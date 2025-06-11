One Of The Best Beach Towns In New Jersey Is A Stunning Island Escape Of Sandy Shores Lined With Luxury
Despite often being overshadowed by more exotic and remote destinations, both the West and East Coasts of the United States are home to several island escapes that are equally captivating and far more accessible (here are the most incredible islands for a waterfront getaway, according to visitors). With its fine sand beaches bathed by the crisp yet inviting waters of the Atlantic, and its laid-back yet refined atmosphere, Avalon rightfully earns its place among them.
Located on Seven Mile Island, off the southern tip of New Jersey's 130-mile coastline, this 1,200-resident beach town in Cape May County – also known as the "Jewel of the Jersey Coast" – is consistently praised by residents and travel guides as one of the best-kept secrets of the Garden State. A short distance away are the picturesque Stone Harbor (an underrated gem full of activities and small-town charm), and Cape May (an underrated New Jersey beach town full of unique shops).
Surely not the party-heavy Jersey Shore you might have seen on TV (and no housemates named Snooki in sight) -– if that's your vibe, you might want to head north along the coast and check out Seaside Heights — but rather a more family-friendly, walkable place with a lively downtown. A place that celebrates simple pleasures, like reading a good book on the sand, strolling along the shore, or watching the sun rise behind the Fishing Pier. It also doesn't hurt that it's incredibly easy to get to, whether by car or with the Greyhound buses and daily trains connecting it to New York, Atlantic City, Trenton, and Philadelphia.
Family-friendly beaches and water activities in Avalon
The fine sands of Seven Mile Beach are the true star of the show in Avalon. This continuous stretch of shoreline, backed by high dunes, begins at 6th Street and runs through to 80th Street, and then continues into the neighboring Stone Harbor all the way to Hereford Inlet.
What sets Avalon's shoreline apart is not just its pristine beauty, but also its commitment to safety and environmental preservation. The "high dunes" system is safeguarded by the specific regulations, enforced by the Avalon Environmental Commission. All the beaches are protected, meaning that swimming is permitted only in designated areas and during specific hours of the day (10 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 5 to August 15). Limited lifeguard coverage is available before and after these dates. In addition, to ensure a safe, well-maintained environment for all, access is regulated through a seasonal beach tag system (required for all beachgoers aged 12 and older), in effect from May 24 through early September 2025. Seasonal tags cost $35 if purchased before June 1 and $40 afterward, while weekly tags are available for $17; daily access costs $8.
Water sports and activities are another beloved part of Avalon's coastal lifestyle. Still, even here, access is limited to designated zones. Kayaks and bodyboards with skegs are not permitted between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., while both surfing and stand-up paddleboarding are permitted at select spots. Beaches near 10th–11th, 13th–14th, and 30th Streets are reserved exclusively for surfers, so they can have fun and catch the perfect barrel without worrying about swimmers or crowds.
What to expect during summer in Avalon
While Avalon is charming all year round, it is in summer that the beach town truly comes to life. High season runs approximately from Memorial Day through Labor Day and is bustling with activities for all ages. Seven Mile Beach sets the stage for several seasonal events, such as those part of the eagerly awaited Spring into Summer festival. Running from the end of May to the end of June, it features art and music exhibitions, family-friendly activities, as well as cultural and naturalistic explorations.
Dining and wining are two other big components of the summer experience in Avalon, with some notable restaurants and cozy beachfront sandbars to explore. Summer Salt, known for its focus on local and seasonal produce, is located directly on the charming half-mile boardwalk, stretching from 21st Street to 32nd Street — perfect for a post-meal stroll or to simply take in the beautiful ocean views. The Go Fish Mini Golf is a kids' favorite, while the town's small but inviting "nightlife" mainly revolves around Princeton Bar & Grill (open until 2 in the morning) and the Avalon Brew Pub.
Besides being a renowned family-friendly destination, Avalon boasts a level of luxury you might not expect. Areas like High Dunes and the newly renovated Bay Park Marina feature exclusive villas, some of which are beautifully perched on stilts, as well as beachfront resorts and custom-designed estates with convenient access to both the beaches and the tranquil back bay area. This is also a key hub for fishing enthusiasts, offering easy access to prime facilities like the Avalon Fishing Center.