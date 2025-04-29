Portugal's Stylish Seaside Town Boasts Miles Of Picturesque Coastline With Spectacular Beaches
Portugal, the "garden at the edge of the sea" (or, "jardim à beira-mar plantado" in Portuguese), has a lot of coastline — and a lot of beaches. There are the golden cliffs of the Algarve, surfer meccas with crashing waves, and pastel-colored canal towns. There are ritzy coastal resorts, traditional seaside villages, and the oceanside capital, Lisbon, the breathtaking city that feels like Europe's San Francisco. And that doesn't even begin to touch on the beaches of the Azores, Portugal's distant autonomous territory halfway across the Atlantic.
You'll find no shortage of heavenly sands and windy beaches on Portugal's 586 miles of continental coastline. If you're looking for a stylish seaside resort town with plenty of scenery, put your eye on Cascais, a small town approximately 18 miles from Lisbon. Cascais regularly makes the list of Portugal's best beaches for good reason. The cobblestoned old town, historic villas, picturesque lighthouse, and wide array of beaches — not to mention its handy location near the capital — are more than enough to recommend Cascais.
Cascais: Portugal's prettiest beach town
Cascais, while definitely upscale with its fancy resorts, well-preserved cobblestones, and ornate villas, still maintains a beachy, laid-back feel. Dating back to Roman times, Cascais is a fishing village turned enclave for the Portuguese elite and European royals. Nowadays, it's an ideal day trip from Lisbon, just a short train ride (around 40 minutes) away, or even shorter if you have a car. If you're hoping to explore more of Lisbon's coastal area and spend a generous amount of time relaxing on the beach, Cascais is also the perfect home base for your Portugal explorations.
Cascais is a quintessential resort town, Portuguese-style, along the picturesque Portuguese Riviera. It's known for a thriving art scene, especially the renowned Cultural Center of Cascais, as well as upscale seafood restaurants, an authentic market, and some of Portugal's most eclectic, historic mansions. You can spend endless hours roaming the historic streets before exploring the stunning coastline on the beachfront promenade. This section of the Portuguese Riviera is also home to some of the most breathtaking beaches in Portugal, after all.
From beaches to palaces on the coast of Cascais
There are several beaches right in the center of Cascais, as well as hidden gems a little further out. You can't miss the small Praia de Santa Marta, under ancient stone archways near a former palace (now museum) with fairy-tale vibes and incredible views of the famous Santa Marta Lighthouse. Right off the main town square of Cascais, you'll find Praia da Ribeira (also known as Praia dos Pescadores), a small sandy beach with calm water, popular with families and volleyball enthusiasts. The biggest beach is the windswept Praia do Guincho, full of surfers and windsurfers alike, as well as delicious beachside seafood cafes. Around the corner from Rua Frederico Arouca, the town's main pedestrian thoroughfare, swim in the clear, shallow waters of Praia da Rainha. For paddleboarding, beachside bars, and umbrellas, visit the main beach of Cascais, Praia da Conceição, which also marks the beginning of the Cascais-Estoril beachfront promenade, a scenic walk that links Cascais to the village of São João do Estoril, 1.8 miles away.
If you get tired of the sand and the resort vibes of Cascais (which is probably unlikely, but everyone's butt needs a break from the sand eventually), head inland to one of the Seven Wonders of Portugal: the National Palace of Pena in Sintra. This brightly colored, historic Portuguese palace boasts one of the most unique designs in all of Europe, and is only about 11 miles north of Cascais.