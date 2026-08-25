Tucked Near Liverpool Is England's Historic Seaside Town With Shops, A Lovely Beach, And An Iconic Golf Course
Move over, Brighton and Newquay — there's another historic English town by the sea that offers beach access and plenty of activities, and it's not where you might think. Cast your gaze northward to the Wirral Peninsula, nestled near world-famous Liverpool. That's where you'll find the small town of Hoylake situated on the shores of the Irish Sea and the River Dee.
Steeped in history and salty sea air, this coastal hamlet boasts plenty to do, from a world-class golf course to a plethora of local shops to peruse, making it well worth the trip to visit. Miles of expansive beaches and salt marshes mean tons of outdoor exploration and birding, too, all situated in a lovely village that has pretty much everything you need for a weekend away.
Getting here is easy: Hoylake is around 30 minutes from the heart of Liverpool, by either car or public transit, making it an accessible day-trip getaway if you're visiting the city. (Although if you're renting a car for your time in England, you should definitely think twice about relying on your credit card's collision damage waiver protection.) Trains to Liverpool leave London Euston Station, a trip of about 2.5 hours, and Merseyrail's Wirral Line connects Hoylake to Liverpool Lime Street Station.
Hit up the beach and golf course in Hoylake
There's abundant opportunity to explore the outdoors in Hoylake, and visitors shouldn't skip out on a ramble along the town's beach, which affords a glimmer of North Wales on the opposite shore on clear days. As Visit Wirral notes, Hoylake Beach's "wide, level stretches of firm sand and expansive skies make it a favorite place for walking and birdwatching." Know before you go, however: Don't expect to go for a dip here, as swimming is not encouraged at Hoylake Beach due to extremely swift-moving tidal currents.
Don't miss a stop at Red Rocks Marsh, a 10-acre reserve located where the river empties to the sea. The Dee Estuary is home to notable wetlands, and this beach is therefore a prime location to spot various wildfowl and wading birds, so avid birdwatchers may want to pack a pair of binoculars for a beach day here.
If your preferred site for a good walkabout in fresh air is on the golf course, book a tee time at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club Hoylake. This highly-regarded links course has played host to myriad significant tournaments and championships and has a storied history. Playing a round here is a true bucket-list endeavor to tick off for avid golfers, no matter your skill or experience level. While you might not be lifting the Open's famed Claret Jug trophy at the end of your round, playing the challenging course will certainly be a memorable experience. The private club is open to visitors on specific days with advance reservations.
Go shopping on Market Street
This historic seaside hamlet has ample offerings for visitors who prefer a spot of shopping or window-shopping. Not to mention the United Kingdom's famous propensity for inclement weather: Travel guru Rick Steves recommends that visitors to the U.K. always pack rain gear no matter the season. So even outdoor aficionados will want to duck inside the shops at some point during a visit to Hoylake. Luckily, there is a range of independent boutiques to explore along Market Street. As local writer and blogger Shayle Hollie explains, Hoylake "is brilliant because there are so many independent shops offering everything from handcrafted jewelry to gorgeous cakes."
Fashionistas shouldn't skip out on a visit to The Way We Wear, a designer resale boutique where you can pick up stylish upmarket items from brands like Louis Vuitton, Versace, and more, all for a fraction of the usual prices. You have the option of popping in to browse the racks or calling ahead to book a consultation session for some individualized attention and styling advice. Shoppers speak highly of the helpful staff and gorgeous threads, with one Google Maps reviewer describing it as "a little treasure trove of a shop."
More interested in shopping for jewelry? Further down Market Street, you'll find Joalliere Silver, a boutique selling "handmade and sourced, traditional and contemporary silver jewelry." As the shop's name suggests, owner Joanna McCawley places a focus on silver items, including rings, bracelets, earrings, and more, all at prices that won't break the bank. And if, after your time in Hoylake, you're looking for another coastal town with beach beauty and shops, continue to Southport.