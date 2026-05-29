Idaho's Serene Forest Is An Outdoor Adventure Haven With Scenic Trails For Hiking And Biking

Idaho's Post Falls Community Forest spans a beautiful 500-acre woodland. Visitors can expect to see many natural features, including the Spokane River. Elevated trails provide woodland views, and hikers can descend into ravines as they explore. Winter brings new activities for guests, such as snowshoeing.

The town of Post Falls partnered with the Bureau of Land Management in 1986, sparking the forest's growth, and it has continued to expand over the years. Q'emiln Park serves as the gateway to these woods and encompasses 78.5 acres of woodlands on the forest's eastern border. Visitors may spot wildlife, such as deer and moose, across this vast space.

Travelers can fly into Spokane International Airport, situated 34 minutes west. After driving, visitors staying in Post Falls can enjoy the Community Forest, which offers a wide range of activities. The area features picnic spots and riverside views. Guests can spend a day fishing on the river or kayaking. Hikers and mountain bikers will also find much to do along the forest's many scenic trails.