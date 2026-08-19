Canada's Quintessential Journey Is A Wildly Scenic Drive Through Mountains, Mining Towns, And Storybook Beauty

Searching for a picturesque way to enter the Canadian mountains? You might just have found it with Canada's Highway 3. Otherwise known as the Crowsnest Highway, it's a 721-mile odyssey through some of the most spectacular corners of the country, whisking you all the way from Hope, British Columbia (around 100 miles east of Vancouver), across the soaring Crowsnest Pass nearly 4,500 feet above sea level, and into the rolling plains of the province of Alberta.

As you can imagine, there's quite the reel of highlights waiting on this one. Mountains abound as you whiz through areas like the E.C. Manning Provincial Park, where dense forests halo the tops of the Cascade Mountains, and through the Kootenay region, where the mighty Rockies rise high, and glaciers lip over the ridges. The route includes enthralling towns, too, such as the erstwhile coal-mining outpost turned adventure-sports hub of Fernie, and Grand Forks, a copper boom town from the late 19th century with oodles of historic buildings and outdoor adventures on the doorstep to boot.

It's possible to drive the Crowsnest Highway either east to west, finishing near Vancouver, or west to east, finishing in the underrated Albertan sunny city of Medicine Hat. Travelers flying in can choose their starting point based on their wider itinerary, with Vancouver International Airport (YVR) providing convenient access to Hope from the west and Calgary International Airport (YYC) offering an alternative gateway to southern Alberta.