Rick Steves' Favorite Budget Tip Of 2026 Reveals Where To Eat Lunch (No Matter Where You Are In Europe)
Savvy travelers are always on the hunt for delicious, budget-friendly meal hacks, from konbinis in Japan and 7-Elevens in Thailand for pre-packaged sandwiches and novelty snacks to mini markets and gas stations for quick and filling empanadas in many South American countries. When in Europe, Rick Steves says one of the best things to do on a budget is to find a local bakery for lunch.
In July 2026, Steves posted a video on his Facebook page from a pastry shop in Florence, Italy, highlighting what he calls his favorite budget tip of 2026: the bakery lunch. In the video, Steves stands in front of a pastry case filled with baked goods and orders freshly squeezed orange juice, a ham-and-cheese sandwich, and an apple strudel, coming away with a quick yet delicious midday meal free of crowds and queues. "I want a place with a handy location that's healthy, fast, and economical," Steves notes in the caption. "It should be very local, with local ownership, crowd, and a chance to try local treats."
European bakeries offer additional lunchtime (and breakfast) advantages: They're casual, don't require reservations, offer excellent people-watching, and are also relatively affordable. "It's tough to get a single restaurant lunch in Germany or Switzerland for less than $20 to $30," notes Steves. "A bakery — even in the most expensive countries — is fast, cheap, and healthy." If you're traveling with a partner, Steves recommends ordering a few things to split. Sharing is caring, after all.
Bakeries in Europe can be welcome third spaces
Bakeries have long been a staple of European culture, considered by some to be "third spaces," a sociological term for an environment separate from home and work where people can gather. They're easy to find across the continent, with an estimated 775,289 registered in Europe, according to CompanyData. Bakeries may take slightly different forms in different places: in France, a "patisserie" is a classic French pastry shop, while a "boulangerie" specializes in breads. A "viennoiserie" serves Austrian-style breakfast pastries. Spain has its "pastelerías" and "panaderías," lively spaces offering breads and pastries, and sometimes a counter or space for socializing. In Austria, Vienna's famous coffee houses remain an extension of this concept, allowing you to linger longer if you choose, though the budget-friendly aspect gets a little tenuous in the Austrian capital.
In the comments on Rick Steves' Facebook video, travelers shared ideas for budget-friendly lunches in Europe and unique places to dine while on vacation. "Go to the bakery for bread then the farmers market for cheese, meat, olives, tomatoes etc.," wrote one, recommending that travelers "Find a park bench and assemble a sandwich." Another reminisced about a bakery in Freudenstadt, Germany, where freshly made cold-cut sandwiches came straight from the display case. "The locals working nearby were lined up 10 deep at the counter, so we figured it must be good ... and it was!" they wrote. "We've discovered that some small-town butcher shops also sell takeaway hot food, as well."
And while a bakery works well for an affordable lunch, Steves also recommends finding a good restaurant for dinner, and he has tips for finding the most authentic food spots in Europe. Another travel tip is the "five block rule," which encourages visitors to walk away from tourist centers to find more affordable and authentic food. Your stomach (and your wallet) will thank you!