5 Changes Coming To American Airlines In 2026
Southwest Airlines made waves when it announced its long-standing open seating policy would be ending in January of 2026, but it isn't the only major U.S. airline switching things up. American Airlines is also making some changes in the coming year, and where Southwest's shifts drew significant backlash from loyal customers, American's new offerings are likely to get a more positive response.
By most metrics, American Airlines is the largest airline in the world, with a fleet of over 1,000 aircraft operating out of 10 hubs across the United States. The carrier operated 151.7 million seats in the summer of 2025, beating out other big-name companies like Delta Airlines by a significant margin. And the changes coming in 2026 will expand the American Airlines' reach even further — even devote fans of other airlines might find themselves making a switch after checking out the changes in the works.
With additional nonstop routes to both domestic and international destinations, new aircraft in their fleet with upgraded premium seating options, and free in-flight Wi-Fi available to members, 2026 is going to be a year to love.
Free Wi-Fi for AAdvantage members
Passengers on American Airlines flight are currently able to purchase inflight Wi-Fi on the majority of U.S. and international flights. This is available for a single flight for as little as $10, while frequent fliers can purchase a subscription for $49.95 a month or $599 a year.
Starting in January 2026, staying connected while flying American will get a bit easier and cheaper. Thanks to a partnership with AT&T, the airline will now be offering complimentary Wi-Fi on any aircraft that have Viasat and Intelsat satellite connectivity — about 90% of the fleet. After this change, American will have the distinction of offering free Wi-Fi on more flights than any other domestic airline.
To take advantage of this free Wi-Fi, you will need to be a member of their AAdvantage loyalty program. But considering that program is free to join, it's worth signing up if you know you'll want to connect during your flight. It only takes a few minutes to sign up on the American Airlines website before boarding.
New nonstop routes for international travelers
Nonstop flights take a lot of the stress out of international travel, sparing the hassle of sprinting across an unfamiliar airport to make your connection. You'll have that option for more destinations in the summer of 2026 thanks to American Airlines' six new routes.
The most noteworthy nonstop service is the seasonal route from Philadelphia International Airport to Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport, which will start on May 21, 2026. This will be the only nonstop service available from the U.S. to Budapest, where the U.S. dollar goes far. There are other European hotspots among the new routes, as well, including year-round nonstop flights from Miami to Milan starting in March 2026. Summer-only routes from Dallas-Fort Worth to Athens and from Philadelphia to Prague start in May.
The airline is also adding some routes specifically for soccer fans traveling to the U.S. for the World Cup. These include flights from Dallas-Fort Worth to Buenos Aires or Zurich, which will run for a limited time between May 21 and August 4.
Tokyo service upgrades
Along with the new routes American is adding to Europe and South America, the airline has announced more premium options on flights to Tokyo. Starting March 29, travelers bound for Tokyo's Haneda airport will have daily flight options out of Dallas-Fort Worth and twice-daily flights out of Los Angeles. Both routes will use Boeing 777 aircraft, a change from the 787-9 Dreamliner that was previously used. The result will be a 45% increase in premium seating capacity compared to the summer of 2025.
Not only will there be more seats for passengers to catch a ride to Tokyo, but they'll also be more comfortable. The airline will add the option of mattress pads and pajamas for all widebody flights to Asia and Oceania. These features were once offered on select flights, then discontinued in the summer of 2024. In addition to the existing bedding options like fleece blankets, slippers, and dual-sided pillows with cool-touch fabric, this will make it a lot easier to arrive at your destination well-rested.
You won't need to bring your own snacks if you're flying to Tokyo in American's Flagship Business class, either. Tickets come with a premium in-flight dining service of multicourse meals and wine. You can order your meal up to 20 hours before takeoff, which is especially helpful for folks who can't eat certain foods for medical or religious reasons, and is a nice option to have, even if you don't have dietary restrictions.
Expanded domestic routes
International travelers aren't the only ones who will get more options next year. All told, American Airlines will be adding more than 30 routes for summer 2026 — five that are brand new and several more that are expansions of existing services. These added routes will fly out of their Dallas-Fort Worth and New York hubs and are focused primarily on weekend getaway destinations.
The first of these new domestic routes start on February 13, connecting New York's LaGuardia Airport to Jacksonville, Florida; Savannah, Georgia; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. All of these routes will depart from New York on Fridays and Saturdays, with return flights available on Saturdays and Sundays. American hasn't offered LaGuardia-Jacksonville service since 2017, while the flight connecting to Savannah was last offered in 2021.
There are other new routes coming for the summer of 2026. For anyone in the northeast planning to check out the best backpacking route in Grand Teton National Park, the trip just got a lot more convenient. On June 18, the airline will resume nonstop service from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, offering daily flights until October 4. Service between Dallas-Fort Worth and Gunnison, Colorado, will also be extended from June 18 through September 8.
Cabin redesigns and Flagship Suites on Boeing 787-9P
The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner has been part of American Airlines' fleet since 2016, used for many of its transatlantic and transpacific flights. In mid-2025, the airline unveiled a new variant of this jet, the 787-9P, which features the newest business class offering: Flagship Suites. These suites are self-contained with sliding doors, more personal space, and seats that convert into 79-inch, lie-flat beds, as well as helpful tech like a Qi wireless charging pad, AC and USB outlets, and a 17.5-inch, touch-screen TVs.
Each 787-9P has 83 premium seats, which include 51 Flagship Suites and 32 premium economy recliners. Together, that's a 65% increase in premium seating capacity compared to older versions. The new planes also add some extra touches in economy for folks who don't want to splurge on a premium upgrade, like Bluetooth-enabled 11.5-inch TVs and AC, USB-A, and USB-C outlets at each seat for charging devices.
American started using the new 787s in July 2025 on its Chicago to London route. In October, this was expanded to London flights out of Philadelphia and Dallas-Fort Worth, as well as the airline's daily service from Dallas to Brisbane and Buenos Aires. In 2026, the airline will deploy the 30 787-9Ps in its fleet to additional routes, including the daily service from Dallas-Fort Worth to Auckland starting on January 5.