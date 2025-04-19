Nevada's Friendly Wild West City Boasts Bold Basque Flavors, Cowboy Culture, And Scenic Canyons

You'd be forgiven if when you think of Nevada, Basque restaurants, poetry recitations, and Himalayan snowcocks soaring over an alpine lake are not what come to mind. An antidote to the overstimulation of Las Vegas, Elko is an integral part of the Cowboy Corridor Nevada road trip that also includes the cowboy culture, Basque cuisine, and outdoor thrills of another overlooked city, Winnemucca. How in the world did Basque people from the mountain villages of Spain and France settle in rural Nevada? Many traveled a great distance during the Gold Rush of the 1800s and became sheepherders and ranchers. They've kept their Basque language, music, dances, and sports alive through the generations at events like the National Basque Festival, held every Fourth of July weekend in Elko since 1964. Luckily for everyone, Basque cuisine can be found in Elko year-round at restaurants like the Star Hotel & Bar. Come for a feast of cabbage soup, garlicky lamb chops, salad, and freshly baked bread accompanied by a signature Basque Picon punch apéritif.

Voted one of the friendliest cities in Nevada, Elko is in the northeastern part of the state, a six-and-a-half hour drive from Las Vegas and eight hours from the underrated, cheap alternative to Las Vegas, Laughlin. At four hours, Elko is closer to Reno and even closer to Salt Lake City, Utah, at three hours away. Elko has a small airport where you can rent a car, and the California Zephyr Amtrak train stops here.