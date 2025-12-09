5 Changes Coming To American Airlines In 2026

Southwest Airlines made waves when it announced its long-standing open seating policy would be ending in January of 2026, but it isn't the only major U.S. airline switching things up. American Airlines is also making some changes in the coming year, and where Southwest's shifts drew significant backlash from loyal customers, American's new offerings are likely to get a more positive response.

By most metrics, American Airlines is the largest airline in the world, with a fleet of over 1,000 aircraft operating out of 10 hubs across the United States. The carrier operated 151.7 million seats in the summer of 2025, beating out other big-name companies like Delta Airlines by a significant margin. And the changes coming in 2026 will expand the American Airlines' reach even further — even devote fans of other airlines might find themselves making a switch after checking out the changes in the works.

With additional nonstop routes to both domestic and international destinations, new aircraft in their fleet with upgraded premium seating options, and free in-flight Wi-Fi available to members, 2026 is going to be a year to love.