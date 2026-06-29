Canada's Underrated Sunny City Offers A Walkable Downtown And The World's Tallest Tepee
Canada's northern location may often lead to colder weather, but the city of Medicine Hat in Alberta is one of the sunniest places in the country, averaging 330 days of sunshine annually. The sunny nature of Medicine Hat extends to its residents, known as "Hatters," who are likely to greet you with a friendly and welcoming smile.
Located a three-hour drive east of Calgary, Medicine Hat is home to nearly 70,000 people, including over 3,000 Indigenous people. It hosts several festivals and events throughout the year, many of which take place at the Medicine Hat Exhibition & Stampede, including annual events like the WPCA Chuckwagon Races and the Broncs & Honky Tonks Rodeo. Its walkable downtown area is full of shops, eateries, and local goods to enjoy, and Indigenous culture is on display at the Saamis Tepee, known as the world's tallest tepee.
While most visitors to the Alberta province flock to internationally acclaimed places like Banff National Park, with its 4.5 million annual visitors, or the city of Calgary, which receives almost 9 million tourists, the depth of Indigenous history and the artistic culture found in the underrated city of Medicine Hat and its massive tepee make it an experience for the several thousand people who pass through each year.
A walkable downtown area with shops, galleries, museums, and restaurants
Medicine Hat's downtown area is easy to explore on foot, home to shops housed in historic brick buildings that harken back to the late 1800s when the Canadian Pacific Railway made its way here. The streets are lined with 100-year-old trees and replica gaslamps that add an old-fashioned touch to a downtown stroll. Self-guided tours through Medicine Hat's tourism board will show you murals, history, and independent coffee shops.
7 Rivers Trading Co. has many items that are made by local creatives, such as home decor, jewelry, clothing, and more for your home or as souvenirs and gifts. The Esplanade Arts & Heritage Centre is an all-purpose local arts center with a Museum Gallery, art and cultural exhibitions, educational events, live performances, and more experiences that bring the community together.
Enjoy cuisine made from local ingredients at Note: Comfort Food + Drink, which serves inventive soups, salads, and mains that are receiving impressive reviews. A reviewer on Google stated, "This is my new favorite! I've had good soup, but this is next level! Their grilled cheese is also mind blowing!" Sip on sustainably grown coffee at the Station Coffee Co., which makes its own baked goods and is a focal point for the local community.
The largest tepee in the world is connected to local heritage and history
Standing at 215 feet tall, the Saamis Tepee holds the title of being the world's tallest tepee. The tepee and the city's name are based on a First Nations word meaning "medicine man's hat," according to the city of Medicine Hat. Originally built for the Calgary Winter Olympics in 1988, it honors the area's Indigenous people, which, according to New Canadian Life, include the Blackfoot, Blood, Peigan, Siksika, Cree, Dene, and Métis.
The Saamis Tepee is now one of the area's top attractions. A Google reviewer called it "an incredible experience. It's a must-visit destination to explore the rich history, beautifully situated in a scenic and well-maintained area." Walking inside the tepee, visitors will see scenes of Indigenous life that were painted by its people. It rests near the Saamis Archaeological Site, containing millions of artifacts.
The archaeological site has been listed on the Alberta Register of Historic Places, valued as "an excellent example of Late Prehistoric and Protohistoric Period camping and bison meat processing activities in the Alberta Plains." First Nations heritage and history can also be found in the charming border village of Coutts. The prairie province of Alberta is filled with such history and was even listed as 2025's Most Desirable Region.