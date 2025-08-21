The 'Playground Of The Pacific Northwest' Is A Resort City Blending Mountain Hikes With Buzzing Downtown Energy

The picturesque Idaho Panhandle spans about 21,000 square miles, including sparkling lakes, snow-capped mountains, cascading rivers, and dense forest. The largest city in this region is Coeur d'Alene, set on the northern shore of the Coeur d'Alene Lake. Considered one of the best lake towns in America, Coeur d'Alene has been dubbed the "Playground of the Pacific Northwest" for its endless slate of adventures, from hiking and mountain biking on nature trails to boating and paddleboarding on the lake.

Originally, the Coeur d'Alene region was inhabited by the Schitsu'umsh Native American people, who were named the Coeur d'Alene Tribe by French Canadian fur traders in the 1800s. In French, "coeur d'alene" means heart of the awl, a type of pointed tool. After the famed Civil War General William Tecumseh Sherman, established a fort on Lake Coeur d'Alene in 1878, lucrative mining and then lumber prospects grew the small lakefront community into a major hub. Today the city's primary industry is tourism, and the downtown, which boasts well-preserved historic architecture, brims with hotels, restaurants, and shops. The nearly 50-square mile lake beckons for boating and aquatic adventures, while the forested shore is ripe for picturesque outdoor pursuits.

The easiest way to get to Coeur d'Alene is to fly into Spokane International Airport in Spokane, Washington, one of America's most underrated cities. The airport, which receives nonstop flights from many major U.S. cities, is about a 45-minute drive from Coeur d'Alene. The best time to visit Coeur d'Alene for lake activities, hiking, and golfing is during the summer and early fall months. Once the first snow falls, Coeur d'Alene is also an ideal base for nearby skiing and other wintry activities.