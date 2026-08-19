The Safest Country In The World For Retirees In 2026 Is A European Gem (And It Isn't Italy Or Greece)

European getaways begin as charming vacations and end with many travelers wondering, "Should we live here?" This especially applies to those nearing retirement, and conveniently, International Living named Portugal the world's safest place to retire in 2026. The publication's findings were based on its Annual Global Retirement Index (AGRI) scores, the Global Peace Index (GPI), and its correspondents' experiences. The AGRI considers cost of living, climate, laws, and socio-economic conditions, while the GPI measures crime, political stability, and societal safety. Portugal ranks seventh on the GPI and fourth on the AGRI, putting it ahead of two of Europe's most popular retirement destinations: Italy, which was listed as the No. 6 safest country for retirees, and Greece, which followed at No. 7. Ireland, meanwhile, ranked second overall.

OSAC – a State Department program — states that Portugal has one of the lowest crime rates in the European Union, with its most commonly committed crimes being theft and fraud. "As a solo female, I often walk alone late at night in Portugal without issue," Kimberly Anne, International Living's Portugal correspondent, writes. She also describes Portugal as having an LGBTQ+-inclusive community. Together, these factors helped the Iberian country claim the top spot on the safety-focused list.