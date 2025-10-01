The Foothills Of Oklahoma's Ozark Mountains Boast A Vibrant Resort Lake With Dreamy Camping And Fishing
Located in northeastern Oklahoma, Grand Lake O' the Cherokees, or simply Grand Lake for short, has more than 1,300 miles of shoreline. The lake gets its name because it sits within the present-day boundaries of the Cherokee Nation, one of the largest Native American tribes in the country. Not only is it one of the best birdwatching destinations in the U.S., but it's also a fisherman's dream with a variety of fish, including a record-breaking bighead carp that weighed in over 118 pounds. Surrounded by state parks that offer campsites, RV parks, and dozens of privately-owned resorts, there are plenty of choices to rest up after a day of water activities on the lake.
Grand Lake extends across four counties and is surrounded by several cities. Just 20 miles away is Vinita, the second-oldest city in Oklahoma and a quirky Route 66 stop off, with lake stays and a rich native heritage. Located minutes away from the shoreline is another good base for your lake adventure: Grove, Oklahoma's underrated city with botanical gardens and endless water fun. The easiest way to catch a flight here is to fly into Tulsa International Airport, which is located about 85 miles away from Grove.
Enjoy a day out on the lake or see the area's land attractions
Grand Lake O' The Cherokee has over 46,000 surface acres of water, turning the lake into your personal aquatic playground. Fishermen flock here to catch a variety of fish, including bass, catfish, crappie, bluegill, and paddlefish. There are numerous places to rent a boat, with some popular companies being H20 Sports Rental and Sail Grand Waterfront. Plus, if you forget any supplies or need live bait, the Grand Lake Sports Center in Grove is a great place to stock up.
Besides fishing and swimming, you'll find plenty of marinas that rent out equipment for wakeboarding, waterskiing, jet skis, or tubing, with many offering boat slips if you're staying for the weekend. For a unique way to see the lake, try parasailing, which takes solo or tandem riders soaring about 500 feet above the lake. Plus, if you want to party on the lake, there are private charters with add-on beverage and food options, so you can safely relax and focus on having fun.
If you prefer land activities, take a horseback ride at the Royal Horse Ranch. The trail ends up at the winery, where you can sample a glass of wine made from grapes grown on site. For something more educational, visit the Har-Ber Village Museum in Grove, located on the shores of the lake. The open-air pioneer history museum features a replica 19th-century village, including over 30 log structures that include cabins, a courthouse, a schoolhouse, and a stagecoach inn, all filled with antiques and artifacts from that time period. It's a self-guided tour, but there are also interactive exhibits, such as live craft demonstrations like weaving and puppet shows. If you don't want to pay the admission fee to enter, there's a free nature trail that is nearly 2 miles long along the edge of the village and lake shore.
Lakeside camping, resorts, and eateries
The lake is surrounded by five state parks, with camping facilities and numerous privately owned camping areas and resorts. Popular camping spots include Bernice Area State Park, Cherokee Area State Park (which includes a golf course), and the Honey Creek Area, with reservations needing to be made in advance. Campers and RV travelers will also find plenty of lakefront spots right on the water, with places to pitch a tent or hook up an RV, and if you get sick of roughing it, you can even upgrade to a rustic cabin.
One great option is Grand Lake O' the Cherokees RV Resort in Grove, which includes amenities like kitchen areas with barbecue grills, a volleyball court, kayaks, a firepit area, and rentable golf carts. For something slightly more upscale, the Marina Del Rey Resort on the southern end of the lake also offers RV spots and cabins. It's a family-friendly resort with amenities such as a kids' playground, a large pool with cabanas and a poolside cafe, a dog park, and an outdoor pavilion with a full kitchen.
Once you've had your fill of campfire cooking, try the many lakefront restaurants and bars. Located at the Shangri-La Resort, Eddy's Lakeside Bar and Restaurant serves up fish and chips, coconut shrimp tacos, and jalapeno cream cheeseburgers. For some more casual dining, try Blind Swine on Duck Creek, which features a deck that overlooks the lake. On Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, they offer all-you-can-eat crab and shrimp boils, and live music on the weekends.