Tucked Near Liverpool Is England's Historic Seaside Town With Shops, A Lovely Beach, And An Iconic Golf Course

Move over, Brighton and Newquay — there's another historic English town by the sea that offers beach access and plenty of activities, and it's not where you might think. Cast your gaze northward to the Wirral Peninsula, nestled near world-famous Liverpool. That's where you'll find the small town of Hoylake situated on the shores of the Irish Sea and the River Dee.

Steeped in history and salty sea air, this coastal hamlet boasts plenty to do, from a world-class golf course to a plethora of local shops to peruse, making it well worth the trip to visit. Miles of expansive beaches and salt marshes mean tons of outdoor exploration and birding, too, all situated in a lovely village that has pretty much everything you need for a weekend away.

Getting here is easy: Hoylake is around 30 minutes from the heart of Liverpool, by either car or public transit, making it an accessible day-trip getaway if you're visiting the city. (Although if you're renting a car for your time in England, you should definitely think twice about relying on your credit card's collision damage waiver protection.) Trains to Liverpool leave London Euston Station, a trip of about 2.5 hours, and Merseyrail's Wirral Line connects Hoylake to Liverpool Lime Street Station.