your pick of numerous nature preserves and trails in the area. If a gorgeous view is what you're after, head to Goat Hill Overlook, which features an easy 1- or 2.4-mile path uphill to a viewpoint overlooking the Delaware River. Lambertville also shines in the dining department, with local institutions like Under the Moon Café and farm-to-table restaurant, D'Floret. For a stay steeped in Lambertville's distinct character, spend the night at Lambertville House Hotel, which has been welcoming guests — including some notable figures like Ulysses S. Grant and President Andrew Johnson — since 1812.
Montclair
Undoubtedly one of New Jersey's artsiest cities, must-dos in Montclair include visiting the Montclair Art Museum and popping into eclectic galleries like DiRasa House of Diversified Arts. That said, Montclair isn't just famed for arts and creative energy — it's also one of the most sustainable suburbs in the country. According to a Solar Insure survey — which evaluated 3,000 suburban towns for their sustainable lifestyles — Montclair ranked at No. 36 in the U.S. thanks to its walkability, public transportation, farmers markets, and numerous eco-minded initiatives. With 200 acres of park space, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors in Montclair. From walking along its 20 miles of nature trails to bird watching by Mountainside Park, you'll be spoiled for choice.
When it comes to local eats, Montclair's options are diverse, too. Check out Samba for homestyle Brazilian dishes like seafood moqueca and feijoada, or hit up the vegan-friendly Mesob for Ethiopian fare. "Mesub is AMAZING and a fun experience too," wrote one Redditor in r/NewJersey. For one of the area's most sophisticated stays, opt for The George, a four-star hotel which offers features like an included breakfast and free parking.
Asbury Park
Located on the iconic Jersey Shore, Asbury Park is beloved for its scenic boardwalk overlooking one of America's best beaches, vibrant street murals, and the legendary venue The Stone Pony, which has hosted artists ranging from Bruce Springsteen to Joan Jett. This one-of-a-kind beach town manages to be both artsy but unpretentious, and it's only fitting that it has a food scene to match. Don't miss Frank's Deli & Restaurant, a neighborhood fixture that's been around since 1960 (I recommend the pork roll, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich, a New Jersey staple). Ada's Gojjo, an Ethiopian and Dominican restaurant, is another gem that's both highly rated and vegan-friendly. You'll find plenty of other vegan and vegetarian-friendly spots in town, too. A few notable mentions include Crust and Crumble, a popular pizzeria, and Watermark Asbury Park, a beachfront tapas bar and lounge.
When it comes to sustainability, Asbury Park even received an award in 2024 from the New Jersey Clean Cities Coalition for improving electric vehicle infrastructure. For an unbeatable location just steps from the shoreline, stay at The Asbury Hotel. Along with beautiful rooms, the boutique hotel also features a heated outdoor pool, seasonal rooftop bar, and on-site music venue.
Princeton
Although the university is this town's main claim to fame, Princeton proves that it's so much more with its flourishing dining scene and sustainable core. With a small, walkable downtown, it's one of the easiest places to ditch the car and explore by foot. From wandering around the historic Princeton University campus with a drink in hand — preferably from Small World Coffee — to popping into local shops like the Princeton Record Exchange, which has been around since 1980, this college town has endless charm and fun.
Local restaurants like Agricola focus on farm-to-table cuisine, and you'll also find a number of other spots that emphasize local ingredients. Some of these include ice cream shop The Bent Spoon and Jammin' Crepes. If you have a big appetite, don't skip Hoagie Haven. The famed sandwich shop has been a favorite among Princeton students and residents alike for their sandwiches laden with toppings like mozzarella sticks and French fries since the '70s. When it comes time to walk it off, you'll also find a number of great nature spaces in the area, like Carnegie Lake. Its parks and trails — plus its green initiatives, public transportation, and farmers markets — earned it a spot among the country's most eco-friendly suburbs. For a stay rich in Princetonian history, opt for a night at The Peacock Inn, which dates back to the 18th century, and includes free breakfast.
Cape May
America's oldest seaside resort town is none other than Cape May. Not only is this beautiful beach town best recognized by its quirky Victorian architecture — there are over 600 Victorian buildings in town, among the highest concentrations in the country — but it's also one of the best spots for a relaxing New Jersey getaway. From taking a trolley tour around town to browsing local boutiques, and, of course, spending lots of time at Cape May's postcard-worthy beach, there's a reason it's a favorite vacation spot among locals and out-of-state visitors alike (as well as U.S. presidents Ulysses S. Grant and Benjamin Harrison).
