Portugal's Stylish Seaside Town Boasts Miles Of Picturesque Coastline With Spectacular Beaches

There are several beaches right in the center of Cascais, as well as hidden gems a little further out. You can't miss the small Praia de Santa Marta, under ancient stone archways near a former palace (now museum) with fairy-tale vibes and incredible views of the famous Santa Marta Lighthouse. Right off the main town square of Cascais, you'll find Praia da Ribeira (also known as Praia dos Pescadores), a small sandy beach with calm water, popular with families and volleyball enthusiasts. The biggest beach is the windswept Praia do Guincho, full of surfers and windsurfers alike, as well as delicious beachside seafood cafes. Around the corner from Rua Frederico Arouca, the town's main pedestrian thoroughfare, swim in the clear, shallow waters of Praia da Rainha. For paddleboarding, beachside bars, and umbrellas, visit the main beach of Cascais, Praia da Conceição, which also marks the beginning of the Cascais-Estoril beachfront promenade, a scenic walk that links Cascais to the village of São João do Estoril, 1.8 miles away.

If you get tired of the sand and the resort vibes of Cascais (which is probably unlikely, but everyone's butt needs a break from the sand eventually), head inland to one of the Seven Wonders of Portugal: the National Palace of Pena in Sintra. This brightly colored, historic Portuguese palace boasts one of the most unique designs in all of Europe, and is only about 11 miles north of Cascais.