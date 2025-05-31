This Rugged Mountain Town Blends Powdery Slopes And Wild Trails In The Heart Of The Canadian Rockies

From the world-famous beaches in Tofino to the majestic and artsy Sunshine Coast, British Columbia is a treasure of a travel destination for folks who like high-octane outdoor adventures. This province is also massive — we're talking 364,764 square miles, bigger than California, Oregon, and Washington combined! Millions of visitors flock to B.C. hot spots like Whistler and Vancouver each year, but few places capture its rugged, unspoiled beauty quite like the mountain town of Fernie.

Tucked into the southern end of the Canadian Rockies, under an hour's drive from the U.S. border, Fernie is an erstwhile coal mining boom town turned ski hub. It's been championed as a gateway to the mountains since the early 20th century, but really entered the limelight with the establishment of local ski resorts in the 1960s. Today, Fernie is ranked among the top mountain towns in B.C., lauded for its mix of vintage architecture, reliable snowfall, and array of year-round pursuits, from hiking in the summer to whizzing down ski slopes come winter.

Getting here can be an adventure in its own right. You can jet straight in by flying into the Canadian Rockies International Airport (YXC) and driving east for about an hour. Traveling by car may allow you to experience the eye-watering beauty of the Crowsnest Highway, a fabled scenic route that snakes through the British Columbia Rockies in a flurry of peaks, lakes, and vineyards. Tempted? A road trip to Fernie is about 10 hours from Vancouver and just over 4 hours from Calgary.