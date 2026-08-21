The Best US Airline For Affordable Domestic Flights In 2026 Isn't Frontier Or Allegiant

Trip planning almost always begins the same way: researching flight prices. Transportation typically accounts for a significant portion of one's vacation budget, so unsurprisingly, research from YouGov shows that flight tickets are one of the vacation costs where people are most likely to look for deals or compromise on quality for cheaper rates. For tourists planning to travel within the U.S. and looking for budget-friendly airfare, the travel deals company Going recently announced an unexpected winner in domestic deals for 2026: American Airlines.

Going sends deals for upcoming flights to its subscribers via push notifications on an app or through email. For its 2026 list, the company based its results on the number of deals it sent per airline to people's inboxes over a full year. American Airlines topped the list with 646 domestic deals, followed by Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, a fifth-place tie between Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, and JetBlue. While it's surprising to see a list of flight deals with no budget carriers, like Frontier or Allegiant, that's because Going rarely sends out deals for ultra-low-cost budget carriers unless the deal is "drop-everything-and-book good," per its statement. However, Going notes that low-cost carriers lock full-service carriers like American Airlines into more competitive pricing, allowing Going to find the best deals on larger carriers.

American Airlines moved up a spot from the previous year to secure first place in 2026. It also secured second place in the "Top Airlines for International Flight Deals" category, which Going attributes to the "sheer volume" of flight routes the carrier services. According to American Airlines, it operates "the strongest network in the U.S.," serving over 200 million passengers across 6,000 daily flight routes and 60 countries annually.