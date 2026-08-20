Between LA And San Diego Is A Scenic California City With Lush Parks, Golf Greens, And Tasty Restaurants
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California welcomes millions of visitors a year, making it one of the most visited states in the U.S. But while most people associate it with big, vibrant cities and popular national parks, the Golden State has its fair share of lesser-known destinations you won't find on most people's bucket lists. Lake Forest is a great example. Home to more than 86,000 people, this isn't your average overlooked spot with nothing to see or do. Its almost 17 square miles comprise a combination of beautiful natural sights and city attractions.
The area's green spaces are among the biggest draws. Here, you'll find a range of lush parks, which range from sports-focused complexes to tree-filled spaces perfect for getting in touch with nature. Golfers, in particular, will have a great time exploring the area's courses, and even if the weather's not on your side, you can hone your skills at one of the indoor facilities. Foodies also have a lot to look forward to in Lake Forest. The city boasts a diverse culinary scene that includes Korean barbecue, Latin American restaurants, and traditional Italian fare. For a glimpse into the area's history, you can stop by Heritage Hill Historical Park.
And thanks to its proximity to several major cities, Lake Forest is exceptionally easy to reach. Arteries like Interstate 5 and State Route 241 service the municipality, linking the city center to San Diego in less than 90 minutes and Los Angeles in just an hour, although traffic can extend those travel times. Lake Forest sits between these two hubs, so fliers can access both Los Angeles International (LAX) and San Diego International (SAN) airports in around two hours in good conditions. That said, Lake Forest is a pretty car-dependent city, so even if you're not driving here, getting a rental might be a good idea.
Exploring Lake Forest's scenic lush parks and golf greens
In Lake Forest, you can visit over 30 parks and recreation areas, starting with kid-friendly Baker Ranch Community Park, which has a tunnel and open slides, wheel-shaped monkey bars, and a telephone pole climber. Next, stop by Serrano Creek Park, where beautiful scenery is dominated by willow and eucalyptus trees lined along a peaceful creek, and nearby stables offer horseback riding opportunities. For particularly active travelers, Lake Forest Sports Park is a must-visit. It's one of the largest centers of its kind in Orange County and features ball fields, basketball courts, a gymnasium, and a community center. It also hosts local events like the Summer Concerts, which take place between July and August.
History buffs should make time for Heritage Hill Historical Park, where free tours offer a detailed introduction to the history of the Saddleback area. Here, you'll see the Serrano Schoolhouse, a late 19th-century structure that still has its original look. The St George's Episcopal Church is also fully restored, and you can view it alongside the Bennett House, a former ranch that was renovated at the end of the 20th century.
There's also a selection of golf courses to explore in and around the city, starting with the Lake Forest Golf and Practice Center, a nine-hole complex perfect for a quick round. The layout is simple, and the water features make for a picturesque backdrop. Alternatively, you can try Onyx Indoor Golf & Cafe, which features high-tech equipment, swing analysis, and professional instructors. And if you drive to nearby Irvine, considered by some to be "the safest city in America," you'll find Oak Creek Golf Club. It's a more challenging 18-hole course whose setting is highlighted by traditional Spanish-style architecture.
Where to eat and stay in Lake Forest
Foodies coming to Lake Forest might be happy to learn that the area is home to a well-reviewed restaurant scene. Those in the mood for Korean can try Umma's K-BBQ, a small local business offering happy-hour deals between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Family packs are also available, but go early, as there's only outdoor seating and it can get busy. The Kalbi short ribs are a standout dish.
For traditional Peruvian fare, Nory's Restaurant is your spot. Praised for its authentic pollo a la brasa, the restaurant stands out thanks to its personal dining experience and friendly owner, who often goes above and beyond to ensure a memorable meal. Craving Italian? Stop by Tutto Famiglia, another family-owned gem with a long culinary history. And if you're planning on exploring Los Angeles' food scene next, check out a collection of the best restaurants you can't miss in the City of Angels.
What about accommodation? Lake Forest has some reasonably priced hotels, especially by California standards. Holiday Inn Express & Suites Lake Forest offers nightly rates under $130, plus amenities such as free breakfast, a fitness center, and complimentary coffee. You can also check out the local Ayres Suites Mission Viejo, where rooms for under $120 a night aren't difficult to come by, and you'll get access to an outdoor pool with hilltop views. And when you're done with Lake Forest, consider visiting Angeles National Forest, a breathtaking escape offering mountain views, camping, and trails.