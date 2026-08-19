Between Tulsa And Springfield Is Oklahoma's Scenic State Park With River Views, Fishing, And Camping

Tucked away in northeastern Oklahoma, the sprawling Grand Lake State Park features several distinct recreation areas, each with its own slice of natural beauty. One of these, the Twin Bridges Area, has the benefit of being situated in an especially prime spot where the where the Spring River and the Neosho River converge. This means plenty of opportunities for waterfront camping, along with more access to the river where guests can soak in a couple of days of fishing and boating before resting among beautiful trees at night.

It is also one of the easiest areas of the park to reach, with Highway 60 running through it. Visitors from Tulsa can drive about an hour and 20 minutes east to the campground, or roughly an hour and 40 minutes west from Springfield, Missouri. Its location is easily accessible from four states: Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, and Kansas — this makes it a convenient place to trade a roadside motel for a night of scenic camping during a road trip.

Despite the highway running through it, this section of the park remains surprisingly quiet. A previous visitor remarked that this area is a "good spot to stop at on a motorcycle ride," adding that it's "pleasant and calm." As it is a fairly remote destination, the traffic is wonderfully sparse, and from the camping areas, the highway appears to be just like this area's namesake: Twin Bridges. This beautiful spot was part of a farm about 100 years ago, and you'll find a historical marker on site that shares more about its past. Looking at the natural scenery, one can understand why someone would choose this lush, picturesque place to settle into before it became a state park.