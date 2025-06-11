One Of The Best Beach Towns In New Jersey Is A Stunning Island Escape Of Sandy Shores Lined With Luxury

Despite often being overshadowed by more exotic and remote destinations, both the West and East Coasts of the United States are home to several island escapes that are equally captivating and far more accessible (here are the most incredible islands for a waterfront getaway, according to visitors). With its fine sand beaches bathed by the crisp yet inviting waters of the Atlantic, and its laid-back yet refined atmosphere, Avalon rightfully earns its place among them.

Located on Seven Mile Island, off the southern tip of New Jersey's 130-mile coastline, this 1,200-resident beach town in Cape May County – also known as the "Jewel of the Jersey Coast" – is consistently praised by residents and travel guides as one of the best-kept secrets of the Garden State. A short distance away are the picturesque Stone Harbor (an underrated gem full of activities and small-town charm), and Cape May (an underrated New Jersey beach town full of unique shops).

Surely not the party-heavy Jersey Shore you might have seen on TV (and no housemates named Snooki in sight) -– if that's your vibe, you might want to head north along the coast and check out Seaside Heights — but rather a more family-friendly, walkable place with a lively downtown. A place that celebrates simple pleasures, like reading a good book on the sand, strolling along the shore, or watching the sun rise behind the Fishing Pier. It also doesn't hurt that it's incredibly easy to get to, whether by car or with the Greyhound buses and daily trains connecting it to New York, Atlantic City, Trenton, and Philadelphia.