Like any self-respecting vacation town, Cape May's dining scene also has a ton to offer guests. For seasonal, farm-to-table dining, head to Ebbitt Room, housed in the 1879 Virginia Hotel and Cottages. Meanwhile, restaurants like The Lobster House and Harry's Ocean Bar and Grille offer fresh, local seafood with an ocean view. Cape May is also a prime spot to enjoy locally grown produce, with a number of farms, roadside stands, and markets on offer — like the West Cape May Farmer's Market, which runs on Tuesdays from late June to the end of August. If you're looking to get close to nature, take a boat ride on the Cape May Whale Watcher, or head to the Cape May Bird Observatory. For top-notch beachfront accommodation, stay at the Sea Crest Inn. Featuring an outdoor swimming pool and free parking, life doesn't get much better than this.
Collingswood
Just outside of Philadelphia lies the quaint and historic Collingswood. With a walkability score of 91 out of 100 according to Walk Score, this underrated town is dotted with great green spaces like the 70-acre Knight Park, as well as cute specialty shops and antique stores such as Dig This, which focuses on items from the '50s to the '70s. Some of Collingswood's best small-town charm can also be found at its weekly farmers market, which runs on Saturdays from May through November, and is considered one of the best in the state thanks to its popularity and rural atmosphere.
Among its more than 30 restaurants, you'll find everything from Italian — the Sicilian-centered Zeppoli is a popular choice — to Venezuelan at Que Ricas, and Lebanese from Li Beirut. Sagami has been a go-to for Japanese fare since opening in 1974, and owner and chef Shigeru Fukuyoshi has even earned a handful of nominations for the James Beard "Outstanding chef" award. And, if you're looking for the best breakfast or brunch in town, don't skip local favorite Sabrina's Cafe. Just note that Collingswood is a dry town, but you're free to bring your own bottle to any of its eateries. Although you won't have any luck finding accommodations right in town, there are still plenty of options just 15 minutes away in Philadelphia and in the surrounding area. The Franklin on Rittenhouse, for example, is one of the area's best. Located in a 1903 carriage house, it offers free breakfast and boasts an on-site speakeasy-style cocktail bar.
Clinton
Clinton is small-town New Jersey at its finest. Here, history surrounds you — and at the forefront of town is its 1810 Red Mill. Tucked within the Red Mill Museum Village, you'll find other fascinating sites like a schoolhouse, a log cabin, and a blacksmith shop, too. The Hunterdon Art Museum, one of the town's best cultural spaces for contemporary art and design, is even located in a stone mill dating back to the 1800s. You'll also find long-running community gems like the sandwich shop Ye Olde Sub Base, and American-Greek eatery Towne Restaurant.
Sustainable living here is easy, with places like Basil Bandwagon Natural Market selling locally produced goods, and an abundance of outdoor spaces to explore. For example, the roughly 2-mile-long Landsdown Trail leads through fields, woodlands and wetlands, plus a 19th-century rail corridor. Meanwhile, the Ken Lockwood Gorge Wildlife Management Area is located less than 15 minutes outside of town and is home to the scenic 15-mile Columbia Trail. Clinton has even earned a bronze-level Sustainable Jersey certification thanks to local initiatives such as instituting green building designs and river cleanups. To stay right in town, opt for the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Clinton, which offers perks like free breakfast, parking, a fitness center, and a pool.
Maplewood
This charming town just 30 minutes from New York City is the unexpected home to one of New Jersey's quickest growing dining scenes. Places like "farm to soul" restaurant Cornbread, Artie's, a pizzeria and bakery, and the seasonally-inspired French bistro Restaurant Lorena's all put Maplewood on the culinary map. Alongside a vibrant, walkable downtown known as "the Village," this variety undoubtedly makes it one of New Jersey's best suburbs. Apart from enjoying Downtown, you can also spend some time walking around Maplewood Memorial Park, a 25-acre park that's on the National Register of Historic Places.
For some of the best hiking in the area, head to South Mountain Reservation, a nature reserve that stretches over 2,000 acres. The Lenape, Rahway, and River Trail is a popular choice leading up to the gorgeous Hemlock Falls that takes around three hours to complete. Maplewood's farmers market has also been around for over 30 years. Operating on Mondays from June through November, it's a must-visit. Finally, although you won't find hotel options right in town, Les Saisons — a bed and breakfast dating back to 1840 — is an excellent choice for a peaceful getaway.
Metuchen
It can be easy to overlook Metuchen for larger nearby cities like Edison or New Brunswick. However, this quirky town known as "The Brainy Borough" — thanks to its legacy of attracting artists, writers, and professors — has lots to love on its own. For starters, it's home to over 200 historic buildings and a weekly farmers market. At its heart is its vibrant downtown, which has earned itself accolades like the "Great American Main Street" thanks to its downtown revitalization efforts back in 2023. Here, you'll find exciting restaurants like Meximodo, which not only features many locally-sourced ingredients, but is also a Guinness World Record winner for their massive collection of over 1,000 bottles of tequila and mezcal. Beyond that, you'll also find plenty of variety in Metuchen — from Afghan cuisine at Khorasan Kabab to Cajun-style seafood from Nauti Crab.
