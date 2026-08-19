Hidden In Idaho's Lake Region Is A Scenic PNW City With Golf Greens, Tasty Restaurants, And Ethereal Views

Northern Idaho's dramatic scenery makes it one of the state's most picturesque regions, with as many as 140 lakes and approximately 2,000 miles of streams and rivers. In the small town of Hayden, just 7 miles north of Coeur d'Alene, the towering Bitterroot Range, rising as high as 6,000 feet, frames the pristine glacial waters at Hayden Lake. This beautiful area with lakes, rivers, beaches, and mountains is an outdoor enthusiast's playground with endless opportunities for backpacking, fishing, and camping. And in the winter, you can hit the slopes at nearby ski resorts in Idaho's Panhandle.

You'll also find championship golf courses in the lake region, including Hayden Lake Country Club, a private course — and the first 18-hole golf course in the state — as well as the PGA-rated, semi-private Avondale Golf Course. And Hayden, with fewer than 17,000 residents, is home to an outdoor family fun park and indoor water park, the largest theme park in the Pacific Northwest, several impressive restaurants, and a growing community situated just outside of Coeur d'Alene.

If you're flying, Hayden is about 42 miles west of Spokane International Airport in Washington and is easy to reach by car. While there aren't many hotels in town, especially if you're looking for upscale properties and resorts, there are options for accommodations through Airbnb. Or you can stay in downtown Coeur d'Alene, known as the "playground of the Pacific Northwest."