The Foothills Of Oklahoma's Ozark Mountains Boast A Vibrant Resort Lake With Dreamy Camping And Fishing

Grand Lake O' The Cherokee has over 46,000 surface acres of water, turning the lake into your personal aquatic playground. Fishermen flock here to catch a variety of fish, including bass, catfish, crappie, bluegill, and paddlefish. There are numerous places to rent a boat, with some popular companies being H20 Sports Rental and Sail Grand Waterfront. Plus, if you forget any supplies or need live bait, the Grand Lake Sports Center in Grove is a great place to stock up.

Besides fishing and swimming, you'll find plenty of marinas that rent out equipment for wakeboarding, waterskiing, jet skis, or tubing, with many offering boat slips if you're staying for the weekend. For a unique way to see the lake, try parasailing, which takes solo or tandem riders soaring about 500 feet above the lake. Plus, if you want to party on the lake, there are private charters with add-on beverage and food options, so you can safely relax and focus on having fun.

If you prefer land activities, take a horseback ride at the Royal Horse Ranch. The trail ends up at the winery, where you can sample a glass of wine made from grapes grown on site. For something more educational, visit the Har-Ber Village Museum in Grove, located on the shores of the lake. The open-air pioneer history museum features a replica 19th-century village, including over 30 log structures that include cabins, a courthouse, a schoolhouse, and a stagecoach inn, all filled with antiques and artifacts from that time period. It's a self-guided tour, but there are also interactive exhibits, such as live craft demonstrations like weaving and puppet shows. If you don't want to pay the admission fee to enter, there's a free nature trail that is nearly 2 miles long along the edge of the village and lake shore.