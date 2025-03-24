This Nevada Road Trip Route Is A Vibrant Wild West Adventure Through Charming Towns And Basque Culture
There's nothing more liberating than getting behind the wheel and embarking on a road trip. While there are plenty of stunning and storied road trip routes in the United States — from the retro-filled Route 66 to the beach-lined Pacific Coast Highway — there's no other route that embodies the spirit of the American West quite like Nevada's Cowboy Corridor. Running along I-80 in Nevada between Reno and West Wendover, the Cowboy Corridor is marked by 400 miles of untamed landscapes, quirky attractions, historic sites, and small towns brimming with western charm.
Though the entire route can be completed within a day (taking around five and a half hours without any stops), it's a journey best enjoyed at a leisurely pace. Roll your window down and feel the warm western breeze as you meander past desert mountain ranges. Then, stop along the way to explore overlooked Nevada cities full of cowboy culture and Basque cuisine and embrace the wild beauty of the West. But, before you get started, here are the different segments of this incredible road trip and some ideas for charming towns to stop in along the way to get the most out of your experience.
Start your journey in Reno
Most people choose to travel the Cowboy Corridor from west to east, and begin their journey in Reno, the "World's Biggest Little City" that's a walkable hub of food, art, and outdoor fun. Serviced by the Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO), getting to the start of the route by plane is a breeze. Of course, if you are flying in, you'll want to rent a car to drive the Cowboy Corridor. Rental cars can be easily booked in Reno throughout the city with a cluster of well-known companies near the airport.
But, before you hit the road, make sure to enjoy the city. With a treasure trove of casinos and bars, Downtown Reno is positively buzzing with neon-lit nightlife. Meanwhile the charming Riverwalk District — which boasts an array of local shops and dining spots nestled along an idyllic river-lined path — is ideal for daytime exploring. Plan to spend the night in Reno to take it all in. For a classic hotel and casino experience, check into Circus Circus, which is within strolling distance of the Wild West-themed dive bar, Shooters Saloon. Before hitting the road in the morning, be sure to grab a bite at Gold 'N Silver, the city's oldest diner that serves all-day breakfast and comfort food classics.
Travel from Lovelock to Winnemucca
Your next stop on the Cowboy Corridor is Lovelock, which is about 90 miles east of Reno on I-80 Nevada. If you have the time, you should definitely take a side quest to Virginia City (about 30 miles south of Reno), a bustling ghost town full of western charm and haunted history. When you make it to Lovelock, visit the aptly-named Lover's Lock Plaza, a peaceful park adorned with hundreds of padlocks left by generations of romantic partners as a symbol of their unbreakable bond. If you're with your sweetheart, you can also follow the ancient tradition by fastening your own padlock to the chain.
From Lovelock, it's about an hour to Winnemucca, which is the perfect place to hang your hat for the night. Named as one of the 92 places Johnny Cash visited in his classic song, "I've Been Everywhere," this friendly Nevada town is thriving with Basque culture which was brought by immigrants during the Gold Rush who came to Nevada from the Basque region of Northern Spain. The town also has plenty of hearty grub spots and endearingly gaudy hotel casinos like the Winnemucca Inn. If you're fancying more of a quaint, roadside retreat, check into the retro Scott Shady Court Motel for the night instead.
Winnemucca to Battle Mountain
While you're in Winnemucca, make sure to visit the Buckaroo Hall of Fame & Heritage Museum, which features over 70 inductees. Here, you can browse through a collection of western memorabilia, including cowboy belt buckles, taxidermy animals, and horse saddles as you soak in centuries of cowboy culture. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., the museum is located inside the Chamber of Commerce building and is free to enter. Before leaving town, grab some grub at The Griddle, a classic diner that's been serving the town homestyle breakfasts since 1948.
Continuing east on I-80, you'll encounter small towns surrounded by scenic beauty and brimming with cowboy culture like Battle Mountain. Make a pit stop at the Battle Mountain Cookhouse Museum. Situated in a former cookhouse, the museum is packed with ranch antiques, Native American artifacts, a Stenson cowboy hat collection, and various relics that highlight the region's rich history. The museum is free to visit, and open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m. From Battle Mountain, it's another hour to Elko, which is a great stopping point for the day.
Elko to West Wendover, the end of your journey
The last leg of the Cowboy Corridor is the 100-mile journey from Elko to West Wendover. On this leg, make sure to stop to admire the otherworldly western scenery at Angel Lake. Set about 12 miles off the interstate on the outskirts of Wells, the pristine body of water is a wonder to behold, surrounded by majestic glacial peaks and beautiful wildlife. Another unskippable side trip is a visit to the ironically named Metropolis Ghost Town. About a 20-minute drive north of Wells, the long-abandoned town features a photo-worthy brick archway from the abandoned former school, remnants of an old hotel, and the rusted ruins of wrecked automobiles. If you love a good ghost town, Nevada has a treasure trove of them to discover, including one of the best-preserved and most-photographed historic beauties, Rhyolite.
When you're finished exploring the ghost town, continue to the next (and final) stop on the Cowboy Corridor, West Wendover. Before you pull into the neon-lit streets of downtown, you'll be greeted by Wendover Will, the world's largest mechanical cowboy who stands 63 feet tall above the town's entrance. After snapping photos of Will, check into the Peppermill Hotel Casino, where you can play the slots or catch a concert at the famous Peppermill Concert Hall. From electrifying casinos to stunning wide open spaces like the Bonneville Salt Flats, you'll find plenty to do in West Wendover. Though the dazzling desert town marks the end of the Cowboy Corridor, your western journey doesn't have to stop. If you're feeling inspired, check out the five best "Cowboy Core" vacation destinations in the American West.