Canada's Underrated Sunny City Offers A Walkable Downtown And The World's Tallest Tepee

Canada's northern location may often lead to colder weather, but the city of Medicine Hat in Alberta is one of the sunniest places in the country, averaging 330 days of sunshine annually. The sunny nature of Medicine Hat extends to its residents, known as "Hatters," who are likely to greet you with a friendly and welcoming smile.

Located a three-hour drive east of Calgary, Medicine Hat is home to nearly 70,000 people, including over 3,000 Indigenous people. It hosts several festivals and events throughout the year, many of which take place at the Medicine Hat Exhibition & Stampede, including annual events like the WPCA Chuckwagon Races and the Broncs & Honky Tonks Rodeo. Its walkable downtown area is full of shops, eateries, and local goods to enjoy, and Indigenous culture is on display at the Saamis Tepee, known as the world's tallest tepee.

While most visitors to the Alberta province flock to internationally acclaimed places like Banff National Park, with its 4.5 million annual visitors, or the city of Calgary, which receives almost 9 million tourists, the depth of Indigenous history and the artistic culture found in the underrated city of Medicine Hat and its massive tepee make it an experience for the several thousand people who pass through each year.