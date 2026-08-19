Hidden In Idaho's Lake Region Is A Scenic PNW City With Golf Greens, Tasty Restaurants, And Ethereal Views
Northern Idaho's dramatic scenery makes it one of the state's most picturesque regions, with as many as 140 lakes and approximately 2,000 miles of streams and rivers. In the small town of Hayden, just 7 miles north of Coeur d'Alene, the towering Bitterroot Range, rising as high as 6,000 feet, frames the pristine glacial waters at Hayden Lake. This beautiful area with lakes, rivers, beaches, and mountains is an outdoor enthusiast's playground with endless opportunities for backpacking, fishing, and camping. And in the winter, you can hit the slopes at nearby ski resorts in Idaho's Panhandle.
You'll also find championship golf courses in the lake region, including Hayden Lake Country Club, a private course — and the first 18-hole golf course in the state — as well as the PGA-rated, semi-private Avondale Golf Course. And Hayden, with fewer than 17,000 residents, is home to an outdoor family fun park and indoor water park, the largest theme park in the Pacific Northwest, several impressive restaurants, and a growing community situated just outside of Coeur d'Alene.
If you're flying, Hayden is about 42 miles west of Spokane International Airport in Washington and is easy to reach by car. While there aren't many hotels in town, especially if you're looking for upscale properties and resorts, there are options for accommodations through Airbnb. Or you can stay in downtown Coeur d'Alene, known as the "playground of the Pacific Northwest."
Golfing and outdoor adventures abound
Avondale Golf Course is a beautiful spot where you can play an 18-hole round among its gently rolling hills, North Idaho pines, manicured greens, and natural water features. It's open to the public and offers top-tier amenities, including golf simulators and an on-site restaurant. Non-members can arrange for a tee time up to seven days in advance.
For more outdoor time and exquisite views, scenic Hayden Lake is the star with fishing, camping, and swimming. Head to Honeysuckle Beach, where you can take a refreshing dip in the crystal-clear waters in the summer. For a day out on the water or to go fishing, pontoon and sport boat, jet ski, and paddleboard rentals are available at the Hayden Lake Marina. If you'd rather take a hike, nearby Post Falls Community Forest is an outdoor adventure haven, and then there's hiking, biking, horseback riding, or ATVing through the Idaho Panhandle National Forest. Snowmobiling is available in the winter. You can find detailed information on trails and campgrounds on the Coeur d'Alene River Region's website.
If you're traveling with kids in tow, Triple Play Family Fun Park is a great way to spend the day with thrill rides, games, mini golf, and an indoor water park with a nearly 400-foot-long winding water slide and a wave pool. If that's not enough thrills and chills for older teens and adults, head over to Silverwood Theme Park. The park boasts 10 "high-intensity" rides, including Timber Terror, a classic wooden roller coaster.
Tasty eats and drinks — and when to visit Hayden for the best scenery
There's no shortage of great places to dine and imbibe in the town of Hayden. There are two breweries where you can sample craft brews and take in the local social and music scene: Brewscape and Knucklehead Brewing. Brewscape serves up casual bites and features lively games and sponsored events (like the Peaks to Pints Hiking Club). Knucklehead Brewing, a family-owned company, is known for hosting live music.
For a special evening out, Parallel 47 is rated 4.8 on Google Maps and serves seasonally focused dishes, many prepared with organic ingredients and meat from local farms. The family-friendly Porch offers tranquil golf course views, hearty pub-style plates, and Idaho ruby-red trout. For Mexican fare, Conchinito's features a daily happy hour, tacos made with fresh-made tortillas, and signature margaritas. And if you're craving pasta, Radicci Italian Bistro is a cozy spot for classic dishes such as lasagna, chicken parm, pizza, and tiramisu. And there are plenty of other options just minutes away in Coeur d'Alene.
Hayden has four distinct seasons, with warm summers and cold winters. Summer is the best time for golf, swimming, and hiking, but it's also the peak tourist season. With lower temperatures and fewer crowds, consider visiting in late spring or early fall, when daily highs range from the 60s to low 70s (degrees Fahrenheit). In the spring, as the snow melts, nature blooms with early wildflowers in shades of white, yellow, pink, and purple. Fall foliage peaks in late September and early October with brilliant shades of red, yellow, and orange. The colors are especially stunning at Hayden Lake, with the mountains as the backdrop and the trees reflected in the water.