This Nevada Gem Next To An Artificial Lake Is A Scenic Outdoor Escape With Mountain Views, Camping, And Wildlife

Nevada is famous for its fast-paced lifestyle, lively casinos, and neon lights on the Strip, but it has so much more to offer. The Silver State also shines with natural escapes, including Wild Horse State Recreation Area, tucked away in a secluded section of northeastern Nevada. Described as "remote and remarkable" by Nevada State Parks, this is the kind of place where campers can sleep steps from the water's edge, surrounded by rising peaks.

From the Wild Horse State Recreation Area, visitors can access Wild Horse Reservoir. The 2,830-acre artificial lake was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps after the damming of the Owyhee River, whose waters were used to flood an old toll road. If you guessed that the reservoir's name came from wild horses in the area, you would be correct. Although you won't see mustangs at the park, if you're lucky, you can spot them in the distant hills, and visitors can find all kinds of wildlife living near the man-made reservoir. With its glass-like surface and views of snow-capped mountains, it's easy to see why some locals like to keep this place to themselves.

Wild Horse State Recreation Area is about 67 miles north of the town of Elko, not too far from the Idaho border. For anyone flying in, the closest airport is Ruth International Airport (ELY) in Ely, Nevada, which is roughly a 3.5-hour drive. If you're planning to travel from Reno, be sure to prepare for a road trip, because it will take about 5 hours to get here. That said, anyone who makes the trip will be spending time at one of Nevada's scenic gems.