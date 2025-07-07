Rick Steves Exposes The Telltale Signs That You've Found An Authentic Restaurant While In Europe

If anyone knows how to travel Europe with intention — and a healthy appetite — it's Rick Steves. The beloved travel expert, guidebook author, and TV host has spent decades helping curious travelers explore the continent beyond the postcard spots. His advice is rooted in cultural connection, thoughtful exploration, and yes, eating like a local. So when he offers restaurant wisdom, it's worth taking notes.

You don't need to spend hours scrolling reviews or checking for Michelin stars to find a memorable meal in Europe. According to Steves, the surest way to know you've found an authentic spot to eat is by looking at the menu. If it's handwritten, short, and in the local language, you've likely stumbled onto something special.

Local restaurants with a simple menu usually opt for fare that's fresh and seasonal, not what's safe and expected. There are no laminated tourist menus or carbon-copy dishes; just treasured, traditional food that reflects the region. Whether it's a steamy bowl of market-fresh bouillabaisse or a rustic plate of truffle pasta, these under-the-tourist-radar places are where memories (and flavors) stick with you.