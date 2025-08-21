The 'Playground Of The Pacific Northwest' Is A Resort City Blending Mountain Hikes With Buzzing Downtown Energy
The picturesque Idaho Panhandle spans about 21,000 square miles, including sparkling lakes, snow-capped mountains, cascading rivers, and dense forest. The largest city in this region is Coeur d'Alene, set on the northern shore of the Coeur d'Alene Lake. Considered one of the best lake towns in America, Coeur d'Alene has been dubbed the "Playground of the Pacific Northwest" for its endless slate of adventures, from hiking and mountain biking on nature trails to boating and paddleboarding on the lake.
Originally, the Coeur d'Alene region was inhabited by the Schitsu'umsh Native American people, who were named the Coeur d'Alene Tribe by French Canadian fur traders in the 1800s. In French, "coeur d'alene" means heart of the awl, a type of pointed tool. After the famed Civil War General William Tecumseh Sherman, established a fort on Lake Coeur d'Alene in 1878, lucrative mining and then lumber prospects grew the small lakefront community into a major hub. Today the city's primary industry is tourism, and the downtown, which boasts well-preserved historic architecture, brims with hotels, restaurants, and shops. The nearly 50-square mile lake beckons for boating and aquatic adventures, while the forested shore is ripe for picturesque outdoor pursuits.
The easiest way to get to Coeur d'Alene is to fly into Spokane International Airport in Spokane, Washington, one of America's most underrated cities. The airport, which receives nonstop flights from many major U.S. cities, is about a 45-minute drive from Coeur d'Alene. The best time to visit Coeur d'Alene for lake activities, hiking, and golfing is during the summer and early fall months. Once the first snow falls, Coeur d'Alene is also an ideal base for nearby skiing and other wintry activities.
What to see and do in Coeur d'Alene
Coeur d'Alene's majestic natural beauty is best explored on hikes. The most famous trail is the Tubbs Hill Loop, which starts near the heart of the city. The 2.3-mile trail wends along the lake's shore, offering stunning views of the sparkling waters lined by towering pines. "The trails are so scenic walking by the lake," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "So many beautiful spots to take pictures too. Lots of little turn offs to have a picnic or get a little piece of beach."
For more of a challenge, head north of the city to the Canfield Mountain Natural Area with hiking and mountain biking trails of varying difficulty. One of the most scenic routes in the area is the North Idaho Centennial Trial, a 23-mile paved path that runs along the northern shore of Coeur d'Alene and is perfect for long walks, biking, and more.
Spending time at the lake is also a Coeur d'Alene essential. Sandy swimming beaches fringe the lake within walking distance of downtown, such as the Coeur d'Alene City Park & Beach with calm waters and lifeguard supervision. You can also rent kayaks or paddleboards to explore the lake. Or, you can traverse the lake with Coeur d'Alene Cruises, which offers daily 90-minute tours or private charters. Golfers also can't miss a round at the legendary lakefront Coeur d'Alene Resort golf course where you'll need a boat to reach the 14th hole, as it's set on a small island.
In the winter months, Coeur d'Alene is about a 90-minute drive from top ski resorts, such as Schweitzer Mountain, one of the best family-friendly ski spots in the Northwest. Closer to the lake, visitors can snowshoe, cross-country ski, and ice skate in McEuen Park.
Where to stay and eat in Coeur d'Alene
Coeur d'Alene's most famous hotel is the towering Coeur d'Alene Resort, right on the shores of the lake in the heart of the city. Rising 18 stories over the water, the resort is home to 338 rooms and suites, many of which boast prime lake vistas. The resort is renowned for its lakefront 18-hole golf course, which guests can access on a scenic seven-minute cruise. The resort also offers multiple restaurants, from the fine dining Beverly's to the alfresco Floating Green Restaurant overlooking the island of the 14th hole. Other amenities include a top-rated and pampering spa, outdoor infinity-edge swimming pool, boat rentals at the marina, and much more.
For a more intimate stay, check into The Blackwell Hotel, set in an elegant historic mansion that was built in 1904. The hotel, just a 10-minute walk from the lake, boasts 10 suites with refined touches such as fireplaces, clawfoot tubs, and artwork by local artists. Though there is no restaurant on site, a bountiful breakfast is served each morning, and the concierge can help make reservations at the city's top restaurants.
A few blocks from the Blackwell Hotel is Moon Time, a beloved pub known for its micro brew beers and hearty fare, such as The Moon Burger, North Idaho sloppy joes, gumbo, and more. Thursdays are especially buzzy when local musicians perform live. Another Coeur d'Alene classic a few steps from the lake is Hudson's Hamburgers, which has been owned by five generations of the Hudson family since 1907. Stop in for lunch at the counter for one of their famous burgers. Across the street is Mrs. Honeypeep's Sweet Shop, where you can stock up on candy and order ice cream sundaes, milkshakes, and old-fashioned floats.