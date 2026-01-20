5 Reasons Portugal Is Such A Popular European Retirement Destination

With numerous beach towns, a smattering of historical villages, and an iconic city known as one of the best foodie destinations, Portugal ranks among the most tourist-friendly countries in the world. Data from Statistics Portugal backs this up: In mid-2025, the tourism sector recorded 23 million overnight stays, a 4.2% increase from the year before. But it's not just gap-year backpackers, vacationing families, or digital nomads passing through. Portugal was named the most attractive retirement destination in 2025 by Global Citizen Solutions in its Global Retirement Report, a distinction that boosted the country's popularity among retirees worldwide.

The numbers help explain why. Portugal's Agency for Integration, Migration, and Asylum (AIMA) reported 19,258 U.S. citizens residing in Portugal in 2024. While the agency didn't specify ages, the Social Security Administration noted that 11,359 retired U.S. workers were receiving benefits in Portugal that same year — a significant number that shows Portugal's popularity with Americans in their golden years.

Would-be retirees don't have to choose between pleasant climates, a relatively straightforward visa process, a dependable health care system, and lower living costs — Portugal ticks all these boxes. Plus, English is widely spoken, allowing a gentler cross-country transition for newcomers, though learning Portuguese is still encouraged. "The fact that, in general, Portuguese people have a very good level of English is obviously a disincentive to learn, tbh I could probably live my non-work life entirely through English but I choose not to, to respect the people here," shared a Redditor. Curious to make the move? Here's a closer look at what makes Portugal such a popular retirement destination.