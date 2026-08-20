This Nevada Gem Next To An Artificial Lake Is A Scenic Outdoor Escape With Mountain Views, Camping, And Wildlife
Nevada is famous for its fast-paced lifestyle, lively casinos, and neon lights on the Strip, but it has so much more to offer. The Silver State also shines with natural escapes, including Wild Horse State Recreation Area, tucked away in a secluded section of northeastern Nevada. Described as "remote and remarkable" by Nevada State Parks, this is the kind of place where campers can sleep steps from the water's edge, surrounded by rising peaks.
From the Wild Horse State Recreation Area, visitors can access Wild Horse Reservoir. The 2,830-acre artificial lake was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps after the damming of the Owyhee River, whose waters were used to flood an old toll road. If you guessed that the reservoir's name came from wild horses in the area, you would be correct. Although you won't see mustangs at the park, if you're lucky, you can spot them in the distant hills, and visitors can find all kinds of wildlife living near the man-made reservoir. With its glass-like surface and views of snow-capped mountains, it's easy to see why some locals like to keep this place to themselves.
Wild Horse State Recreation Area is about 67 miles north of the town of Elko, not too far from the Idaho border. For anyone flying in, the closest airport is Ruth International Airport (ELY) in Ely, Nevada, which is roughly a 3.5-hour drive. If you're planning to travel from Reno, be sure to prepare for a road trip, because it will take about 5 hours to get here. That said, anyone who makes the trip will be spending time at one of Nevada's scenic gems.
Discover scenic landscapes and wildlife at Wild Horse State Recreation Area
Even though Wild Horse Reservoir was not formed naturally like Lake Tahoe, North America's oldest lake, it has its own character. To the west sit the Independence and Wild Horse Mountains, and the Jarbidge Mountains can be seen in the east. Some of the peaks rise high above the reservoir and remain covered in snow most of the year. As the mountains reflect on the lake's glossy surface, they create a picturesque high-desert scene, perfect for nature photography.
The lake has been called a "fisherman's paradise" by a Google user, and it's popular with anglers for its large rainbow trout. However, as of this writing, water levels are low, and combined with rising temperatures that's causing a harmful algae bloom. Anglers can choose to reel in various species of trout, bass, catfish, and wipers, but the park warns visitors to avoid the water when you can see algae. The good news is, there are other ways to explore the reservoir, including hiking the waterfront paths or exploring the trails that stretch across the nearby public lands.
Along the way, visitors can soak up lake and mountain views while spotting wildlife. A parkgoer reported seeing pelicans, and the park reports spotting foxes, pronghorn, mule deer, and elk. A highlight for past guests has been the pretty wildflowers that cover the area in spring and summer. A Propane and Bourbon blog post sums up Wild Horse best by saying, "We basked in the vistas on our daily walks. It was hard to know whether to keep watching the mountains and sky, look down to marvel at the diversity of summer wildflowers and grasses, or peer into the meadows to spy grazing pronghorn."
Wake up to serene lake and mountain views at Wild Horse Campground
Campers often leave glowing reviews of the campsite at Wild Horse State Recreation Area. "This is a FABULOUS campground!! The staff is very, very helpful and friendly. Clean, quiet, and beautiful lake views," remarked a Google user. Wild Horse Campground offers 34 spots spread across two loops. (Please note that Loop 2 is closed for improvements through the summer of 2026, but visitors can choose from the spots along Loop 1.)
Each spot has a camp pad, a shaded picnic table, and a fire pit, with amenities such as showers, restrooms, and seasonal water faucets and dump stations. For anyone seeking more comfort, three furnished cabins are available with extra amenities. After a day of hiking, wildlife viewing, or exploring the lake, these campsites are the perfect spots to rest.
Before heading home, drive to Elko, Nevada's friendly Wild West city, to sample Basque cuisine and to check out the colorful murals and the town's cowboy culture. Or if you're heading back to Reno, you can break up your journey by stopping at the charming towns along this Wild West road trip through Nevada.