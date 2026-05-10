This Serene Oklahoma State Park Has Destination-Worthy Crappie Fishing

If you're not into fishing, you may think that being the "Crappie Capital of the World" is a bad thing. Actually, it's just the opposite. A crappie is a popular freshwater panfish that comes in black and white varieties. Both varieties are plentiful in Oklahoma's Bernice State Park (also known as the Bernice Area at Grand Lake State Park), which is a little over an hour's drive northeast of the Tulsa International Airport. Because of its abundant crappie, Bernice State Park is often referred to as the "Crappie Capital of the World" (though that accolade sometimes goes to an Alabama town between Atlanta and Huntsville, depending on who you ask).

Both locations may deserve the title, but what makes the Bernice Area truly special is the full experience beyond just crappie fishing. Anglers can also target largemouth bass, white bass, and bluegill, while families and nature lovers can enjoy the on-site nature center, scenic hiking trails, and easy access to water activities like swimming and boating. The park keeps things straightforward for visitors with 150 tent sites and 33 RV sites with hookups. Admission to the park for the day is free, and alternative accommodation is available in the nearby town of Bernice.