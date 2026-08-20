Between LA And San Diego Is A Scenic California City With Lush Parks, Golf Greens, And Tasty Restaurants

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California welcomes millions of visitors a year, making it one of the most visited states in the U.S. But while most people associate it with big, vibrant cities and popular national parks, the Golden State has its fair share of lesser-known destinations you won't find on most people's bucket lists. Lake Forest is a great example. Home to more than 86,000 people, this isn't your average overlooked spot with nothing to see or do. Its almost 17 square miles comprise a combination of beautiful natural sights and city attractions.

The area's green spaces are among the biggest draws. Here, you'll find a range of lush parks, which range from sports-focused complexes to tree-filled spaces perfect for getting in touch with nature. Golfers, in particular, will have a great time exploring the area's courses, and even if the weather's not on your side, you can hone your skills at one of the indoor facilities. Foodies also have a lot to look forward to in Lake Forest. The city boasts a diverse culinary scene that includes Korean barbecue, Latin American restaurants, and traditional Italian fare. For a glimpse into the area's history, you can stop by Heritage Hill Historical Park.

And thanks to its proximity to several major cities, Lake Forest is exceptionally easy to reach. Arteries like Interstate 5 and State Route 241 service the municipality, linking the city center to San Diego in less than 90 minutes and Los Angeles in just an hour, although traffic can extend those travel times. Lake Forest sits between these two hubs, so fliers can access both Los Angeles International (LAX) and San Diego International (SAN) airports in around two hours in good conditions. That said, Lake Forest is a pretty car-dependent city, so even if you're not driving here, getting a rental might be a good idea.