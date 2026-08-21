The Best US Airline For Affordable Domestic Flights In 2026 Isn't Frontier Or Allegiant
Trip planning almost always begins the same way: researching flight prices. Transportation typically accounts for a significant portion of one's vacation budget, so unsurprisingly, research from YouGov shows that flight tickets are one of the vacation costs where people are most likely to look for deals or compromise on quality for cheaper rates. For tourists planning to travel within the U.S. and looking for budget-friendly airfare, the travel deals company Going recently announced an unexpected winner in domestic deals for 2026: American Airlines.
Going sends deals for upcoming flights to its subscribers via push notifications on an app or through email. For its 2026 list, the company based its results on the number of deals it sent per airline to people's inboxes over a full year. American Airlines topped the list with 646 domestic deals, followed by Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, a fifth-place tie between Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, and JetBlue. While it's surprising to see a list of flight deals with no budget carriers, like Frontier or Allegiant, that's because Going rarely sends out deals for ultra-low-cost budget carriers unless the deal is "drop-everything-and-book good," per its statement. However, Going notes that low-cost carriers lock full-service carriers like American Airlines into more competitive pricing, allowing Going to find the best deals on larger carriers.
American Airlines moved up a spot from the previous year to secure first place in 2026. It also secured second place in the "Top Airlines for International Flight Deals" category, which Going attributes to the "sheer volume" of flight routes the carrier services. According to American Airlines, it operates "the strongest network in the U.S.," serving over 200 million passengers across 6,000 daily flight routes and 60 countries annually.
Why American Airlines ranked first
American Airlines offers a range of fare classes, from affordable economy seats to its luxurious Flagship Business and Flagship First classes. For the most part, the service across fares is more or less the same as those offered on other full-service carriers, although American Airlines is planning to bring in a list of changes to its services in 2026 that should elevate its offers.
Going attributed the airline's high ranking to its robust network, given that it's among the country's biggest carriers. This makes American Airlines one of the most convenient domestic options, but that's not all it has going for it. AirHelp ranked it first in its list of the best U.S. airlines in 2025 based on customer experience, and the carrier also came first in Islands' own list of the best airlines to book with for first-class discounts.
American Airlines doesn't just lead in the number of Going deals, but it also impresses with how steep the savings from those deals can be. According to Going's guide to the airline's Flagship First tier, round-trip tickets for international Flagship First flights range between $3,500 and $7,000, but the company has found American Airlines deals below $2,000 on those routes. Similarly, Going has also listed some of the best American Airlines deals in its guide to the airline's business class products, like a Miami to Los Angeles non-stop business class flight with lie-flat seats at just $797. A quick look at the airline's booking portal shows business class tickets on that route typically cost between $1,200 and $1,500.