Rick Steves' Favorite Budget Tip Of 2026 Reveals Where To Eat Lunch (No Matter Where You Are In Europe)

Savvy travelers are always on the hunt for delicious, budget-friendly meal hacks, from konbinis in Japan and 7-Elevens in Thailand for pre-packaged sandwiches and novelty snacks to mini markets and gas stations for quick and filling empanadas in many South American countries. When in Europe, Rick Steves says one of the best things to do on a budget is to find a local bakery for lunch.

In July 2026, Steves posted a video on his Facebook page from a pastry shop in Florence, Italy, highlighting what he calls his favorite budget tip of 2026: the bakery lunch. In the video, Steves stands in front of a pastry case filled with baked goods and orders freshly squeezed orange juice, a ham-and-cheese sandwich, and an apple strudel, coming away with a quick yet delicious midday meal free of crowds and queues. "I want a place with a handy location that's healthy, fast, and economical," Steves notes in the caption. "It should be very local, with local ownership, crowd, and a chance to try local treats."

European bakeries offer additional lunchtime (and breakfast) advantages: They're casual, don't require reservations, offer excellent people-watching, and are also relatively affordable. "It's tough to get a single restaurant lunch in Germany or Switzerland for less than $20 to $30," notes Steves. "A bakery — even in the most expensive countries — is fast, cheap, and healthy." If you're traveling with a partner, Steves recommends ordering a few things to split. Sharing is caring, after all.