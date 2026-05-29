Idaho's Serene Forest Is An Outdoor Adventure Haven With Scenic Trails For Hiking And Biking
Idaho's Post Falls Community Forest spans a beautiful 500-acre woodland. Visitors can expect to see many natural features, including the Spokane River. Elevated trails provide woodland views, and hikers can descend into ravines as they explore. Winter brings new activities for guests, such as snowshoeing.
The town of Post Falls partnered with the Bureau of Land Management in 1986, sparking the forest's growth, and it has continued to expand over the years. Q'emiln Park serves as the gateway to these woods and encompasses 78.5 acres of woodlands on the forest's eastern border. Visitors may spot wildlife, such as deer and moose, across this vast space.
Travelers can fly into Spokane International Airport, situated 34 minutes west. After driving, visitors staying in Post Falls can enjoy the Community Forest, which offers a wide range of activities. The area features picnic spots and riverside views. Guests can spend a day fishing on the river or kayaking. Hikers and mountain bikers will also find much to do along the forest's many scenic trails.
Hiking in Post Falls offers views of the Spokane River
Idaho is a state filled with natural wonders, including waterfalls, canyons, and breathtaking trails. Like so many of these wonders, Post Falls provides hikers with many places to explore and enjoy these outdoor sights. The forest offers 11 hiking and running trails open to pedestrians, stretching over 10 miles in total. The Old Wagon Loop guides visitors along a 2.4-mile riverside route. Hikers can complete it in about an hour, and it rewards them with tranquil river views, especially in the early morning. As this is a birding trail, visitors should bring binoculars.
Adventurous hikers can walk a rigorous 5-mile trail that links the Community Forest to Q'emiln Park. This longest route in the forest includes modest elevation, raising the challenge. Hikers typically spend about two hours on this trail and can easily access the river for a mid-walk break. For a moderate route that balances outdoor views, hikers can try the 3.7-mile Yellow Trail. This path traverses rougher terrain but rewards hikers with woodland vistas. Parts of the trail parallel the river, and hikers should watch for muddy, rocky sections.
For the most relaxing walk, visitors may prefer the Purple O Trail, a 3-mile route with trailheads at both Q'emiln Park and Riverview Drive. Hikers can experience some serene moments on the Upper Falls Loop trail, which follows the Spokane and winds over dirt paths and gentle rocky inclines. Some guests have noted that the trails linking Post Falls Community Forest to Q'emiln Park lack clear markings, but if you follow them closely, you'll walk along river bends, through the forest interior, and up to heights overlooking the area.
Biking through Post Falls Community Forest
Idaho is a popular destination for bikers, with cities like Franklin offering bike trails, caves, and dazzling waters. Post Falls is also appealing for bikers, and the Community Forest provides many trails. The Upper Falls Community Forest Loop forms a 3.6-mile circuit often traveled by bikers. Since hikers share the path, bikers should stay alert. Plus, the trail intersects with others in the forest, so travelers can easily return if the day grows long.
Bikers also favor the Shoreline Trail, which runs for a mile beside the Spokane River. Many trails open to hikers also welcome bikers, including the Yellow Trail and the Q'emiln Park Loop. All cyclists must stick to non-motorized bikes, as no e-bike trails exist here.
Visitors to the area often come to enjoy the neighboring city of Coeur d'Alene, the "Playground of the Pacific Northwest." Yet, the Community Forest is its own draw, and visitors have all day to spend in the forest. Guests should stay on marked trails for their safety and to help preserve the forest, rather than choosing their own routes.