The entire town is walkable, but if you're looking for some more exercise, head to the Middlesex Greenway, a 3.6-mile trail perfect for a stroll. Plenty of hotel options are available in the surrounding area. This includes the Embassy Suites by Hilton, located in Piscataway, which is around 10 minutes from Metuchen. The well-rated 3-star hotel has an on-site restaurant, free breakfast, an indoor pool, and also offers free parking.
Frenchtown
Nestled on the border of New Jersey and Pennsylvania by the Delaware River, Frenchtown is an under-the-radar quirky waterfront town that's perfect for a day trip or weekend getaway. You'll find a number of cute shops there, like the family-owned Frenchtown Bookshop, and Sunbeam General Store, where you can find all sorts of locally-made food items, collectibles, clothing, and more. Don't skip out on visiting some of the local art galleries or stopping by ArtYard, Frenchtown's art center which hosts exhibitions and other community events.
Frenchtown's natural surroundings also make the town stand out. The start of the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park is located here, and the 12-acre Nishisakawick Creek and 150-acre Frenchtown Preserve are both close by, too. When it comes to dining, Frenchtown Cafe is a local staple for breakfast or lunch, and it's housed in an 1897 building and full of small-town spirit. You'll also find a few international options, like Bamboo House, which serves Thai and Japanese cuisine. "The Bamboo House has been a staple of my community and a warm hearth for those living near Frenchtown since its inception," said one Yelp reviewer. "10/10, favorite restaurant from my hometown." If you're craving Mexican food, Cocina del Sol is also a local favorite. Accommodation-wise, you can plan a stay at The National Hotel — with a history that dates all the way back to 1830, it's filled with character. Better yet, the property also houses an on-site Asian restaurant as well as The Rathskeller bar.
Red Bank
Red Bank may be known as "the SoHo of New Jersey," but we believe that this small town deserves its own spotlight that sets it apart from its New York counterpart., With a chill, historic, and artsy downtown scene and riverfront beauty, this eclectic and walkable town is reachable by public transportation. Red Bank is also brimming with music and art — from galleries to performance venues such as the Two River Theater and the Count Basie Theater, where you can enjoy live music. Shopping is also a main attraction here, with gems like Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash comic book store, and the Antique Center of Red Bank, a local institution that's been around since the '60s and is one of the state's largest antique stores.
You'll find a little bit of everything among Red Bank's restaurant offerings, including everything from cozy diners to fine dining. Barrel and Roost is one of Red Bank's most renowned spaces, and was even New Jersey's highest-rated restaurant for 15 years on Zagat. For a farm-to-table menu focused on fresh pasta, Semolina is a must. To enjoy some Navesink River views, be sure to head to Bellhaven Nature Area or Riverside Gardens Park. Once you've had your fill, stay at the 19th-century Molly Pitcher Inn for an overnight experience that's steeped in history and riverfront charm. Noteworthy amenities include perks like free parking, an outdoor pool, and an on-site restaurant and bar.
Allentown
With over 200 19th-century buildings, one-of-a-kind shops, and farmland surroundings, Allentown is our pick if you're looking for a slower-paced, old-school vibe. Sustainability is also front-and-center in Allentown, with a number of ongoing initiatives aimed at improving quality of life. As you wander through Allentown's walkable downtown, you'll be sure to stumble upon plenty of unique, sustainably-minded spots. One of these is Sea Ginger, a hub for environmentally friendly goods like lotion bars, kitchen dish brushes, vintage items, and eco-centric art. For a quick treat, grab a coffee from the Moth Coffeehouse, which is located in a historic mill, and also serves vegan and vegetarian baked foods and locally-sourced lunch dishes.
If you're visiting in the summer, you can even experience the best of local New Jersey produce and goods with a quick stop by Allentown's farmers market, held every Saturday. A great way to end your day is with a meal at La Piazza, a highly-rated Italian restaurant in town. "This place is not only delicious but the service is always amazing," said one Yelp reviewer. "I can say I'll be a forever customer!" Hampton Inn and Suites Robbinsville is one of the area's best-rated hotel options, and is just six minutes away from Allentown. The 3-star hotel offers free breakfast, free parking, an indoor pool, and a fitness center.
Methodology
As a New Jersey local who's visited a number of these towns, I relied on personal experience to compile this guide. Along with this personal knowledge, I also conducted careful research and consulted local newspapers and publications, the occasional travel blog, TripAdvisor reviews, and Reddit threads to offer specific recommendations for each town.
A town's "quirkiness" was determined by evaluating factors like historic charm, interesting architecture, eclectic businesses, and vibrant arts scenes, etc. Meanwhile, sustainability was measured through looking at elements like farm-to-table dining, public transportation availability, vegan dining on offer, farmers markets or local farms, parks, hiking trails, nature spaces, and walkability.