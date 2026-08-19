The Safest Country In The World For Retirees In 2026 Is A European Gem (And It Isn't Italy Or Greece)
European getaways begin as charming vacations and end with many travelers wondering, "Should we live here?" This especially applies to those nearing retirement, and conveniently, International Living named Portugal the world's safest place to retire in 2026. The publication's findings were based on its Annual Global Retirement Index (AGRI) scores, the Global Peace Index (GPI), and its correspondents' experiences. The AGRI considers cost of living, climate, laws, and socio-economic conditions, while the GPI measures crime, political stability, and societal safety. Portugal ranks seventh on the GPI and fourth on the AGRI, putting it ahead of two of Europe's most popular retirement destinations: Italy, which was listed as the No. 6 safest country for retirees, and Greece, which followed at No. 7. Ireland, meanwhile, ranked second overall.
OSAC – a State Department program — states that Portugal has one of the lowest crime rates in the European Union, with its most commonly committed crimes being theft and fraud. "As a solo female, I often walk alone late at night in Portugal without issue," Kimberly Anne, International Living's Portugal correspondent, writes. She also describes Portugal as having an LGBTQ+-inclusive community. Together, these factors helped the Iberian country claim the top spot on the safety-focused list.
Choose between Portugal's coastal charm and historic city life
Whether it's the climate, the coastal scenery, or the historic cities, there are many reasons Portugal is a popular retirement destination — its safety is just an added bonus. For travelers considering Portugal as a longer-term destination, the country also offers a range of settings to explore, from Atlantic beach towns to historic cities. Where retirees land often comes down to lifestyle, and not just in the country's most well-known areas. Cascais, just a half-hour drive from Lisbon, is a stylish seaside town with spectacular beaches. Along Portugal's central coast, Nazaré is known for its long sandy beach, fresh seafood, and dramatic Atlantic waves, while nearby Caldas da Rainha is home to historic architecture and thermal baths. Farther north, Porto combines colorful riverside streets and historic architecture with a food and wine culture that gives the city a distinctly different feel from Lisbon.
These destinations show the range of experiences Portugal offers retirees: coastal walks, seafood-rich cuisine, and cities with history-rich centers. While Reddit users say that petty crime does occur, "day to day life [in] Portugal is safe, friendly and the people are kind and tolerant." International Living's Kimberly Anne echoes that sense of ease, noting that locals routinely walk around with their phones visibly in hand. For retirees weighing Portugal against other Southern European destinations, its safety, lifestyle, and strong retirement scores help explain its position as International Living's 2026 top contender.